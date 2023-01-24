Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Lafayette creek threatens home as backyard washes away
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A family’s backyard is slowly crumbling away into a creek and they are tied up in a lawsuit with Contra Costa County over who should maintain the deterioration. Brian and Emily Shenson said the recent January storms have made the problem worse and put their home...
SFist
Expensively Shored-Up Berkeley Hillside Once Again Giving Way; 14 Homes Red-Tagged Due to Another Landslide
A hillside in the Claremont Hills area of the Oakland/Berkeley Hills that has given way in wet winters before — and that has been shored up at great expense by at least two property owners over the last two decades — gave way to a significant landslide again last week. And property owners below it remain fearful of further slides.
KTVU FOX 2
BART restores service between Oakland and San Francisco after emergency track repairs
OAKLAND, Calif. - BART on Friday restored Transbay Tube service, more than two hours after it had to suspend all service because of emergency track repairs in downtown Oakland. As of 7:15 a.m., BART said restored service on the red, yellow and orange lines, after crews works to fix a...
KTVU FOX 2
'Deplorable' living conditions at Half Moon Bay farm where workers allegedly paid $9 an hour
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - As new details emerge in the aftermath of the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that left seven farmworkers dead, the massacre also highlights the harsh living and working conditions that some of those farmworkers endured. Farmworkers at California Terra Garden, previously known as Mountain Mushroom...
KTVU FOX 2
Farmworker organizations collect donations for Half Moon Bay shooting victims’ families
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - An outpouring of support by the community and farmworker organizations is directly helping the victims’ families of Monday’s shootings at two farms in Half Moon Bay that left seven people dead. Farmworker Caravan in San Jose put out the call for emergency supplies...
KTVU FOX 2
Families of Half Moon Bay victims hope to return slain relatives to Mexico
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - Dozens of flower bouquets and candles adorned the steps at Mac Dutra Plaza in Half Moon Bay on Thursday to remember the seven people killed in the mass shooting three days earlier. All the victims were farmworkers from China or Mexico. They ranged in age...
KRON4
Rising groundwater table levels could put these inland areas under water
(KRON) — The recent storms through the Bay Area have caused major flooding in parts of the Bay Area as well as severe damage from saturated soil. “These nine storms that we just had in the Bay Area, those brought more rain than all the storms we analyzed since 2020,” said Doctor Kris May, CEO and principal at Pathways Climate Institute.
KRON4
Another Orinda home red-tagged due to landslides
ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — Another family in Orinda has been displaced from their home due to a landslide. Over the weekend, a second home on Cedar Lane was red-tagged. Shifting debris and damage from a red-tagged home on Cedar in Orinda led city and Contra Costa County building inspectors to upgrade the neighboring house from a yellow-tag to a red-tag on Saturday night — meaning, no one is allowed on the property.
KTVU FOX 2
Pedestrian dies in San Jose; 1st traffic fatality of 2023
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A pedestrian died early Friday morning in San Jose – the first traffic fatally of 2023. The death was reported at 4:21 a.m. at Blossom Hill and Cottle roads, police said. No other information was immediately available. Last year, San Jose had a record-breaking 65...
KQED
Why Are There Garages on Bay Area Homes Built Before Cars Existed?
Read the transcript of the podcast episode here. San Francisco has a lot of Victorian houses. But ... why do they have garages, if they were built back before cars were popular?. “Did people used to put horses and buggies in these garages? Would somebody, you know, roll their buggies...
KTVU FOX 2
Livermore police reunite French bulldog with SoCal family - a year later
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Livermore police reunited a French bulldog with its owners in Southern California after the pet was likely dognapped more than a year ago – and possibly at the center of a wider financial scam. Police said they found a parked car, which witnesses had reported had...
KTVU FOX 2
Vigil held in Oakland for victims of California mass shootings
A crowd gathered at Wilma Chan Park in Oakland near Lake Merritt. The group, Oakland AAPI, organized the event to give people a chance to come together to honor those affected by the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay and in Oakland, as well as the tragedy in Monterey Park.
Evacuation warning issued in Vacaville due to ‘hazardous’ road conditions
(KTXL) — An evacuation warning has been issued in parts of Vacaville due to “hazardous” road conditions from the storms, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. — Video Above: Some residents at Acampo mobile home park allowed to return home The sheriff’s office issued an evacuation warning for Gates Canyon Road “above the 2.5-mile […]
Decades-old City View Restaurant in San Francisco faces eviction
An unlawful detainer lawsuit was filed against City View Restaurant.
KTVU FOX 2
Altar set up for farmworker victims killed in mass shooting, many say they're an invisible community
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - Two brothers were among the victims who were gunned down in Monday's mass shooting in Half Moon Bay. Jose Romero Perez, 38, was a father who had been living in California while his wife and four children lived in Oaxaca, Mexico. His brother, Pedro Romero...
KRON4
Roads close due to ‘major police activity’ in Oakley
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Oakley announced there is “major police activity” taking place at a busy intersection on Wednesday afternoon, according to a post from the city. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Empire Avenue and Laurel Road. The road is...
Hwy 92 reopens in both directions in San Mateo Co. after closure due to storm-related slip out
This slip out is not related to the sinkhole on the highway near Upper State Route 35. There is still two-way traffic control in place.
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
Rent prices in other cities are outpacing those in the Bay Area, by a lot
California ranked as the most expensive state to rent in, but the Bay Area barely even made the list.
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley teen becomes youngest person ever to swim Hawaii Kaiwi channel
BERKELEY, Calif. - A Bay Area teen has created history by being the youngest person to ever swim the Kaiwi Channel in Hawaii. Maya Merhige of Berkeley began the 28 miles-long journey on the night of Jan. 18 at Moloka'i island and finished 27 hours and 33 minutes later on Oahu the following night, all in dedication to pediatric cancer.
