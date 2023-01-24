Read full article on original website
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Six big men for Celtics to consider at trade deadline
If the Boston Celtics make a move before the February NBA trade deadline, they have two rather obvious needs: size to help pace the starting frontcourt of Robert Williams III and Al Horford to the finish line of the regular season, or a big wing who might be able to take some stress off the All-Star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
NBC Sports
Draymond's basketball genius on display in win over Grizzlies
SAN FRANCISCO -- Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined to score 31 of the Warriors' 32 fourth-quarter points Wednesday night in their last-second 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The remaining one point belonged to Draymond Green. Make no mistake about it, Green was equally as important as...
NBC Sports
Nunn fits right in with Wizards in impressive debut
Most players take time, at least a few days, to get acclimated to their new team once a trade gets finalized. For Kendrick Nunn, who the Wizards acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers just over 48 hours before his Washington debut, that grace period was nonexistent. Nunn...
NBC Sports
Steph explains emotional mouthpiece throw in Warriors' win
Steve Kerr certainly is glad the Warriors pulled out a thrilling 122-120 win over their rival Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night at Chase Center, but he also knows his superstar Steph Curry can't let his emotions get the best of him. Curry was ejected with 1:14 remaining in regulation after...
NBC Sports
Bruins trade targets: Five forwards Boston should pursue ahead of deadline
The Boston Bruins are on pace to set the NHL record for most points and most wins by a single team in regular season history. This team has all the makings of a special group, so even though there are no glaring weaknesses for general manager Don Sweeney to address before the March 3 trade deadline, standing pat would be foolish.
NBC Sports
What Eddie House finds 'concerning' about Celtics' recent play
Even the best team in the NBA has its flaws. While the Boston Celtics boast the league's best record at 35-15, they've now lost three straight after falling to the New York Knicks in overtime Thursday at TD Garden. And while three games shouldn't warrant overreactions, it's also worth highlighting what's caused the Celtics to hit the skids.
NBC Sports
Boban? Crowder? Holmgren? Exploring player votes for All-Star starters
Four NBA players — not one as a joke, but four… as a joke — voted for injured Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren to start the NBA All-Star Game. The NBA All-Star Game starters were announced Thursday, chosen from a weighted vote of fans (50%), media (25%) and current players (25%).
NBA, NHL must discipline MSG boss James Dolan for facial ‘vendettas’: NYC pol
A Manhattan elected official is demanding the NBA and NHL sanction Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan over his “outrageous use of facial recognition technology” to ban people he does not like from events. “I recognize that facial recognition software can aid in securing large venues, but Mr. Dolan has abused this technology to fuel his personal vendettas – not make games safer,” state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal wrote in a Jan. 27 letter to the commissioners of the NBA and NHL. “I implore both of your organizations to use your power and discipline MSG and Mr. Dolan for these alarming abuses...
NBC Sports
Curry, frustrated with Poole, gets ejected for throwing mouthpiece into crowd
Stephen Curry has been ejected three times in his NBA career, and each time the incident was mouthpiece related. The latest came Wednesday night. With 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter of a tight game with the Grizzlies, Klay Thompson missed a floater, Donte DiVincenzo tipped the rebound out and kept it alive, Thomspon grabbed it and passed it to Poole out top to reset the offense, with Curry calling for the ball a few feet away from him. Instead, Poole jacked up a three like the shot clock was going to expire. The shot missed and Curry, out of frustration, threw his mouthpiece in the stands. That got him an automatic ejection.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Steph fuels playoff-like win over Grizzlies
SAN FRANCISCO -- The rivalry is real. What first looked like an ugly game of Hot Potato and the referees loving the sound of their whistle became an absolute battle between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night at Chase Center, with the Warriors prevailing 122-120. Klay Thompson's 3-pointer...
NBC Sports
Three things to Know: Knicks win another in clutch, beat Celtics in OT
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Knicks win another in clutch, beat...
NBC Sports
Why Dubs sent Moody to G League for first time this season
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors on Thursday recalled Moses Moody, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins to their Santa Cruz G League affiliate. Baldwin and Rollins, the Warriors' top two picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, have spent plenty of time in Santa Cruz. For Moody, his G League assignment...
ESPN analyst, Pitt ‘preparing itself to earn NCAA bid’
The talk about Pitt and the NCAA Tournament is not just stuff of hot takes or overanxious fans, what ESPN’s Seth Greenberg said of the Panthers chances
New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs odds, picks and predictions
The New York Rangers (26-14-7) and Toronto Maple Leafs (29-11-8) meet Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Rangers vs. Maple Leafs odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Rangers cashed as...
NBC Sports
Red Sox complete $7 million deal with Duvall, cut Barnes
BOSTON – Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox finalized their one-year, $7 million contract. The veteran outfielder can earn another $3 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. The sides agreed to terms last week, pending a physical. To make room for Duvall on the 40-man roster,...
