New life for beloved Beef Burger: Timmy's Hot Chicken coming to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro institution is getting new life. Timmy’s hot chicken will be taking over the space on West Gate City Boulevard. WFMY News 2'S Jaelen Gilkey gives us a closer look at the plan for the historic spot. You may remember in May 2021 Greensboro's...
Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee
RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. The video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
Summerfield Farms development project moves forward
SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — A Guilford County development project moves forward tonight despite intense debate. The owner of Summerfield Farms wants to bring hundreds of homes and develop nearly one-thousand acres. However, he needed approval to change zoning laws, and Thursday night he got it. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland...
A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907. Over the years, […]
Man dies in Greensboro Urban Loop crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: The road has since reopened. A man died in a wreck on the Greensboro Urban Loop Thursday. Police said the driver crashed just before noon on I-85 northbound near US-421 - that's part of the Urban Loop in the southeastern part of the city. Investigators...
North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations
Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
East Greensboro is seeing a wave of economic growth
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — East Greensboro is a part of the city people often say doesn’t get much attention. New development in the area will hopefully change their mind. Housing, higher education and job opportunities are coming to the neighborhood. The Publix distribution center on US 70 in McLeansville is putting smiles on people’s faces. […]
Boom Supersonic kicks off Overture SuperFactory construction in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Boom Supersonic kicked off construction of its Overture SuperFactory Thursday in Greensboro. The Overture SuperFactory is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that will be located at the Piedmont Triad International Airport. This site will house the final assembly line, as well as a fast facility, and customer...
One person dead in Greensboro crash, police said
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash on the Greensboro Urban Loop Thursday. Greensboro police said one vehicle was involved in the crash on Interstate 85 northbound near U.S. 421. Leon Velez, 68, was driving a dual-wheel pickup truck, loaded with multiple bags of sand on...
Leaf collection issues in Winston-Salem are frustrating homeowners
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some folks in Winston-Salem are frustrated that leaves are still sitting on curbs, waiting to be collected by the city months after they were put out. The city addressed the delay at its city council meeting last week, blaming weather and equipment issues. However, people are still wondering when their leaves will be collected.
1 dead after double shooting in Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after he was shot in Lexington, police say. The shooting happened around 12:52 p.m. Sunday. Lexington police received a call about shots fired on Winston Road at U.S. 29-70. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire in the roadway. Then investigators...
Alumni dad recreates family photo for son's college acceptance
ELON, N.C. — It all comes full circle!. Michael Bean took a picture with his son at his 2005 graduation from Elon University. Now, his son was accepted to the same university for the class of 2027. To celebrate, the alumni and a prospective student recreated that family photo...
Greensboro restaurant among top 100 places to eat in America
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A favorite local spot in Greensboro has just gained some major national recognition. Freeman’s Grub & Pub, located in the heart of Greensboro on 1820 Spring Garden Street, is ranked number 75 on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the US. Coming with a 4.5-star rating, Freeman’s […]
Woman Charged After Throwing Hot Soup At North Carolina Restaurant Employee
The restaurant's co-owner said she has never experienced anything like this in her 40-year career.
Paisley/Lowrance Middle School SRO uses pepper spray on students
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A school resource officer used pepper spray on students at a middle school in Winston-Salem Thursday. School officials said a fight broke out between two students at Paisley/Lowrance Middle School and a school resource officer used pepper spray to break up the fight. According to an...
More than 100 years of history burned in Eden
EDEN, N.C. — The history of the Spray Cotton Mills dates back more than 100 years before Eden was even a city. It was one of many mills that fed the boom of the Triad textile industry. WFMY News 2's Hannah Jefferies sat down with a historian, detailing its...
Fire at former Spray Cotton Mill in Eden prompts multi-agency response
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews responded to a massive building fire in Rockingham County Thursday morning. The historic former Spray Cotton Mill building in Eden, located on Church Street, caught fire around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night and crews fought the flames well into Thursday morning. At least one wall of the historic mill collapsed from […]
Greensboro mother of 3 arrested in deadly house fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Brandi Sturdivant has been taken into custody and charged after 3 of her children died in a fire back in December. Greensboro police said Sturdivant is being charged with felony child abuse for leaving her children alone in the home. Greensboro fire investigators said three children...
1 dead in Woodleigh Ct. shooting in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A person is dead after a shooting in Jamestown Wednesday. Deputies said they arrived at Woodleigh Ct. shortly before 5 a.m.to find a person with a gunshot wound. Crystal Constance Bennett was arrested and charged with first degree murder. Bond has been denied. This is an...
Gas leak disrupts traffic on busy Salisbury road
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A contract crew doing work near a railroad crossing on Jake Alexander Boulevard hit a gas line, causing the road to be closed to drivers. The incident was reported just after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Salisbury Police had Jake Alexander Boulevard closed to traffic while crews worked to repair the problem.
