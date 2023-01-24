ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Prospective Erie homeowners get assistance from SSJ program

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Becoming a homeowner can be a daunting task. There’s the hurdles of debt, savings, down payments, closing costs to begin the process, followed by upkeep, emergencies, taxes, appraisals. For some, the initial hurdles seem insurmountable (how do you save for a down payment while paying off debts and still paying rent, for example), […]
ERIE, PA
Erie shelter struggling with overpopulation, winter weather

Erie shelter struggling with overpopulation, winter weather.
ERIE, PA
Inland Forecast

Alex Murdaugh arrives for day four of the murder trial.
ERIE, PA
Development continues on the Bayfront

Another local leader from Erie Events said they are continuing to develop their plans on the Bayfront. Erie Events’ new executive director, Gus Pine, will start working in his new role on Feb. 1. He said one project he plans to start this year is the Bayfront Market House. “The Parkway project gets underway this […]
ERIE, PA
New convenience store makes its debut in Erie

There’s a new convenience store in the 300 block of West 26th Street in Erie. The new business is called KT Mart and is owned by an Erie resident who is a New American, originally from Bhutan. She said for the past several weeks neighbors have been asking her when the store will be open. […]
ERIE, PA
Erie Port Authority hires new executive director with 20+ years in economic development

Erie Port Authority hires new executive director with 20+ years in economic development.
ERIE, PA
Loving Giving Local: Shriners Childrens Erie

Salman Rushdie releasing new book six months after attack.
ERIE, PA
Major airline increasing flight capacity at Erie airport

Good news for passengers who fly to Chicago from the Erie International Airport, one airline is increasing capacity with their flights in and out of Erie. United Airline is taking a huge step forward to accommodate their passengers that fly out of our airport. On March 4th, United will begin operating a larger aircraft to […]
ERIE, PA
Erie Community Rallies Behind Vandalized Business

After an act of vandalism, the Erie community shared its support for cafe 7-10 both financially and through words of encouragement. Every Tuesday night at 6pm, Cafe 7-10 hosts a poetry reading. The owner, Mabel Howard, aims to provide a safe space for the community to share their creative work. At one of their recent meetings, someone threw a piece of pavement at the storefront of Cafe 7-10, shattering the window and startling all that were inside.
ERIE, PA
PennDOT offers update on Bayfront Parkway Project

Tonight, we learned more about plans for the Bayfront Parkway Project. Representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said they aren’t ready to start construction yet. However, when they do start the project, the pedestrian bridge will be the first step. One spokesperson said they ask for drivers’ patience when construction begins. She said the […]
ERIE, PA
Pieces of the Past: "Weeee're Racin'!"

If you grew up within a 50-mile radius of the Warren-Jamestown region you probably had a few heroes. If you grew up in the 50s you followed names like Emory Mahan, Jim Scott, Squirt Johns, or Freddie Knapp. In the 60s you might have rooted for Sammy LaMancusso, Bobby Schnars,...
WARREN, PA
DOJ, eight states accuse Google of antitrust violations

The Department of Justice and eight states are suing Google, accusing the tech giant of abusing its power in the digital advertising market.
ERIE, PA
Downtown Business in Franklin Prepare for the Return of Franklin on Ice

Downtown businesses in Franklin are preparing for the annual Franklin on Ice Festival next Saturday, February 4th. Sculptures made from blocks of ice will be scattered throughout Fountain Park as part of the city's only winter festival. Franklin on Ice will kick off at 10 a.m., and visitors can walk...
FRANKLIN, PA
Community Helping Local Family Who Lost Automotive Business to Fire

Almost a week after a devastating fire destroyed an entire West county business, the company's owners continue to pick up the pieces. Calls for multiple companies came out around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20th for a massive fire at Langer's Elk Valley Automotive on Meadville Road in Girard. It...
GIRARD, PA
Erie County Council holds first meeting of the year

Erie County Council held its first meeting of the new year tonight. Following tonight’s meeting, we had the chance to hear from Council Chairman Brian Shank, who weighed in on the Erie County Democratic Party censuring councilman Jim Winarski. Democrats said this comes following Winarski’s voting history as of late and their final straw was […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Laughter set to return to downtown Erie

In just over a week, Kellar’s Comedy Club will reopen its doors. Kellar’s, billed as a “modern magic comedy club,” is located at the corner of 14th and State Streets in the former Jr’s Last Laugh Comedy Club. After months of being closed, the magic resumes on Thursday, Feb. 2. The owner of the club […]
ERIE, PA

