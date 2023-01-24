Last night in girl’s and boy’s high school basketball Lugoff Elgin traveled to Irmo with both teams still looking for their first region win of the season. The Irmo Lady Yellow Jackets would get the hard fought win 56-43 dropping the Lady Demons record to 2-19 overall and 2-5 in region play. In the boy’s game the Demons were looking to upset the number sixth ranked team in class 4A. The game would go back and fourth going into the fourth quarter when the Demons would pull off the upset 56-50. The win improves Lugoff Elgin’s record to 10-11 overall and 1-4 in region play. Next for Lugoff Elgin is a home game against Ridge View on Friday night and you can listen to all the action starting with the girl’s game. Airtime is set for 5:45 on Kool 102.7 with the boy’s game to follow.

IRMO, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO