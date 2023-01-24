Read full article on original website
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Robert Urich ("Vegas") and Heather Menzies ("The Sound of Music": Their Tragic Lives
The late actor Robert Urich remains one of the most beloved personalities of all time. But his life and death were tragic, as was the life and death of his wife. As documented on FactsVerse.com, "Robert Urich was known throughout the world as a tough guy. Having starred in such television programs as VEGA$ and Spenser: For Hire. However, many audience members didn’t realize that. While Robert Urich was famous for doing battle with tough foes on the screen. He would end up having to fight an even tougher battle later on in his life. As well, unlike the scripted episodes of the television programs that made him famous. This was a battle that he wasn’t going to win. Join Facts Verse as we attempt to uncover the tragic death of Robert Urich and his wife.
Razzies Announce Nominees For the Worst Movies of 2022
It was not a good year for Tom Hanks, at least according to the Razzie Awards, the most famous awards in the world dedicated to terrible movies. The Razzies just announced their nominees for the worst in cinema of 2022, and Hanks, one of America’s most beloved actors for decades, managed to snag three Razzie nominations in three different categories.
I’ve seen no Oscar nominated film, not even a NJ superstar’s
This article is all about sad. Which I am. As in pathetic. As in how did it come to this?. I carefully read through Tuesday’sannounced Academy Award nominees and realized for the first time in my life I hadn’t seen a single nominated movie. Not. a. single. one.
40 Years Ago: A Banned Andy Kaufman Gets One More ‘SNL’ Chance
The story of Andy Kaufman’s ban from Saturday Night Live is a long and tangled one. And, in keeping with the boundary-pushing comedian’s career goal of keeping audiences guessing, the payoff of the late comedian’s final SNL appearance only doubled down on the controversy surrounding Kaufman’s tumultuous time on the groundbreaking sketch comedy series.
Jennifer Lopez Almost Fell Off A Cliff While Filming "Shotgun Wedding," And More BTS Secrets From The Cast
"[My dress] got caught on the wheel. I was going over [the cliff] and I'm looking at Josh [Duhamel] like, 'JOSH! DON'T LET ME GO! PLEASE!'"
Tom Brady & David Beckham Snuggle Up To Their Daughters On Pizza Night With Kids: Photo
Cool Dad alert! NFL icon Tom Brady, 45, and professional soccer legend David Beckham, 47, got together with a handful of their kids this week to make some artisan pizzas at Miami Slice in Miami, Fla. Both took to their Instagram Stories on Jan. 27 to share a precious photo of themselves posing with their daughters — both of which are the youngest member of each famous family. Tom sat on a bar stool with his 10-year-old daughter Vivian on his lap, while David’s daughter, Harper, 11, sat next to her. David stood behind them and wrapped his arms around their shoulders for the sweet pic.
Hilary Duff Says She’s ‘Optimistic’ Another ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Series Could Happen After Canceled Reboot
This is what dreams are made of! Hilary Duff appeared on the Jan. 26 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and revealed she’s not giving up on a potential Lizzie McGuire reboot. The early 2000s hit show had a reboot in the works in 2020, but it was later scrapped after Hilary and Disney disagreed with the direction they wanted to take her character in.
Rita Ora Confirms Marriage to Taika Waititi
Rita Ora, 32, and Taika Waititi, 47, are married… and they have been for awhile!. Rumors were swirling in August that the singer and director had tied the knot, and now Ora has confirmed they did get hitched. She told the “Heart Breakfast” podcast, “Yes [I am married]. I...
MTV Jersey Shore Family Vacation Star The Situation is New Daddy Again
It's a baby girl for MTV Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Mike (The Situation) and Lauren Sorrentino. The happy news was announced on the couples' Instagram accounts. The Situation's caption was so cute saying, "We've got an amazing Situation!! We are beyond overjoyed to welcome our little girl into this world to join our growing family of 4."
