Sterling Middle School athletics continues to be a topic of discussion for the RE-1 Valley School Board. At Monday’s meeting, Joel McCracken shared that he’s had quite a few parents contact him with frustration about the way things are going. This comes two weeks after Makayla Chartier shared concerns she had heard from parents and students. McCracken was hopeful that with new leadership coming to the school next year following the retirement of SMS Principal Bob Hall, maybe it can be better addressed.

STERLING, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO