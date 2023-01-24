Read full article on original website
Detroit News
'It's great to be back home': Ex-Michigan star Tyrone Wheatley jumps at Wayne State job
Detroit — Tyrone Wheatley's football career, from his playing days to his coaching days, has been quite a journey, taking him all over the country, and at all different levels. But there's nothing like coming home. "It's great to be back home. I love home. I love Michigan," Wheatley...
2 USFL teams to play home games at Ford Field in 2023
Ahead of its second season, the United States Football League has announced that Detroit will serve as the home base for two teams in 2023.
MLive.com
Emoni Bates has historic scoring performance for Eastern Michigan against Toledo
TOLEDO – It didn’t take long for Emoni Bates to rebound offensively in an historic way on Tuesday. After scoring just seven points in a loss to Northern Illinois on Saturday, the Ypsilanti native bounced back with an emphatic performance for Eastern Michigan’s basketball team against Toledo.
Former NFL Star Tyrone Wheatley Lands Head Coach Job at Wayne State University
Fox17
Jessie Lemonier, who played 7 games for Detroit Lions last year, dies at 25
Detroit News
Detroit Cass Tech backs up No. 1 ranking, dominates Renaissance
Detroit — Steve Hall has something special going on at Detroit Cass Tech. Cass Tech — 13-0 (4-0 PSL) and ranked No. 1 in The News Super 20 — showed why it is considered the best team in the state Tuesday night in running Detroit Renaissance out of the gym with a 112-83 victory before a packed house at Renaissance.
Former Belleville coach Jermain Crowell stands by actions that led to suspension
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After being accused of violating the undue influence rule under the Michigan High School Athletic Association, former Belleville High School football coach Jermain Crowell stands by his actions and principles.The violation resulted in barring him from coaching any sport at any school in the state of Michigan for the next two academic years.The investigation allegedly started when a student at Detroit King High School said Crowell contacted him before his freshman year. Crowell also allegedly picked him up and dropped him off at practices and 7-on-7 competitions. "I want people to know you didn't hear me...
Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at WXYZ
Detroit News
Thursday's high school basketball: Kincaid reaches milestone in Riverview win
Elyssa Kincaid continues to make history for Riverview after reaching the 1,000 career points milestone in a 68-25 victory on Thursday night. Riverview defeated Carleton Airport handily and Kincaid put up 13 points in the milestone achieving game. Kincaid’s big night comes off the heels of a 5x5 game last...
Detroit’s long history of evicting Black people for profit
There’s a human cost to the city’s failure to enforce its new right to counsel ordinance
Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M
A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For Performance
Detroit News
Metro Detroit high school wrestling: Romeo, Macomb Dakota meet for top-ranked showdown
While the real prizes will be on the line in a few weeks, the chance for Romeo wrestling to take a win over Macomb Area Conference Red rival Macomb Dakota on Thursday is an opportunity to savor. After losing to Dakota in a close match during the 2021-22 regular season,...
Longtime Detroit TV News Anchor Announces Retirement From WXYZ-TV
Detroit News
Detroit taps 18 groups to help long-term unemployed get back to work
Detroit — City officials on Friday introduced 18 Detroit organizations that have been selected for the Jump Start program, a pilot aimed at getting long-term unemployed residents back to work that's being looked at as a national model. The selected organizations will identify the residents, and then connect them...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man wins $2 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket
fox2detroit.com
Missing: DPD looking for Marie Washington, gone from home since Jan. 24
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 24. Marie Washington was last seen by her father when he dropped her off at school. When he came to pick her up after school, she had already left.
Christmas Eve lotto purchase lands Detroit man $2 million win
LANSING, MI -- When a Detroit man told his wife that winning $2 million would be a life-changing moment for them, he didn’t realize just how soon it would be before he would be able to prove it. That’s because the same night he made that claim, he won a $2 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Jackpot Millions game.
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
1051thebounce.com
People Are Leaving Michigan for This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
