gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek's Bryce Bothwell commits to Marist College
Mill Creek senior Bryce Bothwell committed Thursday to the Marist College (N.Y.) football program. The 6-foot-2, 285-pound defensive lineman helped Mill Creek to the Class AAAAAAA state championship last season.
accesswdun.com
Former basketball, soccer state champs among 2023 Gainesville Athletics Hall of Fame inductees
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Bulldog and two Yellow Jackets, two coaches with six state championships combined, and the first female to score a point in a Georgia high school football game are among this year’s inductees into the Gainesville Athletics Hall of Fame. Preston Ridlehuber, Jerry Davis, Manson...
gwinnettprepsports.com
TENNIS ROUNDUP: Greater Atlanta Christian tops Decatur in season opener
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian’s boys tennis team swept the singles matches Thursday in a season-opening, 4-1 win over Decatur. Jason Kim (No. 1), Martin Ticona (No. 2) and Atlas Covey (No. 3) all won in straight sets.
Three former Bulldogs named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
Three former Georgia Bulldogs — one student-athlete and two coaches — highlight the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt, and former baseball coach Steve Webber are among those being honored in the February 25 induction ceremony at the Macon City Auditorium.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford's Adriana Martinez commits to Boston College
Buford junior Adriana Martinez committed Tuesday to the Boston College fastpitch softball program. Martinez, a first baseman, is a career .375 hitter and her 17 home runs are fifth in school history. She helped the Wolves to the Class AAAAAAA state title last season, earning first-team all-state, all-region and all-county honors.
Defensive backs coach Fran Brown explains coaching at Georgia is ‘a dream come true’
Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown was one of four additions Kirby Smart made to his staff following the 2021 season. While Brown had plenty of previous experience after stints at Rutgers, Temple and Baylor, Brown explained his first season in Athens offered as much learning as it does for the newest Bulldogs players.
gwinnettprepsports.com
No. 6 Norcross defeats No. 4 Peachtree Ridge in 7-AAAAAAA girls basketball showdown
NORCROSS — Norcross, ranked sixth in Class AAAAAAA, rolled to a 49-26 win over No. 4-ranked Peachtree Ridge in Region 7-AAAAAAA girls basketball on Wednesday. The defending state champion Blue Devils (19-2), who stayed perfect in region play and took over the 7-AAAAAAA lead, were led by 18 points from Jania Akins and 15 points from Veronaye Charlton. Kayla Lindsey added eight points.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Parkview's Haley Primm commits to Kennesaw State
Parkview senior runner Haley Primm will continue her cross country and track career at Kennesaw State University. Primm was 40th in Class AAAAAAA, Region 4-AAAAAAA runner-up and sixth at county during the 2022 cross country season. She was 13th at state, third at region and ninth at county as a junior.
Georgia football signee Pearce Spurlin vaults up 247Sports rankings
On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Santa Rosa Beach (Fla.) South Walton tight end and Georgia early enrollee Pearce Spurlin saw his rating change from a 92 to a 95. In doing so, he saw his ranking change from No. 188 overall to the No. 105 overall prospect in the country. Spurlin is now the nation's No. 5 tight end and the No. 25 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Peachtree Ridge's Brody Schroeder commits to Southern Wesleyan
Peachtree Ridge senior Brody Schroeder has committed to the Southern Wesleyan University men’s soccer program. Schroeder, a forward, is a captain for the Lions who has helped the team to the Sweet Sixteen the past two seasons. He has played for Atlanta Fire United’s U-17 team that made the National Playoffs in 2022, and now plays for the U-19 AFU team.
dawgnation.com
Why Georgia’s immediate offensive future hinges on retaining coordinator Todd Monken
Themes and trends aren’t hard to pick up on, as that is kind of what defines them in the first place. And there’s no doubt Georgia football has been trending up since Coach Kirby Smart hired Todd Monken to run his offense and oversee the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks following the 2019 season.
dawgnation.com
The Carson Beck quote that perfectly sums up offseason workouts for Georgia football
The celebratory confetti was still stuck to quarterback Carson Beck’s arms in the postgame locker room, yet he was already looking ahead. That’s life in the Georgia football program, especially for someone like Beck. He’s the favorite to be Georgia’s next starting quarterback but first he must put in the offseason work to get there.
UGA issues new statement on crash that killed football player, team staffer
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia on Tuesday issued a new statement on the crash that killed a football player and team staffer, saying that the victims were "not engaged in Athletic Department duties" at the time the wreck occurred. It had been an open question as to...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford's Ian Chandler commits to University of the Cumberlands
Buford senior Ian Chandler committed Tuesday to the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) football program. Chandler, a 5-foot-11, 270-pound center, was a second-team all-region selection last season, in addition to earning honorable mention all-county acclaim.
Monroe County native has made a lifetime of memories in four years as a UGA cheerleader
ATHENS, Ga. — A Monroe County woman who cheered for the University of Georgia national championship football teams is gearing up to say goodbye to her home away from home this semester. "My whole life, I always wanted to go to Georgia, and on top of that, I always...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Villa Rica High School boys’ basketball coach let go after investigation
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Villa Rica High School in Carroll County has fired boys’ basketball coach Derick Mitchell after a “thorough investigation” into reported misconduct. A release by Carroll County Schools did not specify the allegations against Mitchell or the findings, but stated “we can...
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Justin Redmond fuels South Gwinnett's upset of No. 6 Archer
LAWRENCEVILLE — Justin Redmond scored 21 of his 24 points in the second half as South Gwinnett upset Archer, ranked sixth in Class AAAAAAA, 54-52 in overtime of Tuesday’s Region 4-AAAAAAA boys basketball clash. Redmond also forced overtime with a clutch basket at the end of regulation.
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Mill Creek at Central Gwinnett Girls Basketball
Scenes from Central Gwinnett's 46-37 victory over Mill Creek in Region 8-AAAAAAA girls basketball on Jan. 25, 2023. (Photos: Craig Cappy)
Georgia's Kirby Smart brings helicopter in pursuit of top Benjamin prospects Chauncey Bowens, Amaree Williams
PALM BEACH GARDENS — University of Georgia football coach and two-time defending national champion Kirby Smart's helicopter touchdown at the Benjamin School on Wednesday answered any doubts about whether Palm Beach County was on the map. Throughout the offseason, the Bucs' campus has been a hot spot thanks to the name and talent...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Central Gwinnett girls continue strong start, avenge loss to Mill Creek
LAWRENCEVILLE — Heading into Tuesday night’s girls basketball game, the Central Gwinnett Black Knights had only lost three games this season— their record 17-3, with one of those losses coming on the road against the Mill Creek Hawks in December. With a 46-37 home win in Tuesday’s...
