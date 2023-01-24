ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

9to5Mac

Advanced Data Protection has created a problem for HomePods, here’s how to fix it

In December, Apple launched a big expansion of its end-to-end encryption for iCloud in the US with the feature rolling out worldwide with iOS 16.3. As it turns out, Apple has shared there’s a HomePod bug where they can’t be set up or updated if Advanced Data Protection has been enabled and the smart speaker isn’t running at least HomePod software 16.2. Fortunately, there are two ways to fix it, here’s how.
CNET

New iOS Option Makes It Super Hard for Someone to Hack Your iCloud

Apple now lets you protect your Apple ID and iCloud account with hardware security keys, a significant upgrade for those who want maximum protection from hackers, identity thieves, or snoops. Hardware security keys are small physical devices that communicate with USB or Lightning ports or with NFC wireless data connections...
CNET

iOS 16.3 Is Coming Soon: The New Features That Could Hit Your iPhone

Apple's next iOS update is expected to arrive as soon as this week, and with it will likely come a handful of new features, bug fixes and some Black History Month designs for your iPhone. Public beta testers, however, have already been given access to the iOS 16.3 beta. As...
9to5Mac

iOS 17 development in full swing, but don’t pay attention to this bogus rumor

Right on cue, Apple is ramping up development of iOS 17 and its other new updates coming this year. Apple has pushed updates to some of its open-source documentation referencing iOS 17, while the software version is also increasingly popping up in 9to5Mac’s analytics. On the flip side, there’s...
9to5Mac

MacBook Air vs 2023 Pro: Here’s how the new M2 laptops compare

Apple’s MacBook lineup has been overhauled between the new MacBook Pro arriving with M2 Pro and Max chips to start out 2023 and the MacBook Air with M2 chip that launched in 2022. Follow along for our in-depth look at the MacBook Pro vs Air to see what’s new and different between these laptops.
9to5Mac

Battle of the Blocks: Here’s how the new Mac mini stacks up against the Mac Studio

Apple’s next-generation Mac mini with the M2 or new M2 Pro chip is here. It’s got more powerful CPUs and GPUs, up to 32GB RAM, up to 3 external displays, 8K output via HDMI, WiFi 6E, and the base models are even more affordable. The new desktop joins the more powerful Mac Studio, making the lineup more diverse. But is the Mac Studio overkill for most people with the new Mac mini to consider? Here’s an in-depth Mac mini vs Mac Studio comparison for how everything shakes out.
9to5Mac

Deals: Apple’s M2 iPad Pro from $1,299, Midnight Apple Watch Series 7 $329, more

Friday has now arrived, and we have been tracking some big-time Apple gear deals this week headlined by the M2 iPad Pro. Price drops on both the 11- and 12.9-inch models are alive and kicking with new all-time lows starting from $1,299 in various configurations. Those offers are joined by holiday-worthy pricing on the 45mm Midnight Apple Watch Series 7 wearable that rarely drops as low as some of the less popular colorways. Lastly, you’ll be able to expand your first-party Apple Watch band collection with sport models down at $35 alongside everything else you’ll find in our Apple deal hub right here. Head below for all of the best discounts and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Apple Insider

Apple gives some older iPhones OS updates, going back to iPhone 5s

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has provided iOS 12.5.7, macOS 11.7.3, and other updates for older devices that can't be updated to the latest releases. The new updates are for users still using older devices and operating systems...
9to5Mac

Apple drops COVID-19 test requirement, could WWDC expand in 2023?

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of companies around the world to change the way they work, and that includes Apple. However, as the situation is now more under control, Apple is changing its policies for employees again, who will no longer need to test for COVID-19 before going to the office.
9to5Mac

Apple explains how M2 Pro Macs are ready for 8K displays

With today’s availability of the 2023 Mac mini and MacBook Pro, two machines with the ability to drive 8K displays, Apple has published guidance on how to use these high-resolution displays with your Mac. In addition, these new Macs support higher 4K refresh rates up to 240Hz and expanded support for variable refresh rates (VRR).
9to5Mac

Is the 2023 Mac Pro dead on arrival? [Opinion]

The Mac Pro has effectively been defined as two things. First, the most powerful Mac in Apple’s line-up. Second, the most expandable machine, but it’s looking increasingly like neither will apply to the 2023 Mac Pro. And if you take away both of the unique selling points of...
9to5Mac

Spotify currently down for many users; second outage in two weeks

Update: Spotify has said: “Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!”. It’s not just you: Spotify is facing an ongoing outage that is affecting many of its users around the world. According to posts on social media, the outage began shortly after 10 a.m. PT and is still ongoing. Spotify has not yet acknowledged the outage or given any indication of when the service will come back online.
9to5Mac

Apple Support website gets a much-needed facelift with new design

Apple has given the Apple Support website a nice overhaul this week. The new design is much more modern with large images, new icons, and easy access to some of the most common Apple Support issues. Head below for a closer look. This story is supported by Mosyle, the only...

