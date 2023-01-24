ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ramon, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Lafayette creek threatens home as backyard washes away

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A family’s backyard is slowly crumbling away into a creek and they are tied up in a lawsuit with Contra Costa County over who should maintain the deterioration. Brian and Emily Shenson said the recent January storms have made the problem worse and put their home...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4

Rising groundwater table levels could put these inland areas under water

(KRON) — The recent storms through the Bay Area have caused major flooding in parts of the Bay Area as well as severe damage from saturated soil. “These nine storms that we just had in the Bay Area, those brought more rain than all the storms we analyzed since 2020,” said Doctor Kris May, CEO and principal at Pathways Climate Institute.
KRON4

Another Orinda home red-tagged due to landslides

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — Another family in Orinda has been displaced from their home due to a landslide. Over the weekend, a second home on Cedar Lane was red-tagged. Shifting debris and damage from a red-tagged home on Cedar in Orinda led city and Contra Costa County building inspectors to upgrade the neighboring house from a yellow-tag to a red-tag on Saturday night — meaning, no one is allowed on the property.
ORINDA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pedestrian dies in San Jose; 1st traffic fatality of 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A pedestrian died early Friday morning in San Jose – the first traffic fatally of 2023. The death was reported at 4:21 a.m. at Blossom Hill and Cottle roads, police said. No other information was immediately available. Last year, San Jose had a record-breaking 65...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil held in Oakland for victims of California mass shootings

A crowd gathered at Wilma Chan Park in Oakland near Lake Merritt. The group, Oakland AAPI, organized the event to give people a chance to come together to honor those affected by the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay and in Oakland, as well as the tragedy in Monterey Park.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Evacuation warning issued in Vacaville due to ‘hazardous’ road conditions

(KTXL) — An evacuation warning has been issued in parts of Vacaville due to “hazardous” road conditions from the storms, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. — Video Above: Some residents at Acampo mobile home park allowed to return home The sheriff’s office issued an evacuation warning for Gates Canyon Road “above the 2.5-mile […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4

Roads close due to ‘major police activity’ in Oakley

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Oakley announced there is “major police activity” taking place at a busy intersection on Wednesday afternoon, according to a post from the city. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Empire Avenue and Laurel Road. The road is...
OAKLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Berkeley teen becomes youngest person ever to swim Hawaii Kaiwi channel

BERKELEY, Calif. - A Bay Area teen has created history by being the youngest person to ever swim the Kaiwi Channel in Hawaii. Maya Merhige of Berkeley began the 28 miles-long journey on the night of Jan. 18 at Moloka'i island and finished 27 hours and 33 minutes later on Oahu the following night, all in dedication to pediatric cancer.
BERKELEY, CA

