‘Monumental’ Housing Option Announced for Dutchess County, NY
Sadly, owning a condo or home in the Hudson Valley has become a lot harder and it's not as easy as it once was. We all work so hard and the thought of not being able to own something of your own is very terrifying and extremely sad. However, an incredible new housing option will be making its way into the Hudson Valley.
Upstate New York EMT Killed In Hudson Valley, No Charges
No charges will be filed after an EMT was killed following a shift in Newburgh. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced his office completed its investigation into a fatal accident involving a Hudson Valley EMT. Hudson Valley EMT Killed In Newburgh, New York. On December 16,...
Armed Stand-Off In Kingston Leads To One Arrest, Stolen Handgun Found
Wednesday January 25th was quite the scary day in the Hudson Valley with two critical situations happening on opposite sides of the Mid-Hudson bridge. Just before 11am on Wednesday, a community alert came out from the Dutchess County Sheriff's department warning local residents of an active police situation on Pleasant View Road in Poughkeepsie.
Is This Why New York’s Luckiest Lottery Stores Are in Hudson Valley?
We might have uncovered why there have been so many winning tickets sold at a few Hudson Valley lottery stores. Lottery players from all over the Hudson Valley will try almost anything to grab a share of the jackpot in whatever game they are playing. Recently we've had jackpots in games like Powerball and Mega Millions climb to over $1 billion and when that happens most players will look anywhere for an edge. For some players that "edge" is going and buying their tickets at a couple of lottery locations in the Hudson Valley that have been nicknamed the "luckiest" stores in New York State. But is luck really involved at these stores?
Westchester dad among two NY men making strides to reform family court
The Scarsdale dad won a federal lawsuit in 2021 granting him ADA accommodations in family court, and in December was given the New York State Senate Commendation Award for his efforts to help other disabled parents receive basic accommodations during their custody cases.
Hudson Valley Drivers Creeped Out, Confused by Mysterious Sign
A mysterious Hudson Valley road sign has local motorists wondering who is Michelle and why does someone miss her so much?. The curious billboard simply says "Hi Michelle Miss You," which has led many people to wonder what the story behind the message is. Some see the sign as a sweet gesture, while others say they're "creeped out" by it.
Poughkeepsie Police Apprehend Wanted Fugitive
If I"ve said it once, I've said it a thousand times and I'll say it every time I have the opportunity, our local law enforcement and other fire responders deserve as much credit as possible for the jobs that they do. On Tuesday, Poughkeepsie police were able to apprehend a wanted fugitive in the city of Poughkeepsie.
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
Mid-Hudson News Network
DA: Newburgh EMT fatality was ‘tragic accident not a crime’
GOSHEN – An investigation by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office into the December 16, 2022 fatal accident in the City of Newburgh in which a paramedic was struck and killed by a vehicle was “a tragic accident not a crime,” District Attorney David Hoovler said Wednesday.
Armed stand-off leads to arrest in Ulster County
An armed stand-off in Kingston lead to an arrest on Wednesday, after an unnamed male was evicted from his apartment. The 59-year-old faces several charges.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
West Point Fire Dept Receives Massive Budget Increase
A few weeks ago I wrote a story about recent news out of West Point. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer paid a visit to the legendary establishment and spoke about a number of issues. One such issue involved the West Point Fire Department. Specifically it was about how the West Point Fire Department was drastically underfunded. Well today news broke about an update regarding that very situation.
News 12
Newburgh Free Academy student helps train service dog for Canine Companions
A Newburgh teen is making a change by helping to raise a service dog. Jamison Cullen, 16, and her family are raising a future service dog for Canine Companions. Jamison, a junior at Newburgh Free Academy Main Campus, took in the dog at 11 weeks old. The puppy, named Randle,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kerhonkson man arrested for allegedly stealing six firearms
KINGSTON – Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Kerhonkson man for allegedly stealing several firearms. Authorities said on January 24 at about 2 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Rochester for a report of several firearms missing. Six firearms had been stolen including rifles and shotguns.
Dutchess County Sheriff: Beware Of Increasing ‘Police Donation’ Phone Scams
It feels a little too familiar, another warning coming about another scam that is taking advantage of Hudson Valley residents. This time around the warning has to do with a phone scam involving local police departments or law enforcement agencies. Just a few weeks back, reports came in from the...
Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation
The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
Hudson Valley Tattoo Company Empowers Students w/ Hallway Mural
I was scrolling through Facebook recently, and the post below was suggested to me. I was mesmerized by the vibrant colors and amazing attention to detail as I saw both fictional and real life heroes portrayed in the hallways of Poughkeepsie High School. The post below from Hudson Valley Tattoo...
Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly
Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
Dutchess County Issues Scam Warning About Latest EBT Card Skimming
Dutchess County Government issued a statement urging residents to protect their EBT Benefits against thieves. Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) is an electronic system that allows a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits. When a participant shops at a SNAP authorized retail store, their SNAP EBT account is debited to reimburse the store for food that was purchased.
Shocking Fact: New York State’s Westchester County Is In The Hudson Valley
Is Westchester County really in the Hudson Valley? The answer appears to not be as simple as you might assume. When Hudson Valley Post was created it was our goal to be "your source for real-time news and information about the Hudson Valley." Where Exactly Is The Hudson Valley Located?
