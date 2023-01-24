Friday has now arrived, and we have been tracking some big-time Apple gear deals this week headlined by the M2 iPad Pro. Price drops on both the 11- and 12.9-inch models are alive and kicking with new all-time lows starting from $1,299 in various configurations. Those offers are joined by holiday-worthy pricing on the 45mm Midnight Apple Watch Series 7 wearable that rarely drops as low as some of the less popular colorways. Lastly, you’ll be able to expand your first-party Apple Watch band collection with sport models down at $35 alongside everything else you’ll find in our Apple deal hub right here. Head below for all of the best discounts and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

3 HOURS AGO