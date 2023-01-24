Read full article on original website
2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival to raise money for children’s health
The 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival begins on Saturday, Feb. 4. During last year's festival, nearly $22 million was raised within 4 1/2 hours...
The Naples Press ready to launch after overcoming setbacks
Business, real estate, arts, and entertainment, it's all in a new newspaper going out to people on Friday. The Naples Press is making...
City evaluating steps to repair, renovate the Cape Coral Yacht Club
Hurricane Ian’s surge wiped out some of the most popular spots that mean so much to our community. Now many are focused on the plan to rebuild. For Cape Coral, rebuilding is at the top of their list. For months now, the Cape Coral Yacht Club has been serving as a reminder of Ian’s power. Now, they are focused on looking ahead.
Cape Coral Yacht Club damage exceeds FEMA’s 50% rule
More than a million dollars in repairs are expected for the Cape Coral Yacht Club. The one-time popular spot in the Cape was hit...
The Naples Press launches Friday for Collier County readers
The Naples Press, a locally owned community newspaper for Naples and Collier County audiences, launched this week as part of the Gulfshore Life Media portfolio of publications. Its mission is to provide hyper-local business, real estate and arts and entertainment coverage focusing solely on Naples, Marco Island and surrounding communities.
Naples man gets new lease on life in Fort Myers Beach thanks to FEMA, Pink Shell Beach Resort
A new lease on life for a 40-year-old Naples man who had nowhere to go after Hurricane Ian thanks to a lease from FEMA. Thanks to the federal agency and the Pink Shell Beach Resort and Marina on Fort Myers Beach, Michael Spoor was one of the first to move into the resort through FEMA’s rental assistance.
Remembering Sanibel Firefighter James ‘Jimmy’ Anholt
Remembering a man for the service he dedicated to his life for decades. James Anholt worked in the Sanibel Fire and Rescue District from 1970 until he retired. Anholt passed away earlier this year, but not before leaving a lasting impact on those closest to him. James Anholt, Jimmy, to...
Army Corps of Engineers working on plan to stop storm surge in Collier County
Sea levels in Florida continue to rise and as they do, plans are being made to keep Collier County from that and heavy storm surges. On Tuesday, the Army Corps of Engineers presented its latest ideas to county commissioners, a multi-billion dollar project in the works for years. "This is...
February storm debris deadlines for parts of unincorporated Lee County
Lee County has announced another set-out deadline for some additional unincorporated areas to place remaining Hurricane Ian debris at the curb. The following areas are asked to place residential storm debris at the curb by Feb. 13:. Pine Island north of the Pine Island Road/Stringfellow intersection (Matlacha and St. James...
Frequently forgotten Fort Myers Beach area still devastated by Ian
Recovery efforts continue at Fort Myers Beach in the wake of Hurricane Ian. But some of the hardest-hit areas might be out of the line of sight. The North side of the island, if you make a right at the base of the bridge instead of a left, is still living in a world of both progress and pain.
Collier County approves plan to build emergency berms on its beaches
Rebuilding eroded beaches is what Collier County has to get this all done by the end of March to get reimbursed by FEMA. It is also important to have them rebuilt before the next hurricane season. The county plans to haul 400,000 cubic yards of sand to rebuild dunes and...
How a missing dog made its way to Fort Myers Beach, helping a man along the way
What makes the 4-year-old puppy Gus so special? He was lost for nearly a week, away from his family through New Year's weekend, until...
Herbert Hoover Dike rehabilitation project completed ahead of schedule, under budget
It's taken nearly two decades, but the Herbert Hoover Dike rehabilitation project is complete. The rehabilitation project started four presidents ago, in 2005. To the people living around the lake, its completion means protecting their lives and livelihood. The snip of scissors marked the completion of repairs to the...
FEMA villages returning to Charlotte County
Leaders in Charlotte County are transforming temporary sites into FEMA villages after the commission unanimously voted in favor of the FEMA villages. This comes despite a commissioner telling WINK News he didn't want to create these villages because of all the crime they attracted after Hurricane Charley. As of...
Naples artists wants your photos for a tribute to the Naples Pier
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so a thousand pictures put together would be enough words for a book. Emillions Art...
Rails to trails: Turning abandoned Lee County railway tracks into walking trails
There is a plan wherein old railroads are sold and turned into walking and running trails for people to enjoy. A 12-mile stretch of...
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming to East Naples, Marco Island
At least 15 new restaurants are already planned for East Naples and Marco Island in 2023. The table is set for many to launch in February. Launched Jan. 9, The Mother Trucker Cafe was one of the first area restaurants to open in a new year that guarantees many culinary diversions. The small eatery at 4811 Tamiami Trail E. offers counter service with a menu of comfort food promising a taste of Chicago from all-beef Vienna hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches to deep-dish and thin-crust pizzas.
Sanibel’s Adventures in Paradise Outfitters opens pop-up store in Bell Tower
Adventures in Paradise Outfitters along with a few other displaced Sanibel shops opened in Bell Tower in Fort Myers following Hurricane Ian. The original store was opened 13 years ago on the island by current owner Joshua Stewart's parents. Stewart and his wife, Audrey, celebrated their move from the...
Report: Board member Patricca created hostile work environment
Bullying, threats, and intimidation, WINK News obtained the results of an investigation that found all of that taking place inside the School District of Lee County. Now, one school board member could face possible sanctions from the governor. WINK News investigative reporter Peter Fleischer takes you through the allegations, the...
Cape Coral food trucks to be forbidden from overnight parking
During Wednesday night's zoning regulation discussion, the City of Cape Coral decided that food trucks will not be allowed to park at job sites...
