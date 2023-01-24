Read full article on original website
Lori Schwab Dunn
3d ago
that is a great idea...now start working on the price gouging of gas companies. Illinois residents need a break from high Gas , Electricity and car gas bills, groceries etc do your jib and help out your voters
Reply(3)
3
Related
nprillinois.org
Susan Dees Hargrove shares how to help dwindling monarch butterfly species | Community Voices
Susan Dees Hargrove is a biologist and gardener. She studies Illinois endangered wildlife and spoke to Community Voices about how to help monarch butterflies, which is a species whose population has been significantly reduced.
nrgmediadixon.com
Commissioner Says Because of No Sidewalks, Students Around Oregon High School Forced to Walk on the Streets, City Needs to Fix It
An Oregon Commissioner voiced her concerns for the safety of Oregon School Students at the recent City Council meeting. Commissioner Cozzi brought to the attention of the city the need for continuous sidewalks around the High School. She said many of the students are forced to walk on the street and she would like to see if the city could remedy this problem before the school year ends.
Iowa bill to change SNAP, Medicaid benefits passes subcommittee; likely to be amended
A bill reducing what people could purchase when using SNAP benefits passed the Iowa House's Health and Human Services Subcommittee Thursday.
KFVS12
Ill. Dept. of Public Health offering 5 free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests per month to all residents
ULLIN, IL. (KFVS) - Could we still see a winter surge in COVID-19 cases?. Health department leaders in Illinois say it’s possible and we all need to be ready. The Illinois Department of Public Health expects COVID cases to go back up before this winter comes to an end. That’s why the department is offering 1 million free at-home COVID tests.
Iowa school board member gets ripped for saying public education is 'not to teach kids what parents want’
An Iowa school board member said that public education is not to teach kids what parents want, but rather what the community needs, which sparked backlash.
Pritzker signs 'omnibus' health care bill — here's what's in it
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A law recently signed by Gov. JB Pritzker will extend the deadline for the state to transfer criminal defendants deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial from jail to a mental hospital. That same bill, House Bill 240, also gives nursing homes in Illinois two more years...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Public Works Being Restructured, With Hire of Temporary Assistant Public Works Director, to Meet Challenges and Projects on the Horizon
The City of Dixon has a large load of projects that will be worked on for the next few years. These consist of the Gateway Project, the Raise Grant Project, the Safe Routes to School Project as well as the ITEP projects. This is already on top of the normal work, such as infrastructure and street resurfacing.
Illinois residents can get help with shockingly high energy bills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The current cold weather means that Illinois residents are paying a lot more to heat their homes this winter, but there is help out there. Folks across the stateline are seeing a big hike in their utility bills, as both Nicor and ComEd have admitted that their bills are up. However, […]
freedom929.com
ISP DISTRICTS ARE NOW TROOPS
(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police is restructuring its patrol areas throughout the state, cutting its number of Districts in half, from 22 to 11, and renaming the Districts as Troops. The new patrol area now known at Troop 9 covers all of our southeastern and south central regional counties, including Richland, Jasper, Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, Clark, Lawrence, Edwards, Wabash, White, Hamilton, Wayne, Marion, Effingham, and Fayette. While the Troop 9 headquarters is in Effingham, at the home of the old District 12, the former District 19 headquarters in Carmi will now serve Troop 9 primarily as a post for investigators. The dispatching services for Troop 9 now originates from the newly named Troop 10 headquarters, located down in in southern Illinois, in Du Quoin.
KWQC
Northeast, Maquoketa honor cheerleader who recently passed away
GOOSE LAKE, Iowa (KWQC) - Fans from both Northeast and Maquoketa wore purple on Jan. 24 to honor Northeast sophomore cheerleader Mikaylah Bird who recently passed away. Bird was 15 years old.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces Illinois Has Paid Off Remaining Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund Debt
SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that the state has officially repaid the remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance (UI) Trust Fund debt. The payment was made possible after an historic agreement was reached between the state, and representatives from business, labor, and bipartisan members of the General Assembly. It was then signed into law by the Governor.
wsiu.org
Syphilis cases are on the rise throughout Illinois
Health officials say the resurgence of syphilis in the U.S. is alarming because there are effective treatments and reliable prevention strategies. Another concern is the recent increase among women of childbearing age, coinciding with a rise of syphilis cases at birth. Untreated syphilis is associated with hearing loss, blindness, neurological...
Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Right now, anyone can take an alcohol order but an […]
KARE
Iowa GOP proposed cuts to SNAP-eligible foods; no federal bill
Iowa Republicans introduced a bill that would make staples like fresh meat ineligible for SNAP benefits. But the proposal would not affect other states.
Electric bike incentive program launched in Illinois
Some groups are hoping to roll out a statewide incentive program to make access to electric bikes easier than ever. Ride Illinois and the Active Transportation Alliance are among the organizations supporting that campaign.
How Much of Your Living Costs Will Social Security Cover in These 10 Illinois Cities
Social Security was never intended to cover a retired person's entire budget. Rather, it was designed as a supplementary source of income to complement a retiree's own personal savings. However, many...
Local Sheriffs voice opposition to IL assault rifle ban
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – “If further gun control were the solution, the problem would’ve been solved a long time ago,” State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) said. Niemerg and several local Sheriffs held a press conference on the recently passed assault weapons ban in Illinois at the Crawford County Courthouse on Thursday. All who spoke strongly […]
Pritzker to make no leadership changes to embattled child welfare agency
(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith will keep his job despite ongoing issues within the department. Smith has received eight contempt of court orders after DCFS failed to place youth in proper care in a timely manner. There is also a fresh lawsuit filed against the department concerning the placement of youth. In early January, a 248-page report...
Chicago magazine
Does Gov. J.B. Pritzker Suck?
I’ve seen that sentiment a lot along the state highways of rural Illinois, where “PRITZKER SUCKS” proliferate in expansive front yards. During the 2022 governor’s race, Republican Darren Bailey’s slogan was “Fire Pritzker.”. Pritzker won that election, with 54.6 percent of the vote —...
Illinois School Warns Parents About App That Puts Students in Potential Stranger Danger
An Illinois school put out a warning to parents surrounding a social media app that school officials believe many students are using and could be putting them in dangerous situations with strangers. The free app, called Omegle, randomly pairs users with others from around the world to talk "one-on-one" anonymously....
Comments / 4