Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU Student Fatally Struck By Car After Alleged RapeEmily RoyBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey: We're not supposed to beat Tennessee, South Carolina
BATON ROUGE – With high-impact transfer Angel Reese coming in along with filling other critical roles with experience like Jasmine Carson on the wing and LaDazhia Williams in the post, Kim Mulkey never expected No. 4 LSU women's basketball to start the season on a program record 20-0 streak.
Grading Shane Beamer, South Carolina football in 2023 transfer portal by position so far
COLUMBIA — The transfer portal is officially closed to new players until May, and South Carolina football has eight new additions to its 2023 roster so far. Coach Shane Beamer hasn't had the same level of success in the portal that he did in 2022, bringing the No. 9 transfer class that included starting quarterback Spencer Rattler and top wide receiver Antwane Wells. The 2023 transfer class ranks No. 26 in the 247Sports Composite.
Could Aliyah Boston return to South Carolina women's basketball next season? Why it makes sense
COLUMBIA — When she was a freshman, South Carolina women's basketball star Aliyah Boston might not have thought twice about declaring for the WNBA Draft as soon as possible. As a senior in 2023 however, the decision is a lot more complicated. The freedom to monetize name, image and...
South Carolina women's basketball announces sellout vs LSU for potential unbeatens matchup
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball announced Wednesday that the matchup against LSU is sold out at Colonial Life Arena, marking the first sellout of the season for the Gamecocks. No. 1 South Carolina (20-0, 8-0 SEC) and No. 4 LSU (20-0, 8-0) are the only two undefeated teams...
South Carolina football gets 2023 commitment from three-star wide receiver Elijah Caldwell
COLUMBIA — Another in-state prospect is staying home with South Carolina football. Three-star wide receiver Elijah Caldwell of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill announced his commitment to the Gamecocks on Thursday. Caldwell is the No. 11 prospect in the state for the Class of 2023 and chose the...
Questions for No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball while looking ahead to LSU showdown
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball has been unstoppable midway through its SEC schedule, breaking program records every time it adds another victory. The No. 1 Gamecocks (20-0, 9-0 SEC) are on a nation-leading 26-game winning streak and have beaten each of their last four opponents by at least 25 points. They also get extra recovery time thanks to a midweek bye coming off of a 92-46 victory over Arkansas.
South Carolina analyst reportedly leaves for MAC coordinator position
South Carolina analyst Stanton Weber is expected to become the special teams coordinator at Toledo, FootballScoop reported on Wednesday. Weber was a special teams analyst with the Gamecocks after he spent the previous 4 seasons on the staff of his alma mater, Kansas State. Weber was a wide receiver and special teams standout for the Wildcats. He spent his first 2 years (2017-18) on staff as an offensive graduate assistant, and the next 2 seasons (2019-20) in a full-time role as the special teams quality control coach.
South Carolina Coaches Visit Nyckoles Harbor
The race is on for coveted TE prospect Nyckoles Harbor and South Carolina coaches are doing everything in their power to bring him to Columbia.
Two South Carolina women's basketball 2023 signees named to McDonald's All-American team
COLUMBIA — Two of three South Carolina women's basketball 2023 signees were named McDonald's All-Americans on Tuesday. Milaysia Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson will face off on either side of the prestigious game that brings together the top high school basketball talent in the country. Fulwiley, a Columbia native, is...
South Carolina signee, local standout picked for McDonald’s All-American game
MiLaysia Fulwiley added another honor to her accomplished career — McDonald’s All-American. The Keenan High standout and South Carolina signee was one of the 24 girls picked for the nation’s top all-star game. The announcement was made during Tuesday’s edition of the “NBA Today” on ESPN. The game will be held in Houston on March 28 and televised on one of ESPN’s family of networks.
Elijah Griffin Set To Visit South Carolina
Defensive lineman Elijah Griffin is preparing to pay South Carolina's football program another visit.
New Development With BJ Gibson Could Bode Well For Gamecocks
BJ Gibson's timing of his recent decommitment from Tennessee's baseball program could be a good sign for South Carolina's football program in his recruitment.
HS FBall: Smith verbally commits to South Carolina
SAVANNAH (WSAV) – One of the top players in Georgia verbally committed to University of South Carolina on Jan. 24 at Tippet Gymnasium. Calvary Day junior Michael Smith will head just north of Savannah to Columbia. “I’m going home to South Carolina,” the junior said in the packed auditorium with students, media and family anxiously […]
REACTION: Gamecocks Get Modern-Day Tight End In Michael Smith
Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football staff new tight end commit Michael Smith fits the present mold at his position.
High School Girls and Boys Basketball Scores From Tuesday Night
Last night in girl’s and boy’s high school basketball Lugoff Elgin traveled to Irmo with both teams still looking for their first region win of the season. The Irmo Lady Yellow Jackets would get the hard fought win 56-43 dropping the Lady Demons record to 2-19 overall and 2-5 in region play. In the boy’s game the Demons were looking to upset the number sixth ranked team in class 4A. The game would go back and fourth going into the fourth quarter when the Demons would pull off the upset 56-50. The win improves Lugoff Elgin’s record to 10-11 overall and 1-4 in region play. Next for Lugoff Elgin is a home game against Ridge View on Friday night and you can listen to all the action starting with the girl’s game. Airtime is set for 5:45 on Kool 102.7 with the boy’s game to follow.
USC students have mixed opinions of new Greene Street bridge
With the spring semester in full swing, the new Greene Street bridge has received a mixed response from USC students who started using it this month. Some students find the new bridge convenient, while others say it disrupts their original commute. The bridge had its grand opening on Dec. 7...
SC State's student-run Belcher Café reopens for first time since coronavirus pandemic
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The student-run and operated Belcher Café at South Carolina State University (SC State) has reopened after a three-year hiatus. The reopening was announced in a press release from SC State on Jan. 26. As noted in the press release, this is the first time the café has reopened since the coronavirus pandemic.
Nikki Setzler becomes longest-serving State Senator in office
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Senate honored Nikki Setzler for his 46 years of service by passing a resolution acknowledging his time in office. Democratic Senator Setzler represents District 26, made up of the Aiken, Calhoun, Lexington, and Saluda Counties. When his term is finished in 2024, the Senator will become the second-longest-serving senator in state history.
3 Columbia restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Likened to the Oscars in the entertainment industry, the annual James Beard Awards seek to recognize the best in the food and beverage business. The awards, named after...
SC State to hold Passport fair on Thursday
ORANGEBURG, S.C. ( WCIV) — South Carolina State University is encouraging students to be ready for opportunities to study abroad. On Thursday, the SC State's Office of International Student Exchange Programs is partnering with the U.S. Department of State Passport Agency to host a Passport Fair on SC State’s campus.
