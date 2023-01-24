Read full article on original website
Where’s my money? Answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate
❓ Questions and answers about the NJ ANCHOR property tax rebate. 🏠 The benefit has been expanded to both homeowners and renters. 🔴 The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28. You have questions, we get you the answers. New Jersey: Asked & Answered is your...
Top NJ news stories for Friday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Why does the ground keep shaking in South Jersey?. For the second time in a month, the ground moved and houses shook in South Jersey. ⬛ Where's my money? Answers about NJ's ANCHOR rebate. Questions and answers about New...
Report puts NJ dead last for fiscal health. Blame it on Murphy (Opinion)
For as long as I’ve worked at New Jersey 101.5, we’ve been complaining about the state of affairs in New Jersey government. Although Republican gubernatorial administrations have been able to put a little bit of a thumb in the leaky dike of fiscal irresponsibility, nothing much changes here.
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
New Jersey Goodwill stores will not accept these items
You may be planning your spring cleaning soon or making room in your closet for those new clothes you got for Christmas. We usually go through out stuff a couple of times a year and fill a bag or two or the back of the SUV and take it off to the Goodwill store or drop-off facility.
New study: New Jersey is a top rated road trip state
A new study ranks NJ as one of the best road trip states in the nation. The study finds NJ has 11.3 attractions per 100 miles. A new report finds one of the top states in the nation for a road trip is New Jersey. The Finn.com study ranks the...
Mystery shaking, rumbling felt along Jersey Shore again. No earthquakes reported.
For the second time this month, residents across southern New Jersey have been reporting long periods of shaking inside their homes Thursday afternoon, with windows and walls rattling. And just like before, there have been no earthquakes reported anywhere in the eastern United States. There also have been no thunderstorms...
10 best places for wings in South Jersey
There are big NFL playoff games this weekend, and we're only a few weeks away from "the big game." A lot of people have their own Super Bowl parties or get invited to someone's house to watch the game and/or commercials and halftime show. The big attraction for most of these get-togethers is the FOOD!
Residents Urged to Sign up for Health Coverage as Open Enrollment Deadline Nears
Total signups over 321K as residents continue to benefit from record savings; Two weeks left to enroll. More than 321,000 New Jersey residents signed up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s official health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey, in the first nine weeks of the Open Enrollment Period that started on November 1, 2022.
Redditors who left NJ tell you what you’ll miss if you leave
People are fleeing New Jersey like they’re running from a burning building, or at least that’s what we always hear. But every time we talk about people leaving New Jersey, we get a pretty significant number of people calling in on the air talking about how they left and then came back.
Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ
🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
These NJ towns have the most households earning more than $200K
The number of households bringing in more than $200,000 annually has shot up significantly in many New Jersey towns over the past 10 years. The sports betting community platform OLBG has analyzed U.S. Census data to determine which municipalities in the Garden State have the greatest number of homes with incomes of more than $200,000.
Top New Jersey News for Thursday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Murphy and Oliver get new rides with pandemic relief funds. The state is now detailing how Murphy and Democrats spent billions in COVID relief money. ⬛ 2 failing grades for NJ in new report card on tobacco control. The...
wrnjradio.com
Menendez, Booker announce $35M in rental assistance funding for New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) announced Thursday a total of $35,160,643.26 million in federal housing rental assistance funding for the state of New Jersey in reallocated funds to assist renters facing financial hardship. The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of...
Special #BlueFriday honoring two NJ state troopers
Last year I brought you the story of two New Jersey state troopers who have stepped up to raise money for an important cause. Detective Sgt.1st Class Sarah Beninghof of the NJ Crime Scene Investigators Association and Detective Sgt.1st Class Joe Itri from the NJ Homicide Investigators Association have partnered to host for the second year in a row a fundraiser to battle ALS.
Massive indoor go-kart facility reopens in N.J. after 6 months of renovations
A renovated indoor go-kart track has reopened in New Jersey. RPM Raceway unveiled its upgraded indoor go-kart experience in Jersey City on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The entertainment center at 99 Caven Point Rd. went through a six-month remodel that RPM Raceway now heralds as one of the world’s largest go-kart tracks.
This disturbing story makes me grateful we can’t pump our own gas in NJ
We’ve all heard the typical reasons New Jerseyans don’t want to pump their own gas. “I don’t want to get out in the heat/ cold/ rain/ snow.”. “I don’t want my hands to smell like gasoline.”. “What if I’m on my way to a fancy event?...
N.J. used COVID funds for SUVs to ferry Murphy, officials. See where else the money went.
Much of the federal coronavirus relief money went to help hospitals, assistance programs, and counties in New Jersey recover and rebuild after the pandemic. The state government also used more than half a million dollars to buy SUVs to carry Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials around the state.
A new report finds autism cases in NJ are shooting higher
⭕ New analysis finds autism cases are rising rapidly in New Jersey. ⭕ Many children with autism spectrum disorder don’t have intellectual disabilities. ⭕ Multiple factors could be causing the sharp rise in cases. A new study finds documented cases of autism spectrum disorder in the New Jersey-New York...
