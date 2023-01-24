Read full article on original website
Gender bill veto would be an outrage - Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said the UK government would be using trans people as a "political weapon" if it decides to block Scottish gender reforms. The first minister said any veto of the legislation would be an "outrage". The UK government said it had not yet decided whether to use powers...
The UK government knows it’s on borrowed time – that’s why it’s tearing up our freedoms | George Monbiot
In relationships, controlling and coercive behaviour is now a criminal offence. In British politics, it is glorified, says Guardian columnist George Monbiot
Nicola Sturgeon says it would be ‘outrage’ for UK government to block Scotland’s gender recognition reform bill – UK politics live
Move would show ‘complete contempt’ for the Scottish parliament, Nicola Sturgeon says, who accuses Keir Starmer of being ‘pale imitation’ of Tories
‘Business-like’ talks between Scottish and UK ministers amid gender reform row
Senior figures in the Scottish and UK governments had “business-like” talks over gender recognition reforms as the row over Westminster’s decision to block legislation raged on.Scottish Secretary Alister Jack discussed the matter with Scottish Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison.The talks took place a week after the Tories confirmed the UK Government would use the never-before-utilised powers under Section 35 of the Scotland Act to prevent gender recognition reforms passed by Holyrood from going forward for royal assent.Mr Jack has now offered to have the Advocate General for Scotland Keith Stewart – the UK Government’s most senior adviser on Scots law...
Tory MP accused of ‘new low’ in comment over missing asylum children
A Tory MP has been criticised for saying asylum-seeking children who have gone missing from Home Office hotels “shouldn’t have come here illegally” in a heckle at prime minister’s questions. A total of 200 children are still missing from the hotels, the government revealed following claims that youngsters had been abducted off the street outside one Brighton hotel. During prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, Labour MP Tulip Siddiq asked Rishi Sunak: “Ministers have admitted that they no idea of the whereabouts of these children. Does he still think the UK is a safe haven for vulnerable children?”Conservative MP Jonathan...
Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon
A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
Police chiefs told to check all officers by end of March after Carrick case
Police chiefs across England and Wales have been asked to have all officers checked against national police databases by the end of March in the wake of the “abhorrent” crimes of David Carrick.The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said its chair, Martin Hewitt, wrote to all chief constables on Friday, asking them to take “immediate action” and complete the checks by March 31.The Home Office ordered the checks after former Metropolitan Police officer Carrick admitted 49 criminal charges, including 24 counts of rape.All police officers and staff in England and Wales will be checked against the Police National Database (PND)...
‘Most state schools to shut doors for several days if teachers vote in favour of strike action’
A majority of state schools in England and Wales will shut their doors across several days in the coming months if the country’s biggest teaching union votes to strike, reports suggest.The National Education Union (NEU) is said to expect its members – a ballot of whom is set to end on Friday – to vote in favour of taking mass industrial action.NEU secretary-general Kevin Courtney told The Observer that action taken by its members alone would be enough to cause many school closures on strike days, prompting the most widespread school shut down for many years.The results of strike...
Almost 50,000 patient visits have been ruined because of the largest ever strikes in NHS history
The Unite union yesterday announced that 3,000 of its ambulance staff will join the biggest day of industrial action in the history of the NHS on February 6.
I'm an American who visited Scotland for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
On her first-ever visit to Scotland, an Insider reporter was surprised by how cheap groceries were and how quickly the weather could change.
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
Suella Braverman proved it again: racism is a fire the Tories love to play with | Aditya Chakrabortty
The home secretary was confronted about her inflammatory language. But it’s a rich party tradition, says Guardian columnist Aditya Chakrabortty
NHS pay dispute shows no sign of ending as North West ambulance workers strike
Almost 2,000 ambulance staff have embarked on another day of strike action as the bitter dispute over pay for NHS staff shows no sign of being resolved.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that he is not able to “wave a magic wand” and that giving pay rises to striking staff would lead to money being taken away from “elsewhere in the NHS budget”.But he insisted that the Government would continue to “engage in dialogue with the unions”.It comes as almost 2,000 ambulance workers in the North West of England have begun a fresh strike.The GMB union said that paramedics,...
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.It is true that I feel terribly disappointed whenever the Mandela name or face is used for commercial purposes without any benefit to vision he stood for.But...
Scottish government accused of attack on councils over teacher jobs
Council leaders have accused the Scottish government of an "an unnecessary and unwanted attack" on their decision-making powers. It comes after Nicola Sturgeon confirmed teaching posts will be protected from local authority cuts. The first minister told Holyrood it would not be acceptable for the teaching workforce to fall. Cosla...
Windrush community leader says Braverman ditching reforms is ‘slap in the face’
The Home Secretary’s decision to “backslide” on reforms designed to prevent another Windrush scandal has been branded a “slap in the face” for the communities affected.Suella Braverman has decided to row back on accepted recommendations made following a scathing review into how the Windrush scandal unfolded at the Home Office.She has dropped a commitment to establish a migrants’ commissioner — a decision which has been criticised by the head of the Windrush inquiry.The Cabinet minister has also chosen not to increase the powers of the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration (ICIBI) or to hold reconciliation events with the...
Bill of Rights: Call to scrap plans to rewrite human rights law
Plans to rewrite UK human rights law would "damage people's ability to enforce their rights" inside and outside court, MPs and peers say. The influential Joint Committee on Human Rights said a planned Bill of Rights restricts certain protections "the government finds inconvenient". It said the bill should not go...
Where is the justice, Suella Braverman, for me and the others whose lives were ruined by the Windrush scandal? | Judy Griffith
The Home Office scrapping key parts of the commitment to victims wasn’t a surprise – they’ve broken pledges before, says retired healthcare worker Judy Griffith
Hundreds of NHS buildings contain asbestos, says TUC
Hundreds of NHS buildings across London and Scotland still contain asbestos, the Trades Union Congress has warned. The substance, which can cause cancer, was present in at least 451 NHS premises in London and 695 in Scotland, research for the TUC found. Two-thirds of these buildings, which included hospitals, health...
