Winning numbers drawn in ‘Weekly Grand’ game
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Weekly Grand” game were:
04-11-14-21-30
(four, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty)
