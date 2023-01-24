ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Is This Why New York’s Luckiest Lottery Stores Are in Hudson Valley?

We might have uncovered why there have been so many winning tickets sold at a few Hudson Valley lottery stores. Lottery players from all over the Hudson Valley will try almost anything to grab a share of the jackpot in whatever game they are playing. Recently we've had jackpots in games like Powerball and Mega Millions climb to over $1 billion and when that happens most players will look anywhere for an edge. For some players that "edge" is going and buying their tickets at a couple of lottery locations in the Hudson Valley that have been nicknamed the "luckiest" stores in New York State. But is luck really involved at these stores?
FISHKILL, NY
Poughkeepsie Police Apprehend Wanted Fugitive

If I"ve said it once, I've said it a thousand times and I'll say it every time I have the opportunity, our local law enforcement and other fire responders deserve as much credit as possible for the jobs that they do. On Tuesday, Poughkeepsie police were able to apprehend a wanted fugitive in the city of Poughkeepsie.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

DA: Newburgh EMT fatality was ‘tragic accident not a crime’

GOSHEN – An investigation by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office into the December 16, 2022 fatal accident in the City of Newburgh in which a paramedic was struck and killed by a vehicle was “a tragic accident not a crime,” District Attorney David Hoovler said Wednesday.
NEWBURGH, NY
West Point Fire Dept Receives Massive Budget Increase

A few weeks ago I wrote a story about recent news out of West Point. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer paid a visit to the legendary establishment and spoke about a number of issues. One such issue involved the West Point Fire Department. Specifically it was about how the West Point Fire Department was drastically underfunded. Well today news broke about an update regarding that very situation.
WEST POINT, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kerhonkson man arrested for allegedly stealing six firearms

KINGSTON – Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Kerhonkson man for allegedly stealing several firearms. Authorities said on January 24 at about 2 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Rochester for a report of several firearms missing. Six firearms had been stolen including rifles and shotguns.
KERHONKSON, NY
Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation

The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly

Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
KINGSTON, NY
Dutchess County Issues Scam Warning About Latest EBT Card Skimming

Dutchess County Government issued a statement urging residents to protect their EBT Benefits against thieves. Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) is an electronic system that allows a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits. When a participant shops at a SNAP authorized retail store, their SNAP EBT account is debited to reimburse the store for food that was purchased.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

