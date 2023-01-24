ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Kansas Lottery’s “Daily Pick 3” game were:

4-2-2

(four, two, two)

Comments / 0

