(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police is restructuring its patrol areas throughout the state, cutting its number of Districts in half, from 22 to 11, and renaming the Districts as Troops. The new patrol area now known at Troop 9 covers all of our southeastern and south central regional counties, including Richland, Jasper, Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, Clark, Lawrence, Edwards, Wabash, White, Hamilton, Wayne, Marion, Effingham, and Fayette. While the Troop 9 headquarters is in Effingham, at the home of the old District 12, the former District 19 headquarters in Carmi will now serve Troop 9 primarily as a post for investigators. The dispatching services for Troop 9 now originates from the newly named Troop 10 headquarters, located down in in southern Illinois, in Du Quoin.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO