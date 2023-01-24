OK Lottery
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
07-19-21-24-26
(seven, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six)
Lotto America
06-08-16-43-47, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3
(six, eight, sixteen, forty-three, forty-seven; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $34,370,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Pick 3
9-5-1
(nine, five, one)
Powerball
12-31-47-58-60, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3
(twelve, thirty-one, forty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $526,000,000
Comments / 0