Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Chico State's low enrollment poses threat to school funding
CHICO, Calif. - Low student enrollment has been an issue for many college campuses, and Chico State has also felt the impact. The school is now one of the California State Universities that could lose funding due to low enrollment. In a joint meeting between The educational policy and finance...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County conducts Point in Time survey of the homeless
CHICO, Calif.- The Continuum of Care (COC) and Butte County employees conducted its bi-annual Point in Time count of the homeless. There were several hubs across the county where homeless people were surveyed. The county needs to complete the survey in order to receive federal funding to help the homeless.
actionnewsnow.com
Longtime Chico bakery bounces back
CHICO, Calif. - Action News Now visited the bakery that makes bread three days a week once again. Manager Todd Suitter says Tin Roof was bought by West Coast Sourdough- but don't worry, they are still using the original Tin Roof bread recipes. He hopes to open the café back...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Community Ballet gearing up for performances of The Sleeping Beauty
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Community Ballet is celebrating their 40th anniversary of dance education and performances. Their newest production, titled "The Sleeping Beauty", debuts at Chico State University's Laxson Auditorium in February. There will be four performances of "The Sleeping Beauty", with the first performance scheduled for February 3rd...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico High parents concerned after school lockdown scare
CHICO, Calif. - Kids are home safe Tuesday night after a triple campus lockdown in Chico. Police say they received calls that someone with a gun was near Chico High School. Police locked down Chico High, Chico Junior High School and Citrus Elementary. Police say they learned the report might...
actionnewsnow.com
Enforcement and cleanup at Teichert Ponds set to begin next week
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico will begin their enforcement and cleanup efforts of the homeless camps at Teichert Ponds beginning next week. In a press release sent to Action News Now, City Manager Mark Sorensen detailed the weeks-long process of talks and discussion between the City of Chico and the plaintiffs involved in the Warren v. Chico settlement.
actionnewsnow.com
School lockdowns lifted in Chico after report of armed man on campus
CHICO, Calif. 3 P.M. UPDATE - The Chico Unified School District says all lockdowns have been lifted. Chico High School was on a code red lockdown and Chico Junior High and Citrus Elementary were on a code yellow lockdown. The lockdowns came after police investigated a report that a person...
actionnewsnow.com
A new sign posted in front of the alternative homeless site brings good spirits to the people there
CHICO, Calif. - The sign has been up less than a week, but it's garnered a lot of attention since then, from cars passing by-- to the people living at the alternative site. Ashley Annthreewit has been staying at the homeless site on Cohasset and Eaton Road since September. "We've...
actionnewsnow.com
Ranchers hoping for big payday at Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale amid livestock inflation spikes
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale is underway. The 82nd year brought the livestock community together from around the nation at the Tehama District Fairgrounds. Last year, the event organizers said they had record sales and many ranchers told Action News Now they’re hoping for...
actionnewsnow.com
Cal Water's goal of saving 15% of water has been met, not all districts reached this level
New numbers from Cal Water say we have met the goal of conserving 15% of our water. As a whole, Cal Water customers saved 16.5% of their water in December 2022 compared to the same time in 2020. The percentage of water saved varies from district to district, but 15 regions reached the 15% goal.
actionnewsnow.com
NorCal youth cheer teams shine on national stage
CHICO, Calif. - NorCal youth cheer teams shined on the Jamz national stage in Las Vegas. The Oroville Rhinos 14-U Cheer team won the Division 15 non-tumbling national title! The Rhinos 12-U placed third in the same event. Glenn County Elite Cheer out of Willows also took home hardware in...
actionnewsnow.com
Veterans look to build connections over coffee
Chico Veterans Hall coffee time is a designated time where veterans can socialize and build connections over free coffee and doughnuts. Chico Veterans Hall coffee time is a designated time where veterans can socialize and build connections over free coffee and doughnuts.
actionnewsnow.com
Reported records breach could impact more than 3,500 patients at Chico Immediate Care
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Immediate Care Medical Center, Incorporated (CICMC) is informing the public of a security incident that may have impacted more than 3,500 of it's patients last year. According to officials, the investigation of the security incident revealed that a former employee of the clinic who had access...
actionnewsnow.com
Lockdowns lifted at Greenville schools after potential threat
GREENVILLE, Calif., - 10:30 A.M. UPDATE - Plumas Unified School District reports that the lockdown for the schools in Greenville have been lifted after the Plumas County Sheriff's Office investigated reports of a potential threat. The Plumas Unified School District Superintendent's Office tells Action News Now that the lockdowns were...
actionnewsnow.com
Bakery bounce-back: Chico's Tin Roof bakery is back in the bread making business
Tin Roof bakery is producing bread three days a week again after being bought out by West Coast Sourdough. Tin Roof bakery is producing bread three days a week again after being bought out by West Coast Sourdough, but don't worry, they are still using the original Tin Roof bread recipes.
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County Sheriff's Department bringing back 24-hour patrol
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff department says it will bring back 24-hour patrol, 7 days a week starting Feb. 26. The department had to cancel its daytime patrol in November due to a staffing crisis, but since then Sheriff Dave Kain says they've brought in more deputies.
actionnewsnow.com
Two arrested after robbery of juvenile in Chico on Saturday
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department have arrested two individuals they say were involved in the robbery of a juvenile victim last weekend. At approximately 7:23 p.m. on January 21, the Chico Police Department received a report of a robber that had occurred in the area of Hooker Oak Avenue and Madrone Avenue in Chico.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte College Baseball, Softball swing into 2023 season
OROVILLE, Calif. - Friday marks a new season of Butte College Baseball. The Roadrunners are coming off a historic Super Regional run last year. This season, they're ready to run it back. "We did it before, we can do it again," Sophomore Pitcher Kyle Kucich said. "We set a high...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain structure fire in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. - 12:00 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters in Willows have extinguished the structure fire that started Wednesday morning. According to the Willows Fire Department, at approximately 6:30 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the area of South Butte Street with power lines down. Upon arrival...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Boys Basketball beats Yuba City behind sharp three-point shooting
Chico Boys Basketball made nine triples in its 72-47 victory over Yuba City. With the win, the Panthers snap a two-game skid. Chico Boys Basketball drains nine triples in dominant win over Yuba City. Chico Boys Basketball made nine triples in its 72-47 victory over Yuba City. With the win,...
Comments / 0