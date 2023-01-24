Doja Cat Makes Waves With Mind-Bending Paris Fashion Week Look

Doja Cat took the inspiration for Schiaparelli Haute Couture’s fashion show, Dante’s “Inferno,” and ran with it.

The “Say So” singer pulled up to the Paris Fashion Week show on Monday in a jaw-dropping top-to-toe red look brought to life by celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath.

According to McGrath , it took 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski crystals and nearly five hours to create the “magical, mesmerising masterpiece of sparkling brilliance.” The star’s red body paint and crystal-encrusted skin was paired with a red silk bustier, red knee-high boots and a textured skirt covered in crimson beads.

Doja Cat at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture fashion show Monday during Paris Fashion Week.

While the singer’s look stood out (to say the least), it was also in keeping with the show’s concept. According to the collection’s notes , the Spring-Summer 2023 show was influenced by Dante Alighieri’s “The Divine Comedy” ― a three-part poem about Dante’s journey through hell, purgatory and heaven ― and attempts to blur the lines between the real and the unreal.

The ensemble evoked mixed reactions on social media. Many praised it as a bold work of art while others felt it resembled, uh, other things:

Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, also took a risk with a unique Schiaparelli look, which later appeared on the runway. She attended the show with a giant (fake) lion’s head set on the shoulder of a black dress.

That, too, sparked heated discussion online:

Though Jenner’s earned her some “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” jokes ― she, too, was channeling the collection.

Daniel Roseberry, Schiaparelli’s artistic director, said he took direct inspiration from some of Dante’s “most arresting images.”

“The leopard, the lion, and the she-wolf — representing lust, pride, and avarice, respectively — find form here in spectacular faux-taxidermy creations, constructed entirely by hand, from foam, resin, and other manmade materials,” he wrote.