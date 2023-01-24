Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Is Last To See Missing Mother And Refuses To Cooperate With Police. Where Is Chenell Gilbert?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Current Publishing
Pendleton Pike Progress project underway
The Indiana Dept. of Transportation gave an update on progress and plans for the Pendleton Pike Progress project that will affect much of Lawrence during a Jan. 19 Pendleton Pike Progress Public Meeting. Pendleton Pike Progress is an Indiana Dept. of Transportation project along five miles of U.S. 36 between...
WISH-TV
Indiana faces growing shortage of affordable housing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many in Indianapolis are still struggling amid an affordable housing shortage. The Biden administration is now taking another step toward solving the crisis nationwide. There’s a growing shortage of affordable housing in Indiana. Fran Quigley, a clinical professor at the Indiana University McKinney School of...
WISH-TV
Westfield Washington to create 2 more elementaries, add 2nd middle school
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Westfield Washington Schools will create two more elementaries and add a second middle school, the district announced Thursday in a newsletter. Construction of a seventh elementary would start in the fall and take 18-24 months. Westfield Intermediate School would be made into an eighth elementary.
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
WLFI.com
WLPD: Drivers should avoid the US 52 and Klondike area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A semi fire has backed up traffic in the US 52 and Klondike area Thursday afternoon. Officials are asking people to avoid the area. According to West Lafayette Police Department, a semi trailer caught fire. The driver was able to get the cab separated from the trailer before the trailer became fully engulfed.
Current Publishing
Bastian Solutions plans new headquarters in Noblesville
Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is planning a new state-of-the-art corporate campus in Noblesville, according to city officials. The 162-acre site will serve as the future home to the company’s corporate headquarters and advanced manufacturing facilities which will produce industry leading supply chain automation technologies. The new campus will be designed to support the company’s anticipated growth over the next several decades with ground breaking estimated to start in the next 24 to 36 months, according to the city.
WISH-TV
Many Indiana counties remain under travel advisories
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 8:20 p.m. Thursday, the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed five counties in the watch/orange category: Adams, Blackford, Jay, Tipton and Wabash.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
WISH-TV
Indy woman expands training for certified nursing assistant program
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An east side native is working to bridge the gap by helping fill the need of a growing industry by training certified nursing assistants. In just 2½ years, Star Training has gone from three students to a class of 13. The owner says it’s important, particularly for the east side community she grew up in, to show people there are plenty of ways to reach success, and her story is one to watch.
Driver slides into bank of water on southeast side of Indianapolis
As snowfall picked up in Central Indiana, a driver managed to stay dry after his truck slid into a bank on Indy's southeast side Wednesday morning.
Cannabis supply intercepted on way to Vincennes University
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two men reportedly heading to Vincennes University to deal marijuana have been arrested while traveling through Vermillion County, the Sheriff says. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over after being clocked driving at speeds of 102 MPH in a 60 MPH zone of SR 63, […]
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officer and Retired Trooper Tim Denny
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of Tim Denny, P.E. 3169, who served as a Trooper with the Indiana State Police and a Capitol Police Officer for nearly 47 years. Tim Denny was from Anderson Indiana and a 1972 graduate of Anderson High School. He...
WISH-TV
Complete your home projects with Ace Handyman Services
Did you know ACE Hardware has a handyman service in the Indianapolis area? Ace Handyman Services has three independently owned franchise offices that serve the entire Indianapolis area: AHS North Indianapolis, AHS Hamilton County, and AHS Greenwood. Rebecca Simon, Franchise Owner of AHS North Indianapolis, joined us to discuss how...
Boone County man crashes into 4 businesses, police car
LEBANON, Ind. — Lebanon businesses are picking up the pieces after a Boone County man crashed a car into four storefronts and a police car over the weekend. Lebanon Police were called around 8:24 a.m. Saturday to Carmack’s Pub in Lebanon in response to a vehicle crashing into the downtown business. The bar’s entrance was heavily […]
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon
AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
Court Docs: Parents charged in Terre Haute infant death ruled a homicide
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A couple from Indianapolis are facing charges in Vigo County in relation to the death of a two-month-old later ruled a homicide. The charges stem from the events of August 22, 2022, when the couple reportedly called 911 reporting the baby was not breathing. The family had been staying at […]
WIBC.com
Ambulance Roll Over Crash in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An ambulance belonging to Preferred Auto Body in Indianapolis crashed on Campus Parkway in Noblesville, but nobody was severely hurt. Around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Noblesville Police were called to Campus Parkway by the I-69 overpass for the report of a single vehicle, a 1999 Ford Ambulance, involved in a crash.
Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis surgeon
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks the suspension of Indianapolis Surgeon Dr. Scott Mimms calling him a “clear and immediate danger” to public health. A petition was submitted Friday to the Medical Licensing Board and will be considered at the board’s meeting set for Thursday morning. Mimms, who specializes in cosmetic surgery and advertises on […]
Current Publishing
Noblesville man killed in crash
A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.
Comments / 3