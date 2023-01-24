ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 6

James A
3d ago

st Paul's failure is gonna cost alot of people big money for car repairs that prolly wouldn't be necessary if they had actually did the job.

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis to impose single-side street parking ordinance; St. Paul won't ... for now

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Public Works Director Margaret Anderson Kelliher announced that starting tomorrow -- Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. -- Minneapolis will go to one-sided parking. The heavy snow accumulation has narrowed city streets, which pose a safety hazard when emergency vehicles cannot navigate these streets to reach people who need assistance. "With 52 inches of snow to date, four snow emergencies in six weeks, and a whole heck of amount of snow plowed to the curb, we have decided, and I have decided and declared, that starting tomorrow at 9 p.m., because of public safety issues, we are going to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul votes to remove, store Historic Justus Ramsey House

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The St. Paul City Council has voted to approve $84,000 for the removal and storage of one of the oldest buildings in the state, following an outcry over its potential razing.In 1852, Justus Ramsey, the younger brother of Minnesota's first territorial governor, Alexander Ramsey, lived in a small limestone home on what is now West 7th Avenue, just a few blocks from the Xcel Energy Center. Today, that house still stands and is named after him -- the Justus Ramsey home.In recent weeks, a flap arose over plans to demolish the building, which sits on the outdoor...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Metro Transit Police Department announces new police chief

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The above video about Metro Transit crime statistics first aired on Jan. 19, 2023. Ernest Morales III, a former officer from New York, will be the next Metro Transit Police Chief, the department announced Thursday in a press release. Morales III will officially...
SAINT PAUL, MN
kroxam.com

BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON ON FRIDAY

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard warning for northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warning includes the Minnesota cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, and Argyle. The North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KIMT

Peak alert issued for thousands of North Iowans, SE Minnesotans for Friday morning

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Four cooperatives serving North Iowa and southeast Minnesota are issuing a peak energy alert for Friday morning. Members of Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative are being asked to reduce use of electricity starting at 7 am because of expected high demand on the regional power grid. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel Energy Management Program will be affected from approximately 7:00 am to 11:00 am.
MINNESOTA STATE
longfellownokomismessenger.com

Restore freedom to drive, pass Driver’s Licenses for All

Nearly 100,000 of our fellow Minnesotans aren’t allowed to drive. Not because they aren’t old enough, or they have a suspended license, or they pose a danger to themselves or other drivers. Instead, they aren’t allowed to drive for one simple reason: they’re undocumented. It wasn’t...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of west central Minnesota

(Undated)--A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of west central and northwestern Minnesota, and southeastern North Dakota from 6 p.m. Thursday until 12 p.m. Friday. One to two inches of snow will be possible but the winds could gust from 40 mph to 50 mph after midnight tonight. This could cause travel difficulties into Friday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Rock County Star Herald

Trooper: Drive with your headlights on at all times

Question: Can someone please tell dealers or inform people that their auto lights do not work during daylight hours? Or put it on those digital signs along the interstates? I did not know this when I bought my ’05 Vibe and someone told me that. So when we had these storms and fog, there are people driving without lights at all or no taillights and when it is a white or silver vehicle makes it worse.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Popular Wisconsin Based Sandwich Shop Opening 7+ Minnesota Locations

Popular sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul!. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company currently has around 20 Erbert & Gerbert locations in Minnesota, and about half are in the Twin Cities metro. The newest shop to open is located at 1909 S. Robert Street.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Winter Carnival kicks off Thursday for 137th time

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Winter Carnival kicks off Thursday for the 137th time, and par for the course, the 10-day event will push through single digits and sub-zero temperatures most of the way. It's nothing new for a festival that started in 1886, after out-of-town newspaper...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy