Albany State students react to team sending offer to Marcus Stokes
ALBANY, GA – Marcus Stokes, a four-star quarterback from Nease High School in Ponte Vedra, FL, recently received an offer to play at Albany State after his offer was withdrawn from UF for a video that surfaced of him saying the N-word back in November. Stokes has since issued...
Albany Herald
Football in Finland: Albany's Akileis Leroy headed to Europe
ALBANY — Being a game-changer is in Akileis Leroy’s blood. Leroy is walking in the footsteps of his father, his uncle, and his cousin as he prepares to play professional football. However, Albany State legend Antonio Leroy needs to get his passport updated if he hasn’t already. His son, Akileis Leroy, recently signed a contract to play professional football in Finland. The younger Leroy played linebacker at Monroe and Lee County, graduating in 2017, before playing college football at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla.
Americus, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WALB 10
Phoebe to host groundbreaking for 2 new facilities in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a new medical tower and community building. The planned facilities will be called the Trauma and Critical Care Tower and Living and Learning Community. Phorbe says the new facilities’ construction marks...
Doerun student earns Bridging the Dream scholarship
DOERUN -- Denerick Simpson is one of only 10 nationwide recipients of a $10,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship for graduate students from The Sallie Mae Fund, in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Currently, Simpson is a master’s student at Savannah State University, studying public administration with, he says,...
augustaceo.com
New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville
Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
WALB 10
Qualified Albany police officers to receive pay bump
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some of Albany’s police force are getting a pay raise. City commissioners are raising officers’ pay by 5%. The pay raise includes those ranked captain and below that are post-certified. Those who voted in favor of the pay raise say they are hoping to...
Multiple schools closed to students Wednesday due to threat of severe weather
Ahead of projected severe weather, several school districts are closed to students Wednesday.
WALB 10
Albany leaders issue moratorium on new liquor licenses
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioners voted for a temporary moratorium on any new alcohol licenses for a 45-day period. There are six Family Dollar stores in Albany that have applied for a new liquor license and have all been denied. Right now, the applications have been placed on a temporary 45-day hold and will not be reconsidered until March 10.
Albany Tech refreshes Electrical Systems construction program
ALBANY – Albany Technical College will hold a special refresh presentation Wednesday for its NCCER Electrical Systems Construction & Maintenance program. The event will take place at 10 a.m. in Albany Tech's Carlton Construction Academy, Room 124. Program refreshes are used by ATC to introduce existing programs to the community with a new perspective. They provides fresh energy for the program, creating curiosity for those interested in a new career. Technology and instruction often may have changed over the years, and what is presented is entirely new information to the service area.
WALB 10
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Georgia, you know deer are a common obstacle in rural areas. As a result, collision repair shops are staying busy, even outside of deer season. “I know it’s not just me. It was just my turn. I knew it was inevitable,” said...
Albany Herald
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Jan. 27-29
The newness of 2023 is turning into the usual grind of another year, but fear not, weekend opportunities are picking up. Whether Conservation and quail hunting is your thing or the jam of a Journey tribute is your thing, there are things to do in the Albany area this weekend.
a-z-animals.com
See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World’s Biggest Chicken
See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World's Biggest Chicken. Fitzgerald, Georgia is a small town like any other. You’ll find this southern gem just 25 miles northeast of Tifton in south-central Georgia. Fitzgerald is the county seat of Ben Hill. The town, which was founded in 1896 by a land corporation under the leadership of Philander H. Fitzgerald, is known best as a site of peace between Civil War veterans.
Albany City Commission approves pay increase for most police officers
ALBANY — A pay raise for Albany Police Department officers won narrow approval on Tuesday on a 4-3 Albany City Commission vote to boost salaries by 5% for most personnel. The pay raise will go into effect on Feb. 1 and will cover all Georgia POST (Peace Officer Standard and Training) Council-certified officers of ranks captain and below.
WALB 10
Cook Co. recovering after EF-2 tornado strikes on Sunday
ABAC hosts Netflix filmmaker of 'Who Killed Malcolm X?' series. Mediacom scholarship will help SW Georgia students. Feb. 28 is the deadline for Mediacom's world-class scholarship. Americus shooting incidents still under investigation. Updated: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST. The shooting incidents happened Wednesday and Thursday, barely a day...
WALB 10
1 killed as a result of Colquitt Co. high-speed chase
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed as a result of a Wednesday high-speed chase, according to the Georgia State Patrol Thomasville post. Georgia State Patrol responded to an accident at around 10 p.m. in the area of First Avenue and 10th Street. Troopers said the suspect in the...
wfxl.com
Bullet strikes Cedar Avenue home as homeowner watches football game
Albany police are investigating following a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police arrived to a home in the 500 block of Cedar Avenue for a shooting just after 5 p.m. Saturday. The victim told police he was sitting in the living room watching football when he heard something hit the house. When the victim got up, he told officers he checked the living room area and looked out the front door to see if there was anyone outside. While closing the door, the victim reports that he noticed a bullet hole in the guest bedroom wall west of the residence. Police also observed this bullet hole.
WALB 10
Student injured in Crisp Co. bus, car accident
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday was a frightening morning for some Crisp County students. According to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident involving two school buses and another vehicle took place at 7:10 a.m. The accident happened near the intersection of Old Albany Road and 24th Avenue.
WALB 10
Man charged in Albany rape incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to a rape incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Victor Washington, 64, was charged in connection to the rape incident that happened on Jan. 17 in the 2200 block of Heather Drive. The victim was a family member, according to APD.
