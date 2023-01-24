ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Oklahoma Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

9-5-1

(nine, five, one)

Related
Eater

An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making

As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
EL RENO, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma DHS announces extra emergency SNAP benefits to expire

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Human Services announced that the extra emergency SNAP benefits put in place during the pandemic will soon expire. Hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans rely on SNAP benefits to feed themselves and their families. Now, that extra assistance so many have relied on will soon come to an end.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ted Rivers

Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Oklahoma

Oklahoma, known as the Sooner State, is home to a diverse range of individuals who have made significant contributions to various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics. From Hollywood actors to country music singers, Oklahoma has produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Jake Wells

Up to $35,000 in stimulus money available to eligible Oklahoma homeowners

During 2021 the US government passed the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States (source) to prevent housing instability. Though federally funded, each state administers the funds using different criteria. At this point, approximately 25 states have already used up all their funds—but there’s still time for eligible Oklahoma homeowners to apply to receive money for your mortgage.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

