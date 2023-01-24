ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New Jersey 101.5

Where’s my money? Answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate

❓ Questions and answers about the NJ ANCHOR property tax rebate. 🏠 The benefit has been expanded to both homeowners and renters. 🔴 The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28. You have questions, we get you the answers. New Jersey: Asked & Answered is your...
Top NJ news stories for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Why does the ground keep shaking in South Jersey?. For the second time in a month, the ground moved and houses shook in South Jersey. ⬛ Where's my money? Answers about NJ's ANCHOR rebate. Questions and answers about New...
10 best places for wings in South Jersey

There are big NFL playoff games this weekend, and we're only a few weeks away from "the big game." A lot of people have their own Super Bowl parties or get invited to someone's house to watch the game and/or commercials and halftime show. The big attraction for most of these get-togethers is the FOOD!
Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ

🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
These NJ towns have the most households earning more than $200K

The number of households bringing in more than $200,000 annually has shot up significantly in many New Jersey towns over the past 10 years. The sports betting community platform OLBG has analyzed U.S. Census data to determine which municipalities in the Garden State have the greatest number of homes with incomes of more than $200,000.
Top New Jersey News for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Murphy and Oliver get new rides with pandemic relief funds. The state is now detailing how Murphy and Democrats spent billions in COVID relief money. ⬛ 2 failing grades for NJ in new report card on tobacco control. The...
Special #BlueFriday honoring two NJ state troopers

Last year I brought you the story of two New Jersey state troopers who have stepped up to raise money for an important cause. Detective Sgt.1st Class Sarah Beninghof of the NJ Crime Scene Investigators Association and Detective Sgt.1st Class Joe Itri from the NJ Homicide Investigators Association have partnered to host for the second year in a row a fundraiser to battle ALS.
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey.

