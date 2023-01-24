ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Grading Shane Beamer, South Carolina football in 2023 transfer portal by position so far

COLUMBIA — The transfer portal is officially closed to new players until May, and South Carolina football has eight new additions to its 2023 roster so far. Coach Shane Beamer hasn't had the same level of success in the portal that he did in 2022, bringing the No. 9 transfer class that included starting quarterback Spencer Rattler and top wide receiver Antwane Wells. The 2023 transfer class ranks No. 26 in the 247Sports Composite.
COLUMBIA, SC
Questions for No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball while looking ahead to LSU showdown

COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball has been unstoppable midway through its SEC schedule, breaking program records every time it adds another victory. The No. 1 Gamecocks (20-0, 9-0 SEC) are on a nation-leading 26-game winning streak and have beaten each of their last four opponents by at least 25 points. They also get extra recovery time thanks to a midweek bye coming off of a 92-46 victory over Arkansas.
COLUMBIA, SC
South Carolina analyst reportedly leaves for MAC coordinator position

South Carolina analyst Stanton Weber is expected to become the special teams coordinator at Toledo, FootballScoop reported on Wednesday. Weber was a special teams analyst with the Gamecocks after he spent the previous 4 seasons on the staff of his alma mater, Kansas State. Weber was a wide receiver and special teams standout for the Wildcats. He spent his first 2 years (2017-18) on staff as an offensive graduate assistant, and the next 2 seasons (2019-20) in a full-time role as the special teams quality control coach.
COLUMBIA, SC
South Carolina signee, local standout picked for McDonald’s All-American game

MiLaysia Fulwiley added another honor to her accomplished career — McDonald’s All-American. The Keenan High standout and South Carolina signee was one of the 24 girls picked for the nation’s top all-star game. The announcement was made during Tuesday’s edition of the “NBA Today” on ESPN. The game will be held in Houston on March 28 and televised on one of ESPN’s family of networks.
COLUMBIA, SC
HS FBall: Smith verbally commits to South Carolina

SAVANNAH (WSAV) – One of the top players in Georgia verbally committed to University of South Carolina on Jan. 24 at Tippet Gymnasium. Calvary Day junior Michael Smith will head just north of Savannah to Columbia. “I’m going home to South Carolina,” the junior said in the packed auditorium with students, media and family anxiously […]
COLUMBIA, SC
High School Girls and Boys Basketball Scores From Tuesday Night

Last night in girl’s and boy’s high school basketball Lugoff Elgin traveled to Irmo with both teams still looking for their first region win of the season. The Irmo Lady Yellow Jackets would get the hard fought win 56-43 dropping the Lady Demons record to 2-19 overall and 2-5 in region play. In the boy’s game the Demons were looking to upset the number sixth ranked team in class 4A. The game would go back and fourth going into the fourth quarter when the Demons would pull off the upset 56-50. The win improves Lugoff Elgin’s record to 10-11 overall and 1-4 in region play. Next for Lugoff Elgin is a home game against Ridge View on Friday night and you can listen to all the action starting with the girl’s game. Airtime is set for 5:45 on Kool 102.7 with the boy’s game to follow.
IRMO, SC
USC students have mixed opinions of new Greene Street bridge

With the spring semester in full swing, the new Greene Street bridge has received a mixed response from USC students who started using it this month. Some students find the new bridge convenient, while others say it disrupts their original commute. The bridge had its grand opening on Dec. 7...
COLUMBIA, SC
Nikki Setzler becomes longest-serving State Senator in office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Senate honored Nikki Setzler for his 46 years of service by passing a resolution acknowledging his time in office. Democratic Senator Setzler represents District 26, made up of the Aiken, Calhoun, Lexington, and Saluda Counties. When his term is finished in 2024, the Senator will become the second-longest-serving senator in state history.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
3 Columbia restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Likened to the Oscars in the entertainment industry, the annual James Beard Awards seek to recognize the best in the food and beverage business. The awards, named after...
COLUMBIA, SC
SC State to hold Passport fair on Thursday

ORANGEBURG, S.C. ( WCIV) — South Carolina State University is encouraging students to be ready for opportunities to study abroad. On Thursday, the SC State's Office of International Student Exchange Programs is partnering with the U.S. Department of State Passport Agency to host a Passport Fair on SC State’s campus.
ORANGEBURG, SC

