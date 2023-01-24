Versatility has Morton in 2nd place in Mid-Illini, Potters believe they can take down conference leader, Metamora

Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Property Damage and Arrests in Atlanta Violence Community Comes Together to Rebuild and Address Underlying IssuescreteAtlanta, IL
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PeoriaTed RiversPeoria, IL
Metamora’s Ethan Kizer wins 25 Sports Athlete of the Week
(25 News Now) - Metamora’s Ethan Kizer has been the center of attention ever since he walked on the floor at Toepke Gym as a freshman. His long, blonde hair and high-flying dunks have put him on the highlights, but it’s the development in his game and making himself a more complete player that has earned him our 25 Sports Athlete of the Week honor. Kizer’s impactful performance against then-No. 1 Sacred Heart-Griffin, 32 points and 10 threes against Chicago Bogan and big game and huge dunk against Morton have shown Kizer’s growth as a player and a team leader.
Bradley outlasts Illinois State 79-75 in I-74 Rivalry overtime thriller
(25 News Now) - The first I-74 Rivalry matchup of 2023 went to Bradley as the Braves outlasted Illinois State 79-75 in overtime to come away with the rivalry win. BU trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half but rallied to force OT where they edged ISU. The Braves were led by Malevy Leons’ 16 points while Duke Deen chipped in another 14 for the Braves. ISU was led by 19 points from Seneca Knight.
25 Sports High School Wednesday - January 25, 2023
(25 News Now) - Wednesday night brought us some great girls basketball matchups across Central Illinois. At the Kitchen, Morton upset Class 3A No. 4 Peoria Notre Dame 49-46. In Mid-Illini action, Class 3A No. 5 Washington topped Limestone 48-26, Dunlap beat East Peoria 69-33 and Canton got a win over Metamora 58-44. In boys action, Delavan edged Canton 46-42.
Bradley vs. Illinois State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: Illinois State 8-13; Bradley 13-8 The Bradley Braves and the Illinois State Redbirds are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Carver Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Illinois State winning the first 74-65 at home and the Braves taking the second 72-64.
Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools
Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools. Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public …. Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools. Pink Heals: Laugh for a Cause | Good Day Central …. Pink Heals: Laugh for a Cause | Good Day Central Illinois. On...
Open for Business: Morton baker expands Central Illinois reach
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – With sweets, treats and a lot of sugar, we first introduced you to Rebekah Baer in the summer of 2021. She spent most of her days baking up a storm in her traveling food truck, as the owner of the Baking Baer. Flash forward to today, Baer is expanding her reach in Central Illinois.
Spotted Cow announces temporary closure
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Spotted Cow recently announced that it will be temporarily closing its doors. The family-owned business has been operating since 1987. It expanded into a full-service restaurant located in Peoria in 2006. The restaurant is known for its award-winning ice cream. The business released a...
Join Bahan At Hammer’s In Bartonville Thursday For Another “Bahan Beer!” Party With Lil’ Beaver Brewery!
Hey X Rockers! Matt Bahan here, so, many of you have been asking where our first Lil’ Beaver Brewery “Bahan Beer” Event will be in 2023, and I’m happy to say that we are out this Thursday night at Hammer’s Bar And Restaurant, located at 103 Roosevelt St., Bartonville! The fun rolls from 6pm until 8pm! I’ll be out with our friends at Brewers Distributing and Lil’ Beaver Brewery as we unleash the Bahan “Boombastic!” Cream Ale, and the Bahan “Rock Your Peach Off!” Cream Ale! Enjoy the Beers, and I’ll have some X goodies for you as well! Let’s Rock 2023, see you at Hammer’s in Bartonville!
Stegers Furniture opening 2nd location in Peoria
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — After spending more than 80 years located in Pekin, Stegers Furniture will open their 2nd location in Peoria. Steger’s furniture has purchased the space where the old Ashley Homestore on Knoxville road used to be. That Ashley store had to close due to water damage from a water main break in Nov. of 2022.
Tickets going fast in 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Sell-a-thon
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Records continue to be set for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home. As of Wednesday night, more than 7,600 tickets have been sold out of 12,500 that are available. The St. Jude Dream Home winner will be announced on April 19th. By getting your ticket...
Seniors go sledding for first time in 60 years
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 100 years old but still a kid at heart. Seniors at Independence Village in Peoria took advantage of Wednesday’s snow day to go sledding. “I believe my seniors are never too old to be young and it is my job to bring purpose and joy to their life,” said Calli Pauli, lifestyle director at Independence Village Senior Living.
Dunkin’ has its ‘sites’ on Galesburg. Doughnut/coffee chain submits plans to city
Dunkin’ is one step closer to serving coffee drinks and its wide assortment of donuts in Galesburg. A group which owns more than 100 Dunkin’ stores nationally has recently submitted site plans to build a Dunkin’ restaurant at 951 N. Henderson St. in Galesburg. According to plans WGIL obtained from the city of Galesburg, the business would include inside seating and a drive-thru window. Site plan drawings show signage that indicates Dunkin’ would share space with Baskin Robins ice cream.
Takin’ Care Of Business: Sound Of Peoria
So I parked and walked around the building. I’ve done two blogs from this building in the past. The first was back in 2014, when photographer Keith Cotton had his photo studio here. Three years later I went there after Keith had left and it had become The California Style Fitness Studio.
Snow is on the way
Ol’ Man Winter has been quiet this month but that’s about to change. A storm system will spread snow over the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday mid-day. Peoria can expect 2 to 4 inches while Bloomington-Normal can expect 3 to 5 inches. The heaviest snow will fall along I-57 with 4 to 7 inches expected. Snow showers return Friday and Sunday. Long term, a couple of days next week we’ll see highs in the twenties and single digit lows.
Hope for Heaven: Peoria woman beats odds after devastating crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “A low chance of survival.” That’s what doctors said about a Peoria woman earlier this month after a crash that could have taken her life. Now, her family is coping with the aftermath, and what happens next. According to Illinois State Police,...
Galesburg pizza spot ranks in Yelp’s top 50 nationwide
(WMBD) — Yelp has released their annual list of their top 100 pizza restaurants across the United States and Canada, and a local name has infiltrated the ranks. baked in Galesburg came in at #40 on the list as the highest ranked Illinois restaurant on the list. Milly’s Pizza...
No PPS educators at music education conference in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s being held right in the Peoria Public School District’s back yard; but, a big conference going on won’t have any District 150 representation. The Illinois Music Education Association Conference continues through the weekend at the Peoria Civic Center, and the Peoria Federation of Teachers and others have taken to social media to claim that district music educations can’t go, because the union claims, the district can’t get substitute teachers.
Light rain/snow tomorrow, more snow possible this weekend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - We will see additional snow chances in our forecast over the next few days, but we won’t be seeing anything close to the snowfall that we got yesterday. Temperatures will take a dive next week, especially early, but overall expect a cold next 7-10 days in Central Illinois.
No one home during fire at West Bluff home
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department is investigating a mid-day fire at a home in Peoria’s West Bluff. A battalion chief on scene says no one was home when the fire started - at a home near the intersection of MacQueen and Sheridan. There is no...
Peoria Heights home heavily damaged in late night fire
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - A Peoria Heights home has major fire and smoke damage after a Wednesday night fire. In a post on Facebook, The Peoria Heights Fire Department says it happened around 10:20 PM Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Robin Court. There, firefighters saw a...
