Dixon, IL

nrgmediadixon.com

Lee County Deputies Arrest Wisconsin Man Following Single Vehicle Crash

On Saturday January 21 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single vehicle traffic accident near the intersection of Illinois Route 2 and Lost Nation Road. After an investigation into the incident, Deputies suspected impairment and arrested 61-year-old Norman Heiden of Minong, Wisconsin. Heiden was...
LEE COUNTY, IL
Amboy News

Lee County Sheriff’s office announces arrests

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Sheriff’s office announces arrests that have taken place around the county. On Jan. 14, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Landyn Montross of Dixon. Montross was traveling east on Illinois Route 2 near Sink Hollow Road at 95 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. After further investigation, deputies suspected impairment. Following field sobriety testing, Montross was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
LEE COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

One Driver Arrested Following Two-Vehicle Property Damage Accident

On Friday evening of January 20, Ogle County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of IL Rte. 64 and IL Rte. 251. After investigation, Deputies placed 38-year-old Amber Appelgren of Machesney Park under arrest for Aggravated Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, and No Valid Driver’s License. Appelgren was additionally issued cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and Illegal transportation of Alcohol.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Suspect had 6 lbs. marijuana, cocaine, THC, cash, police allege

A 26-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police allege he had cocaine, six pounds of marijuana, THC and thousands in cash. Jeremy Miller faces four charges of substance violation, a charge of a used or expired drug tax stamp, and three charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records show.
DAVENPORT, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Goes Wrong Way on I-39 Leading to a Deadly Head-On Three Vehicle Crash

Illinois State Police say they responded Monday morning to a three-vehicle crash with injuries in the southbound lane of I-39. The preliminary investigation indicates that 25-year old John Danuk of Davis Junction was traveling northbound on Interstate 39. For unknown reasons, Danuk exited the roadway to the left, entered the southbound lanes of traffic, and struck a volkwagon being operated by 52-year-old David Henke of Janesville, Wisconsin head-on.
DAVIS JUNCTION, IL
ourquadcities.com

‘I was a crappy person.’ Probation for caretaker accused of $43,000+ theft

A 37-year-old caretaker was sentenced to three years of probation Wednesday in Scott County Court after police allege she used an older neighbor’s debit card to charge more than $43,000. Katherine Dreher pleaded guilty to felony charges of first-degree theft and dependent-adult abuse, court records show. Police: Thefts date...
starvedrock.media

Man Who Allegedly Charged At Streator Officer With A Knife Appears In Court

Bond has been set at $50,000 for the man accused of coming at a Streator police officer with a knife. Thirty-one-year-old Jacob Thompson of Streator was in front of judge Wednesday officially being charged with aggravated assault to a peace officer. Late Monday morning, a Streator police officer shot and injured Thompson who was allegedly armed with a knife while at a park. The shooting reportedly occurred after Thompson charged at the officer and pinned him against a squad car. The officer then allegedly shot Thompson in the right hip and below the right armpit.
STREATOR, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Davis Junction man killed in fatal I-39 crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Davis Junction man was killed in a multi-car crash on I-39 on Monday, officials said. According to the Illinois State Police, a black 2019 Dodge Charger, driven by John Danuk, 24, was traveling north on Interstate 39 at milepost 119.6 and “for unknown reasons” entered the southbound lanes, striking a […]
DAVIS JUNCTION, IL
KWQC

Clinton man sentenced to federal prison in connection with 2022 shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition for his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in Davenport. According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Timothy Eugene Angel, 39, fired multiple shots...
DAVENPORT, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Suspect in ‘good condition’ after officer-involved shooting

STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — A suspect is recovering in a Peoria hospital after being shot twice in an officer-involved shooting in Streator late Monday morning. According to Streator Police Chief John Franklin, officers responded to a call regarding a man armed with a knife in a park on Wisconsin and Elm. Officers arrived just after 11:30 a.m. and the shooting occurred at 11:37 a.m.
STREATOR, IL
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. FREDERICO GUILLEN, 27, 5’8”, 218 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex...
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
walls102.com

Serena man killed in single-vehicle crash

OTTAWA – A Serena man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Rutland Township on Wednesday. According to LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch, on Wednesday morning officers responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash near the intersection of North 3450th Road and 2175th Road. 27-year-old Sean C Stoewsand of Serena, the driver and only occupant, was pronounced dead. The incident is under further investigation by the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office and LaSalle County Sheriff’s Department.
SERENA, IL

