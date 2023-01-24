Double Trouble: Cook has Double-Double to Lead Brookville past Karns City in Battle of Top D9 Boys Teams

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
d9and10sports.com
Karns City Boys Outlast Keystone in OT; Redbank Valley Rolls to Seventh Straight Win
KARNS CITY, Pa. – Outscoring visiting Keystone 13-4 in overtime, Karns City picked up a 51-42 KSAC Large School Division victory. The game was tied at 38 at the end of regulation and then the teams exchanged baskets in the first half minute of overtime before Karns City got back-to-back hoops from Hobie Bartoe and Jacob Callihan then put the Gremlins ahead four, 44-40, with 2 ½ minutes left in the extra session.
d9and10sports.com
North Clarion’s Hartle, Venango’s Henry Top Two Scorers in D9 Boys’ Hoops through Jan. 25, 2023
District 9 boys basketball scoring leaders through Jan. 25, 2023. RK PLAYER TEAM G POINTS AVG. 27 Riley Klingensmith Clarion-Limestone 15 195 13.0.
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Moniteau/Keystone, Oil City/Warren Boys’ Basketball Games Friday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Moniteau at Keystone and Oil City at Warren boys’ basketball games on Friday. The KSAC large school showdown between Moniteau and Keystone features a Moniteau team that has won four in a row against a Keystone squad that has won six of its last seven games. Moniteau won the first meeting between the two teams this season, 65-53. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn will be on the call.
d9and10sports.com
Moses Double-Double Helps Port Allegany Girls Top Kane; Chambers, Austin-Keech Have Career-Highs; Moniteau Pulls Away from Keystone
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Ella Moses had a big game with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and four steals to help Port Allegany knock off visiting Kane, 43-36. Evin Stauffer and Leigha Nelson each added eight points for the Lady Gators with Stauffer also contributing seven rebounds and three assists, while Brynn Evens had six points, 10 rebounds, and two blocked shots.
d9and10sports.com
Strong Second Quarter Helps Clearfield Boys to Win; Jburg Gets Key Victory over Sheffield
HYDE, Pa. – An 11-1 second-quarter advantage helped Clearfield pick up a 49-39 Mountain League home win over Bald Eagle Area. The Bison led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter but took a 23-11 halftime lead thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from Andon Greslick and a 3-pointer and five points from Braison Patrick.
d9and10sports.com
Keyser Sets Jamestown Scoring Mark as Panthers Top Muskies Jan 25, 2023
SAEGERTOWN, Pa. – In a game won by Saegertown, 59-49, it was Jamestown’s Cam Keyser that put himself in the record books, becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer. Keyser broke the previous mark of 1,351 set by Mark Shannon in 1980. Keyser now stands at 1,370 career points after his 29 against the Panthers.
d9and10sports.com
Jan. 26, 2023 Small College Hoops
• Robbie Hicks had 17 points and Mason Bush, Savion Word, and Andruw Harman had 13 points each for Penn State-Altoona. • Joe Pipilo had 25 points and Desmond Ross 16 for La Roche. Pitt-Greensburg 104, Mt. Aloysius 70. • JoJo France poured in 39 points to lead Pitt-Greensburg to...
d9and10sports.com
Comeback Kids: Kennedy Catholic Girls Rally From Double-Digit Deficit to Stun WPIAL Power Blackhawk in Double Overtime
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. – Being down 12 on the road in the second half against one of the top Class 4A teams in the state proved to be no problem for Kennedy Catholic. Layke Fields scored 25 points and Bella Magestro knocked down a pair of free throws with 5.2 seconds left in double-overtime to lift Kennedy Catholic to a 55-53 triumph over Blackhawk.
d9and10sports.com
Jan. 25, 2023 Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, AC Wrestling: Reynolds Pins Greenville; Prep Tops Hickory
GREENVILLE, Pa. – Reynolds got four pins and three decisions in a 43-21 win over Greenville. Angelo Lomonte (107), Waylon Waite (114), Greyden Gustas (127), and Chase Bell (133) all got pins for the Raiders. In addition for Reynolds, Tino Gentile (145), Vito Gentile (160) and Brayden McCloskey (189)...
d9and10sports.com
Triple Threat: North East Boys Outlast Seneca in Three OTs; Prep Knocks Off Rival McDowell Jan. 24, 2023
WATTSBURG, Pa. – In a wild Region 4 game, freshman Demetris Crosby poured in 37 points as North East knocked off Seneca, 82-78 in triple overtime. Neither team was able to gain much of an advantage in the back-and-forth affair. Seneca led by three late in the first overtime, but Owen Kemp knocked in a 3 at the buzzer to send the game to the second extra session.
d9and10sports.com
Morelli Steps Down as Warren Football Coach
WARREN, Pa. – After six seasons, Mark Morelli is stepping down as the head football coach at Warren Area High School. Morelli’s tenure at Warren included an overall record of 29-29, including 27-21 in the last five seasons after a 2-8 record in his first year in 2017.
d9and10sports.com
Gary Peters, 1963 AL Rookie of the Year, Mercer High, Grove City Grad Dies at 85
CHICAGO – Gary Peters, a Mercer High School standout and Grove City College graduate, who won the 1963 American League Rookie of the Year while playing with the Chicago White Sox passes away at the age of 85. The White Sox announced Peters’s passing in a Tweet Thursday, Jan....
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Woman Loses Control of SUV, Strikes Guide Rails on Both Sides of Bells Mills Cloe Road
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney have released the details of a crash that occurred on Bells Mills Cloe Road on January 17. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, January 24, this crash occurred on Bells Mills Cloe Road, in Bell Township, Jefferson County, around 10:56 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17.
butlerradio.com
Teen Identified In Fatal Slippery Rock Crash
The student who died in a vehicle crash over the weekend in Slippery Rock has been identified. 15-year-old Colton Drushel died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Route 8 and Kiester Road. Drushel was a sophomore at Slippery Rock High School, with...
wtae.com
Winter weather leads to more than 150 school closings and delays in Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — Expected snow on Wednesday morning led to more than 150 school closings and delays in the Pittsburgh area. Many schools, including the Penn Hills School District, have opted for flexible instruction days. A complete list of school closings and delays can be found here.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 322
UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred early Saturday morning on Route 322. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:16 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, on U.S. Route 322, in Union Township, Jefferson County. Police say 31-year-old...
wpxz1041fm.com
TWO VEHICLE CRASHES REPORTED IN INDIANA COUNTY
A couple crashes were reported yesterday morning in Indiana County. One was on Route 286 near Short Road in Cherryhill Township. Clymer Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched just before nine to the intersection where scanner reports say a vehicle collided with a guide rail in the area. No injuries or...
erienewsnow.com
Crash Leads to Lane Restriction on I-79 Southbound in Crawford County
A tractor-trailer crash has led to a lane restriction on part of Interstate 79 southbound in Crawford County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). This affects the area between Exit 147B (Route 322, Meadville/Conneaut Lake) and Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton). PennDOT said the section will fully reopen...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh native and Penn State grad eliminated on season premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
Season 27 of “The Bachelor” debuted Monday on ABC. One of the 30 women that was going to date star Zach Shallcross was a Pittsburgh native and Penn State University graduate. But, Cara Ammon, 27, a corporate recruiter at J.P. Morgan in New York City, did not make...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Tractor-Trailer ‘Traveling Too Fast for Conditions’ Leaves Roadway, Strikes Embankment on I-80
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police say tractor-trailer traveling too fast for roadway conditions went through a median and struck an embankment on Interstate 80 in Washington Township. According to PSP DuBois, this crash happened at 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Interstate 80 west, in...
Comments / 0