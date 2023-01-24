Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: What is power of attorney?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: What is a power of attorney? What are the advantages of having one?. ANSWER: Power of attorney is a legal contract that gives another person or persons (agent(s)) the ability to handle the affairs of another person (principal).
beauregardnews.com
Owens: Upcoming special session to address homeowners insurance crisis
Louisiana state Rep. Charles Anthony Owens told members of the DeRidder City Council on Monday that Gov. John Bel Edwards’ upcoming special legislative session will address the statewide homeowners insurance crisis. He described the crisis “a result of several years of storms and both hurricanes and, of course, the ice storm.”
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
KPLC TV
Eggflation has some local eateries scrambling to cut costs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A nationwide egg shortage caused by the bird flu is drastically increasing the prices of eggs in what’s being dubbed “Eggflation.” And those record-high prices have people scrambling. In just over a year the average price of eggs has gone from $1.79...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Government and business closures
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Closures for Tuesday, Jan. 24, due to the threat of severe weather. Calcasieu Police Jury offices close at 1 p.m. Calcasieu Sheriff’s administrative office, tax office, and departments with non-essential personnel close at noon. Lake Charles City Transit Service suspended at 1:30 p.m. Lake...
KPLC TV
Niblett’s Bluff homeowner warned by husband moments before disaster
Niblett’s Bluff, LA (KPLC) - The community of Niblett’s Bluff in Calcasieu Parish was hit hard by the storms Tuesday evening. “We have goats, my son shows 4H. Their barn was disintegrated, the fence knocked down, some of them were bleeding,” homeowner Mandy Hubert said. Hubert was...
theadvocate.com
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
KPLC TV
LifeShare offering free king cakes for blood donors in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - LifeShare blood center is kicking off Mardi Gras season with a sweet treat for all blood donors. Donors will receive a free large king cake from the Bekery when donating blood this Thursday through Saturday at the LifeShare Blood Center in Lake Charles. LifeShare hopes...
KPLC TV
Power restored at Starks High School, normal school hours today
Starks, LA (KPLC) - Power has been restored to Starks High School after severe weather damaged power lines in the area, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board. School is scheduled as normal for today, Wednesday, January, 25.
KTBS
DOTD highway worker killed, 3 others injured in DeSoto Parish crash
MANSFIELD, La. -- A state highway department worker who was filling potholes was killed and two coworkers were injured Wednesday afternoon when a log truck crashed into their dump truck. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said Chris Gray, 35, of Lake Charles was killed. Jalen Singleton sustained...
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171. DeSoto Parish, Louisiana – A three-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 171 near WPA Road in Louisiana resulted in one death and two injuries. Louisiana State Police reported on January 26, 2023, that on Wednesday, January...
KPLC TV
Beauregard Electric: Power will be restored by midday Thursday in area near Ragley
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Electric Cooperative officials said power for some members will not be restored until Thursday, Jan. 26. Crews have to completely rebuild some power lines in the Ragley area due to extensive damage from Tuesday’s storm, officials said. Power is expected to be restored...
KPLC TV
Boil advisories: Sulphur, Welsh
(KPLC) - Current boil advisories. The City of Sulphur issued a boil advisory for multiple roads north of Interstate 10. The boil advisory affects South Post Oak Road to Hazel Street, and Maplewood Drive to Interstate 10. The City of Sulphur said they will notify the affected areas once clear...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 26, 2023. Brian Keith Sterling Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Michael Anthony Simmons Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of marijuana; failure to signal while turning; possession of stolen things under $1,000; no stop lights.
KPLC TV
Ragley residents grateful to survive devastating storm
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Advance warning saves most people in hurricanes, but in storms such as Tuesdays, there’s often short notice of weather severe enough to destroy homes. Some people in the Ragley area lost their homes. Yet, the people inside survived. To lose ones home in a...
kjas.com
TORNADO WARNING for SE Jasper Co, SW Newton Co, SW Beauregard Pa
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. Southwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas... * Until 445 PM CST. * At 412 PM CST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both. tornadoes...
KPLC TV
Vinton residents picking up after Tuesday’s storms
Share your storm damage photos HERE. Vinton, LA (KPLC) - Like many others who fell victim to Monday’s storm, one Vinton family is still in shock at the sight of their destroyed home. A line of storms rolled through Tuesday evening, spawning high winds throughout Southwest Louisiana and possible...
UPDATE: Power restored across Acadiana after storms move through area
UPDATE 1/25/2023 9 a.m.: Electric power has been restored to virtually all Acadiana customers, according to the National Power Outage Grid. In Lafayette Parish, 217 outages were reported out of over 123,000 customers tracked by the national grid. Jeff Davis Parish showed 128 outages among its 12,000 customers and Acadia Parish reported 85 of the […]
Lake Charles American Press
Big Lots to reopen in Lake Charles Feb. 11
After 29 months to build back after hurricane decimation, Big Lots is back. The home discount retailer will host its grand opening at 3250 Gerstner Memorial Drive on Saturday, Feb. 11. Shoppers can expect doorbuster offers at the store’s grand opening as well as scratch-off cards given to the first...
Authorities in Beauregard Parish Report Tornado Damage and Flooding, Residents Asked to Stay Clear of Areas with Damage or Flooding
Authorities in Beauregard Parish Report Tornado Damage and Flooding, Residents Asked to Stay Clear of Areas with Damage or Flooding. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – During the evening on January 24, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) reported that they responded to tornado damage on the southern end of the parish in the Ragley, Louisiana area near Highway 171.
