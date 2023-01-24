Read full article on original website
A Traffic Stops Leads to a Search of a Rural Dixon Residence and Police Say They Found a Large Quantity of Illegal Drugs
On Tuesday evening of January 17, Ogle County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 4,000 block of S. IL Rte. 2. After an investigation, Deputies placed 52-year-old Steven Smith of Dixon under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine 15-100 grams and Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine. Pursuant to the...
Woman, man arrested with more than 7 kilograms of cocaine in vehicle, Rock Co. Sheriff's Office says
NEWVILLE, Wis. -- A 69-year-old driver and her 47-year-old passenger were arrested on drug charges after law enforcement found more than seven kilograms of cocaine in their vehicle near Newville Tuesday evening, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said. In a news release, the sheriff's office said a deputy and his...
Lee County Deputies Arrest Wisconsin Man Following Single Vehicle Crash
On Saturday January 21 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single vehicle traffic accident near the intersection of Illinois Route 2 and Lost Nation Road. After an investigation into the incident, Deputies suspected impairment and arrested 61-year-old Norman Heiden of Minong, Wisconsin. Heiden was...
Lee County Sheriff’s office announces arrests
LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Sheriff’s office announces arrests that have taken place around the county. On Jan. 14, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Landyn Montross of Dixon. Montross was traveling east on Illinois Route 2 near Sink Hollow Road at 95 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. After further investigation, deputies suspected impairment. Following field sobriety testing, Montross was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Dixon man was selling meth, mushrooms, cocaine, and steroids, police say
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Sheriff announced the arrest of Steven Smith, 52, of Dixon, after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of a cache of illegal narcotics. According to police, deputies stopped Smith in the 4000 block of S. Illinois Route 2 around 9:23 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17th Police said […]
One Driver Arrested Following Two-Vehicle Property Damage Accident
On Friday evening of January 20, Ogle County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of IL Rte. 64 and IL Rte. 251. After investigation, Deputies placed 38-year-old Amber Appelgren of Machesney Park under arrest for Aggravated Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, and No Valid Driver’s License. Appelgren was additionally issued cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and Illegal transportation of Alcohol.
Suspect had 6 lbs. marijuana, cocaine, THC, cash, police allege
A 26-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police allege he had cocaine, six pounds of marijuana, THC and thousands in cash. Jeremy Miller faces four charges of substance violation, a charge of a used or expired drug tax stamp, and three charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records show.
Rock County K9 sniffs out $260K worth of cocaine in traffic stop
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — A Rock County Sheriff’s K9 is being credited with helping to seize $260,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop. According to police, a deputy stopped a 2018 Dodge Journey on I-39/90 near State Highway 59 on Tuesday and the deputy’s K9 partner, Kamo, sniffed out the drugs. Police said […]
27-year-old Freeport man found dead after Stephenson Co. crash
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 27-year-old man was found dead Thursday morning after a severe car crash in Stephenson County. Crews responded just after 7 a.m. to the intersection of Rt. 26 and Old Route 26 for a report of a damaged car on the side of the road. Thomas...
Deputies to patrol Temporary Hard Rock Casino for at least another year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office agrees to keep up its patrol efforts at the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford for at least another year. This comes on the heels of a shooting in the parking lot last May that ended with one person dead. Since...
Driver Goes Wrong Way on I-39 Leading to a Deadly Head-On Three Vehicle Crash
Illinois State Police say they responded Monday morning to a three-vehicle crash with injuries in the southbound lane of I-39. The preliminary investigation indicates that 25-year old John Danuk of Davis Junction was traveling northbound on Interstate 39. For unknown reasons, Danuk exited the roadway to the left, entered the southbound lanes of traffic, and struck a volkwagon being operated by 52-year-old David Henke of Janesville, Wisconsin head-on.
‘I was a crappy person.’ Probation for caretaker accused of $43,000+ theft
A 37-year-old caretaker was sentenced to three years of probation Wednesday in Scott County Court after police allege she used an older neighbor’s debit card to charge more than $43,000. Katherine Dreher pleaded guilty to felony charges of first-degree theft and dependent-adult abuse, court records show. Police: Thefts date...
Man Who Allegedly Charged At Streator Officer With A Knife Appears In Court
Bond has been set at $50,000 for the man accused of coming at a Streator police officer with a knife. Thirty-one-year-old Jacob Thompson of Streator was in front of judge Wednesday officially being charged with aggravated assault to a peace officer. Late Monday morning, a Streator police officer shot and injured Thompson who was allegedly armed with a knife while at a park. The shooting reportedly occurred after Thompson charged at the officer and pinned him against a squad car. The officer then allegedly shot Thompson in the right hip and below the right armpit.
Davis Junction man killed in fatal I-39 crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Davis Junction man was killed in a multi-car crash on I-39 on Monday, officials said. According to the Illinois State Police, a black 2019 Dodge Charger, driven by John Danuk, 24, was traveling north on Interstate 39 at milepost 119.6 and “for unknown reasons” entered the southbound lanes, striking a […]
Clinton man sentenced to federal prison in connection with 2022 shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition for his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in Davenport. According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Timothy Eugene Angel, 39, fired multiple shots...
Police: Machesney Park man arrested for exposing himself at Target
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Machesney Park man was arrested on Wednesday for exposing himself at a Target in Rockford. The Rockford Police Department was contacted back on December 20 to investigate reports of the act. A follow-up investigation identified Colin Hobson, 25, as the suspect. A warrant was obtained for Hobson’s arrest, which […]
Suspect in ‘good condition’ after officer-involved shooting
STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — A suspect is recovering in a Peoria hospital after being shot twice in an officer-involved shooting in Streator late Monday morning. According to Streator Police Chief John Franklin, officers responded to a call regarding a man armed with a knife in a park on Wisconsin and Elm. Officers arrived just after 11:30 a.m. and the shooting occurred at 11:37 a.m.
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. FREDERICO GUILLEN, 27, 5’8”, 218 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex...
Serena man killed in single-vehicle crash
OTTAWA – A Serena man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Rutland Township on Wednesday. According to LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch, on Wednesday morning officers responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash near the intersection of North 3450th Road and 2175th Road. 27-year-old Sean C Stoewsand of Serena, the driver and only occupant, was pronounced dead. The incident is under further investigation by the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office and LaSalle County Sheriff’s Department.
Elgin Jail Death: 20-Year-Old Man Passes Away Under Suspicious Circumstances
A 20-year-old man has died in the Elgin jail, and his family is demanding answers. The young man, whose name has not been released to the public, was arrested on unspecified charges and was being held in the Elgin jail. Just days later, he was found dead in his cell.
