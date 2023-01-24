ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa family fighting for power 4 months after Ian

By Rochelle Alleyne
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCJlt_0kOvzcsj00

Under the glow of their Christmas tree and to the soundtrack of a generator is how the Paul family has lived, in "hurricane recovery limbo," since Ian hit.

"This is one of the hardest challenges I have ever faced in my entire life," said Melissa Paul.

Melissa told ABC Action News they're living like this after a power surge during the storm fried their home's wiring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VujvY_0kOvzcsj00 WFTS

A report from Tampa Fire Rescue confirmed the surge on Sept. 28 and said it impacted multiple homes.

Paul said crews had to cut into her ceiling to put out smoldering wires.

Melissa Fire Doc by ABC Action News on Scribd

"People don't prepare for this. Like when a hurricane is coming through, you think, 'Go to the store. Get water. Get toilet paper. Get whatever you have to get.' but you don't think you're going to have to live like this for months," said Paul.

Tampa Fire Rescue listed the cause of the surge as "an act of nature."

But despite an inspection—documents show FEMA denied Paul's claims to help pay for repairs because they said the damage was "not caused by the disaster."

But they did offer her $300 for miscellaneous expenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HnDXI_0kOvzcsj00 Melissa Paul
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ejd3d_0kOvzcsj00 Melissa Paul

Paul has been quoted anywhere from $12,000 to upwards of $25,000 to get this work done.

Said she's been writing and reaching out to FEMA to appeal their decision.

"Every single day, I call FEMA for an update," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A4F6Z_0kOvzcsj00 WFTS

ABC Action News also reached out. Earlier today, FEMA initially told us they wouldn't be able to get us an answer on Melissa's case in time for our story.

But then, during our interview, FEMA sent this response:

"While we cannot discuss details of any application because of federal privacy law, FEMA will contact the applicant and if a new inspection is warranted, we will make arrangements with the applicant."

It's a response that doesn't give Melissa much hope, and it leaves her and her family still waiting in limbo.

"I've asked for the re-inspection after the first inspection," she said.

ABC Action News also reached out to TECO for answers—they confirmed that Melissa's power has been out since the storm. But we're still waiting on answers about what role, if any, they would play in getting it restored.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Crews investigating cause of early morning fire in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Crew members at Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue in Bradenton say they are investigating the cause of a fire on Thursday morning in the Bayshore Gardens area of Bradenton. The fire happened at 3:07 a.m. on Thursday in the 5400 block of 23rd Street Court West. Eric...
BRADENTON, FL
Bay News 9

Florida awarded over $1.5 Million for homeless veterans

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Florida is receiving $1.5 million in fedeal funding to provide housing assistance for veterans. Local organizations share the impact this money will have. Housing authorities in St. Petersburg, Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Citrus County will receive the money to support homeless veterans. Under the HUD-VASH...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

'Critical gap' completed on Tampa's Cass Street

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and other city officials gathered Wednesday afternoon in West Tampa to announce the completion of a new redesign for Cass Street. The new design connects West Tampa, the University of Tampa and downtown. In a statement, city officials said the completed project will fill a "critical gap in the city's Green Spine Cycle Track with safer connections for walking and cycling, and driving."
TAMPA, FL
tampabayinjuryattorneyblog.com

The City of Tampa Installs New 4-Way Stop Intersections Around City to Curb High Number of Accidents | Tampa Car Accident Attorneys Whittel & Melton

Since October 2021, Tampa’s Mobility Department has installed more than 100 4-way stop intersections throughout the city to curb the dangers present to drivers and pedestrians. The latest 4-way intersections are focused around Plant High School. There are stop signs now at Himes Avenue at San Jose Street and...
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson

HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
HUDSON, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy