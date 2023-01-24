Tampa family fighting for power 4 months after Ian

Under the glow of their Christmas tree and to the soundtrack of a generator is how the Paul family has lived, in "hurricane recovery limbo," since Ian hit.

"This is one of the hardest challenges I have ever faced in my entire life," said Melissa Paul.

Melissa told ABC Action News they're living like this after a power surge during the storm fried their home's wiring.

A report from Tampa Fire Rescue confirmed the surge on Sept. 28 and said it impacted multiple homes.

Paul said crews had to cut into her ceiling to put out smoldering wires.

"People don't prepare for this. Like when a hurricane is coming through, you think, 'Go to the store. Get water. Get toilet paper. Get whatever you have to get.' but you don't think you're going to have to live like this for months," said Paul.

Tampa Fire Rescue listed the cause of the surge as "an act of nature."

But despite an inspection—documents show FEMA denied Paul's claims to help pay for repairs because they said the damage was "not caused by the disaster."

But they did offer her $300 for miscellaneous expenses.

Paul has been quoted anywhere from $12,000 to upwards of $25,000 to get this work done.

Said she's been writing and reaching out to FEMA to appeal their decision.

"Every single day, I call FEMA for an update," she said.

ABC Action News also reached out. Earlier today, FEMA initially told us they wouldn't be able to get us an answer on Melissa's case in time for our story.

But then, during our interview, FEMA sent this response:

"While we cannot discuss details of any application because of federal privacy law, FEMA will contact the applicant and if a new inspection is warranted, we will make arrangements with the applicant."

It's a response that doesn't give Melissa much hope, and it leaves her and her family still waiting in limbo.

"I've asked for the re-inspection after the first inspection," she said.

ABC Action News also reached out to TECO for answers—they confirmed that Melissa's power has been out since the storm. But we're still waiting on answers about what role, if any, they would play in getting it restored.