Where to Eat in New Orleans2foodtrippersNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans takes the top spot on Tripadvisor's list of "Best Food Destinations"Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Are The Real Housewives of New Orleans Coming To Bravo?Florence CarmelaNew Orleans, LA
Actor and comedian, Adam Devine to reign as King Bacchus LIVTina HowellHouma, LA
Stevie Nicks is hitting the road on a solo tour that includes New Orleans stopTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
wwno.org
Big Freedia returns to TV with a new show about her business endeavors
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Here's what it featured:. Coming in the summer of 2023, New Orleans' own Big Freedia will bring us the brand-new series, Big Freedia Means Business. This new show documents the Queen of Bounce’s new music and entrepreneurial endeavors that have occurred since her last docu-series, “Big Freedia Bounces Back.” Big Freedia joins us for more on her musical journey and this exciting new series.
NOLA.com
A song about the west bank? Watch the 1980s commercial and 'discover the magic'
A 1980s promotional song for the west bank resurfaced this week thanks to a curious New Orleans photographer who stumbled on an old YouTube video. The song invites listeners to "discover the magic of the west bank," and was part of a promotional campaign to recruit new businesses and residents to the communities across the Mississippi River from downtown New Orleans, according to the Jefferson Historical Society of Louisiana.
franchising.com
Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay Opens Sixth Location and First New Orleans Restaurant in Recently Developed Caesars
The Ultimate Burger Experience Joins a Collection of Concepts in New Food Hall Exclusive to World-Renowned Chefs. The ultimate burger experience and latest concept by highly-respected chef, Bobby Flay, has announced the opening of its sixth restaurant at the recently transformed Caesars New Orleans. As a part of the latest...
Bounce star Big Freedia means business with Fuse TV show, Jazz Fest & new business ventures
Bounce music superstar Big Freedia means business and Freedia is keeping busy with the premiere of the show "Big Freedia Means Business" which premieres on Fuse TV in the summer of 2023.
225batonrouge.com
Hunting for Hubig’s: Where to find the iconic New Orleans hand pies in Baton Rouge
Hubig’s Pies, a popular New Orleans brand of hand pies, have made their long-awaited return to grocery stores, gas stations and produce stands across the state—and pie-crazed fans have been quick to snatch these sticky, sweet snacks from shelves everywhere. Production of the hand-sized pies paused for a...
Addis Nola Brings a Taste of Ethiopia to New Orleans Food Scene
Addis Nola is shaking up New Orleans by bringing Ethiopian culture to the city’s vibrant food scene. The award-winning restaurant is celebrating its second month of being reopened at the new location on Bayou Road. The historic corridor is the oldest in New Orleans and serves as a hub for Black culture and enterprise. The restaurant’s move to the area signifies its community standing and cultural impact as one of the few African restaurants in the city. Bridging the Food Scene Gap Addis Nola made its debut in March 2019 with the goal of bringing a taste of Ethiopia to New...
NOLA.com
A real woman 'warrior' reigns as queen of the Nefertiti parade in New Orleans East
It’s unusual to interview a Carnival queen who’s carrying a sidearm. But Summer Turner isn’t your usual Carnival Queen. She’s a detective sergeant in the New Orleans Police Department, assigned to property crime in New Orleans’ busiest precinct, the 7th, in New Orleans East. On...
NOLA.com
New name on New Orleans skyline: See which Poydras Street tower is getting an updated sign
The Mississippi-based bank that acquired New Orleans’ First Bank and Trust last year is renaming its new local headquarters building among the office towers of Poydras Street. The 36-story building at the intersection of Poydras and O'Keefe Avenue known as the First Bank & Trust Tower is being renamed...
NOLA.com
Edna Karr standout chooses LSU walk-on chance ahead of offers from other schools
Edna Karr cornerback Ryan Robinson has enrolled at LSU and will be a preferred walk-on for the Tigers, according to Karr coach Brice Brown. Listed by 247Sports.com as the No. 28 player from Louisiana for the 2023 class, Robinson chose LSU after he received offers from several major college programs during his recruitment.
lafourchegazette.com
Like father, like daughter: local legend’s daughter wins basketball state title
Folks down the bayou in Lafourche Parish will forever talk about the time that Clarence Moore led the South Lafourche basketball team to the 1998 Class 5A State Championship. But what many may not know is that today, 25 years later, Moore’s freshman daughter has now done the same, following in her father’s footsteps and winning a ring — the second of her still young prep career.
WWL-TV
Algiers Mardi Gras Festival is back!
Algiers Mardi Gras Festival is happening Saturday, February 4 in Federal City. There’s a parade starting at 9 a.m. on 2/4 followed by the festival from 10a-6p.
siliconbayounews.com
Tulane Announces $10 Million Startup Fund for Women- and Minority-Led Businesses
Last month, the U.S. Treasury approved the State of Louisiana’s application for up to $113 million for small business owners and entrepreneurs through its State Small Business Credit Initiative. One of the programs to benefit from the funding was the Tulane University Innovation Institute, which was awarded $5 million....
Cantrell: Allegations in Vappie divorce 'none of my business'
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell today responded to allegations that she had a sexual relationship with the NOPD officer who was assigned to be her body guard.
19-year-old Mardi Gras Indian member shot and killed
NEW ORLEANS — A young member of the Mardi Gras Indians was shot and killed in Baton Rouge. The Indian community says they're hurting from the loss. Bo Dollis says he was shocked to learn that one of his fellow Indians was shot and killed Friday night. It happed...
St. Bernard Parish man recounts moment guns were pointed at him
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Imagine getting into your car and then seeing someone pointing a gun at you, well that happened to one St. Bernard Parish man. Then those criminals went on to steal a car with a child in the back. Barry Lemoine is a New Orleans...
Black men are 70x more likely to be killed in New Orleans than the national average
Black men are 70 times more likely to die due to homicide in New Orleans than the national average, according to the New Orleans Heath Department. City Council President JP Morrell spoke to Newell Normand about how the city can address crime.
defendernetwork.com
New Orleans mayor blasts affair allegations as sexist
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who is defending herself after reports indicated that she’s having an affair with a police officer, described the accusations against her as sexist. Cantrell expressed her statement in a text message to Nola.com. “By the time I complete my tenure as mayor I would...
NOLA.com
Audubon Zoo's carousel has been removed. Here's why and what's happening.
Audubon Zoo's popular carousel has been gone for months, but officials say it will return eventually. The carousel is known for having alligators, flamingos, elephants, giraffes and other exotic animals to ride instead of horses. The attraction -- the Gottesman Family Endangered Species Carousel -- was damaged by Hurricane Ida...
NOPD: Reported vehicle burglar wanted in N. O. East
The incident reportedly happened Thursday (Jan. 19) in the 4700 block of Sandalwood Drive.
NOLA.com
Fatal shooting in Gentilly leads to SWAT roll, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Gentilly, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to authorities around 2 p.m. in the 4500 block of Perlita Street (map). The man was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital, where police said he later died. His name and...
