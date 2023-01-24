ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit News

Detroit Cass Tech backs up No. 1 ranking, dominates Renaissance

Detroit — Steve Hall has something special going on at Detroit Cass Tech. Cass Tech — 13-0 (4-0 PSL) and ranked No. 1 in The News Super 20 — showed why it is considered the best team in the state Tuesday night in running Detroit Renaissance out of the gym with a 112-83 victory before a packed house at Renaissance.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Former Belleville coach Jermain Crowell stands by actions that led to suspension

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After being accused of violating the undue influence rule under the Michigan High School Athletic Association, former Belleville High School football coach Jermain Crowell stands by his actions and principles.The violation resulted in barring him from coaching any sport at any school in the state of Michigan for the next two academic years.The investigation allegedly started when a student at Detroit King High School said Crowell contacted him before his freshman year. Crowell also allegedly picked him up and dropped him off at practices and 7-on-7 competitions. "I want people to know you didn't hear me...
BELLEVILLE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M

A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Longtime Detroit TV News Anchor Announces Retirement From WXYZ-TV

In the broadcasting business, 35 years is a very, very long time, and a legendary TV broadcaster who has been with WXYZ-TV since 1988 is calling it quits. Dave LewAllen joined Channel 7 all those years ago and Wednesday (1/25) - the 35th anniversary of his first day at the station - he announced his retirement. According to the station's website, LewAllen joined WXYZ as a sports reporter before shifting to the news division 15 years later.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit taps 18 groups to help long-term unemployed get back to work

Detroit — City officials on Friday introduced 18 Detroit organizations that have been selected for the Jump Start program, a pilot aimed at getting long-term unemployed residents back to work that's being looked at as a national model. The selected organizations will identify the residents, and then connect them...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man wins $2 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man won a $2 million prize from a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket he bought at a Warren gas station. The 53-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the Jackpot Millions ticket when he stopped at Fast Track Gas Station at 30953 Mound Rd. with his wife on Christmas Eve.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

People Are Leaving Michigan for This State

I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
MICHIGAN STATE

