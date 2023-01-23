ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

wwno.org

Big Freedia returns to TV with a new show about her business endeavors

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Here's what it featured:. Coming in the summer of 2023, New Orleans' own Big Freedia will bring us the brand-new series, Big Freedia Means Business. This new show documents the Queen of Bounce’s new music and entrepreneurial endeavors that have occurred since her last docu-series, “Big Freedia Bounces Back.” Big Freedia joins us for more on her musical journey and this exciting new series.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

A song about the west bank? Watch the 1980s commercial and 'discover the magic'

A 1980s promotional song for the west bank resurfaced this week thanks to a curious New Orleans photographer who stumbled on an old YouTube video. The song invites listeners to "discover the magic of the west bank," and was part of a promotional campaign to recruit new businesses and residents to the communities across the Mississippi River from downtown New Orleans, according to the Jefferson Historical Society of Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Addis Nola Brings a Taste of Ethiopia to New Orleans Food Scene

Addis Nola is shaking up New Orleans by bringing Ethiopian culture to the city’s vibrant food scene. The award-winning restaurant is celebrating its second month of being reopened at the new location on Bayou Road. The historic corridor is the oldest in New Orleans and serves as a hub for Black culture and enterprise. The restaurant’s move to the area signifies its community standing and cultural impact as one of the few African restaurants in the city. Bridging the Food Scene Gap Addis Nola made its debut in March 2019 with the goal of bringing a taste of Ethiopia to New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Like father, like daughter: local legend’s daughter wins basketball state title

Folks down the bayou in Lafourche Parish will forever talk about the time that Clarence Moore led the South Lafourche basketball team to the 1998 Class 5A State Championship. But what many may not know is that today, 25 years later, Moore’s freshman daughter has now done the same, following in her father’s footsteps and winning a ring — the second of her still young prep career.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WWL

19-year-old Mardi Gras Indian member shot and killed

NEW ORLEANS — A young member of the Mardi Gras Indians was shot and killed in Baton Rouge. The Indian community says they're hurting from the loss. Bo Dollis says he was shocked to learn that one of his fellow Indians was shot and killed Friday night. It happed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
defendernetwork.com

New Orleans mayor blasts affair allegations as sexist

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who is defending herself after reports indicated that she’s having an affair with a police officer, described the accusations against her as sexist. Cantrell expressed her statement in a text message to Nola.com. “By the time I complete my tenure as mayor I would...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Audubon Zoo's carousel has been removed. Here's why and what's happening.

Audubon Zoo's popular carousel has been gone for months, but officials say it will return eventually. The carousel is known for having alligators, flamingos, elephants, giraffes and other exotic animals to ride instead of horses. The attraction -- the Gottesman Family Endangered Species Carousel -- was damaged by Hurricane Ida...
IDA, LA

