Lee County, FL

2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival to raise money for children’s health

The 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival begins on Saturday, Feb. 4. During last year's festival, nearly $22 million was raised within 4 1/2 hours...
NAPLES, FL
The Naples Press ready to launch after overcoming setbacks

Business, real estate, arts, and entertainment, it's all in a new newspaper going out to people on Friday. The Naples Press is making...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
City evaluating steps to repair, renovate the Cape Coral Yacht Club

Hurricane Ian’s surge wiped out some of the most popular spots that mean so much to our community. Now many are focused on the plan to rebuild. For Cape Coral, rebuilding is at the top of their list. For months now, the Cape Coral Yacht Club has been serving as a reminder of Ian’s power. Now, they are focused on looking ahead.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Cape Coral Yacht Club damage exceeds FEMA’s 50% rule

More than a million dollars in repairs are expected for the Cape Coral Yacht Club. The one-time popular spot in the Cape was hit...
CAPE CORAL, FL
The Naples Press launches Friday for Collier County readers

The Naples Press, a locally owned community newspaper for Naples and Collier County audiences, launched this week as part of the Gulfshore Life Media portfolio of publications. Its mission is to provide hyper-local business, real estate and arts and entertainment coverage focusing solely on Naples, Marco Island and surrounding communities.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Remembering Sanibel Firefighter James ‘Jimmy’ Anholt

Remembering a man for the service he dedicated to his life for decades. James Anholt worked in the Sanibel Fire and Rescue District from 1970 until he retired. Anholt passed away earlier this year, but not before leaving a lasting impact on those closest to him. James Anholt, Jimmy, to...
SANIBEL, FL
February storm debris deadlines for parts of unincorporated Lee County

Lee County has announced another set-out deadline for some additional unincorporated areas to place remaining Hurricane Ian debris at the curb. The following areas are asked to place residential storm debris at the curb by Feb. 13:. Pine Island north of the Pine Island Road/Stringfellow intersection (Matlacha and St. James...
LEE COUNTY, FL
How a missing dog made its way to Fort Myers Beach, helping a man along the way

What makes the 4-year-old puppy Gus so special? He was lost for nearly a week, away from his family through New Year's weekend, until...
FORT MYERS, FL
FEMA villages returning to Charlotte County

Leaders in Charlotte County are transforming temporary sites into FEMA villages after the commission unanimously voted in favor of the FEMA villages. This comes despite a commissioner telling WINK News he didn’t want to create these villages because of all the crime they attracted after Hurricane Charley. As of...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Naples artists wants your photos for a tribute to the Naples Pier

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so a thousand pictures put together would be enough words for a book. Emillions Art...
NAPLES, FL
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming to East Naples, Marco Island

At least 15 new restaurants are already planned for East Naples and Marco Island in 2023. The table is set for many to launch in February. Launched Jan. 9, The Mother Trucker Cafe was one of the first area restaurants to open in a new year that guarantees many culinary diversions. The small eatery at 4811 Tamiami Trail E. offers counter service with a menu of comfort food promising a taste of Chicago from all-beef Vienna hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches to deep-dish and thin-crust pizzas.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Report: Board member Patricca created hostile work environment

Bullying, threats, and intimidation, WINK News obtained the results of an investigation that found all of that taking place inside the School District of Lee County. Now, one school board member could face possible sanctions from the governor. WINK News investigative reporter Peter Fleischer takes you through the allegations, the...
Cape Coral food trucks to be forbidden from overnight parking

During Wednesday night's zoning regulation discussion, the City of Cape Coral decided that food trucks will not be allowed to park at job sites...
CAPE CORAL, FL

