Lexington, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee

RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. The video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
RURAL HALL, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Summerfield Farms development project moves forward

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — A Guilford County development project moves forward tonight despite intense debate. The owner of Summerfield Farms wants to bring hundreds of homes and develop nearly one-thousand acres. However, he needed approval to change zoning laws, and Thursday night he got it. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907.  Over the years, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man dies in Greensboro Urban Loop crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: The road has since reopened. A man died in a wreck on the Greensboro Urban Loop Thursday. Police said the driver crashed just before noon on I-85 northbound near US-421 - that's part of the Urban Loop in the southeastern part of the city. Investigators...
GREENSBORO, NC
DogTime

North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations

Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

East Greensboro is seeing a wave of economic growth

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — East Greensboro is a part of the city people often say doesn’t get much attention. New development in the area will hopefully change their mind. Housing, higher education and job opportunities are coming to the neighborhood. The Publix distribution center on US 70 in McLeansville is putting smiles on people’s faces. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

One person dead in Greensboro crash, police said

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash on the Greensboro Urban Loop Thursday. Greensboro police said one vehicle was involved in the crash on Interstate 85 northbound near U.S. 421. Leon Velez, 68, was driving a dual-wheel pickup truck, loaded with multiple bags of sand on...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Leaf collection issues in Winston-Salem are frustrating homeowners

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some folks in Winston-Salem are frustrated that leaves are still sitting on curbs, waiting to be collected by the city months after they were put out. The city addressed the delay at its city council meeting last week, blaming weather and equipment issues. However, people are still wondering when their leaves will be collected.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead after double shooting in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after he was shot in Lexington, police say. The shooting happened around 12:52 p.m. Sunday. Lexington police received a call about shots fired on Winston Road at U.S. 29-70. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire in the roadway. Then investigators...
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro restaurant among top 100 places to eat in America

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A favorite local spot in Greensboro has just gained some major national recognition. Freeman’s Grub & Pub, located in the heart of Greensboro on 1820 Spring Garden Street, is ranked number 75 on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the US. Coming with a 4.5-star rating, Freeman’s […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

More than 100 years of history burned in Eden

EDEN, N.C. — The history of the Spray Cotton Mills dates back more than 100 years before Eden was even a city. It was one of many mills that fed the boom of the Triad textile industry. WFMY News 2's Hannah Jefferies sat down with a historian, detailing its...
EDEN, NC
FOX8 News

Fire at former Spray Cotton Mill in Eden prompts multi-agency response

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews responded to a massive building fire in Rockingham County Thursday morning. The historic former Spray Cotton Mill building in Eden, located on Church Street, caught fire around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night and crews fought the flames well into Thursday morning. At least one wall of the historic mill collapsed from […]
EDEN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro mother of 3 arrested in deadly house fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Brandi Sturdivant has been taken into custody and charged after 3 of her children died in a fire back in December. Greensboro police said Sturdivant is being charged with felony child abuse for leaving her children alone in the home. Greensboro fire investigators said three children...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead in Woodleigh Ct. shooting in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A person is dead after a shooting in Jamestown Wednesday. Deputies said they arrived at Woodleigh Ct. shortly before 5 a.m.to find a person with a gunshot wound. Crystal Constance Bennett was arrested and charged with first degree murder. Bond has been denied. This is an...
JAMESTOWN, NC
WBTV

Gas leak disrupts traffic on busy Salisbury road

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A contract crew doing work near a railroad crossing on Jake Alexander Boulevard hit a gas line, causing the road to be closed to drivers. The incident was reported just after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Salisbury Police had Jake Alexander Boulevard closed to traffic while crews worked to repair the problem.
SALISBURY, NC
