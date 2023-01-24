ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dexerto.com

ImperialHal calls out “cringe” Apex Legends pros refusing to buy skins

TSM star Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has called out “cringe” Apex Legends pros that refuse to buy skins & Heirlooms, saying they should “show some support”. As a free-to-play FPS, Apex Legends relies on the sales of cosmetics to generate profit and continue live-service updates.
dexerto.com

Virus leaves FaZe Clan and claims owners “hated” him after anti-LGBT tweet

Former FaZe Clan streamer and YouTuber Talal ‘Virus’ Almalki has officially left the organization, citing issues with their treatment of him and even accusing senior members of the organization of “hating” him. Virus was the first member to join FaZe Clan that lived in the Middle...

Comments / 0

Community Policy