ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

LEGAL CORNER: What is power of attorney?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: What is a power of attorney? What are the advantages of having one?. ANSWER: Power of attorney is a legal contract that gives another person or persons (agent(s)) the ability to handle the affairs of another person (principal).
LAKE CHARLES, LA
beauregardnews.com

Owens: Upcoming special session to address homeowners insurance crisis

Louisiana state Rep. Charles Anthony Owens told members of the DeRidder City Council on Monday that Gov. John Bel Edwards’ upcoming special legislative session will address the statewide homeowners insurance crisis. He described the crisis “a result of several years of storms and both hurricanes and, of course, the ice storm.”
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Eggflation has some local eateries scrambling to cut costs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A nationwide egg shortage caused by the bird flu is drastically increasing the prices of eggs in what’s being dubbed “Eggflation.” And those record-high prices have people scrambling. In just over a year the average price of eggs has gone from $1.79...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Government and business closures

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Closures for Tuesday, Jan. 24, due to the threat of severe weather. Calcasieu Police Jury offices close at 1 p.m. Calcasieu Sheriff’s administrative office, tax office, and departments with non-essential personnel close at noon. Lake Charles City Transit Service suspended at 1:30 p.m. Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday

At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

LifeShare offering free king cakes for blood donors in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - LifeShare blood center is kicking off Mardi Gras season with a sweet treat for all blood donors. Donors will receive a free large king cake from the Bekery when donating blood this Thursday through Saturday at the LifeShare Blood Center in Lake Charles. LifeShare hopes...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KTBS

DOTD highway worker killed, 3 others injured in DeSoto Parish crash

MANSFIELD, La. -- A state highway department worker who was filling potholes was killed and two coworkers were injured Wednesday afternoon when a log truck crashed into their dump truck. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said Chris Gray, 35, of Lake Charles was killed. Jalen Singleton sustained...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisories: Sulphur, Welsh

(KPLC) - Current boil advisories. The City of Sulphur issued a boil advisory for multiple roads north of Interstate 10. The boil advisory affects South Post Oak Road to Hazel Street, and Maplewood Drive to Interstate 10. The City of Sulphur said they will notify the affected areas once clear...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 26, 2023. Brian Keith Sterling Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Michael Anthony Simmons Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of marijuana; failure to signal while turning; possession of stolen things under $1,000; no stop lights.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Ragley residents grateful to survive devastating storm

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Advance warning saves most people in hurricanes, but in storms such as Tuesdays, there’s often short notice of weather severe enough to destroy homes. Some people in the Ragley area lost their homes. Yet, the people inside survived. To lose ones home in a...
RAGLEY, LA
kjas.com

TORNADO WARNING for SE Jasper Co, SW Newton Co, SW Beauregard Pa

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. Southwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas... * Until 445 PM CST. * At 412 PM CST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both. tornadoes...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Vinton residents picking up after Tuesday’s storms

Share your storm damage photos HERE. Vinton, LA (KPLC) - Like many others who fell victim to Monday’s storm, one Vinton family is still in shock at the sight of their destroyed home. A line of storms rolled through Tuesday evening, spawning high winds throughout Southwest Louisiana and possible...
VINTON, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Big Lots to reopen in Lake Charles Feb. 11

After 29 months to build back after hurricane decimation, Big Lots is back. The home discount retailer will host its grand opening at 3250 Gerstner Memorial Drive on Saturday, Feb. 11. Shoppers can expect doorbuster offers at the store’s grand opening as well as scratch-off cards given to the first...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Beauregard Parish Report Tornado Damage and Flooding, Residents Asked to Stay Clear of Areas with Damage or Flooding

Authorities in Beauregard Parish Report Tornado Damage and Flooding, Residents Asked to Stay Clear of Areas with Damage or Flooding. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – During the evening on January 24, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) reported that they responded to tornado damage on the southern end of the parish in the Ragley, Louisiana area near Highway 171.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy