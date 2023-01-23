Addis Nola is shaking up New Orleans by bringing Ethiopian culture to the city’s vibrant food scene. The award-winning restaurant is celebrating its second month of being reopened at the new location on Bayou Road. The historic corridor is the oldest in New Orleans and serves as a hub for Black culture and enterprise. The restaurant’s move to the area signifies its community standing and cultural impact as one of the few African restaurants in the city. Bridging the Food Scene Gap Addis Nola made its debut in March 2019 with the goal of bringing a taste of Ethiopia to New...

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO