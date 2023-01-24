Read full article on original website
Things to do in Sterling & Logan County – Jan. 25 – Jan. 31
SilverSneakers Yoga: 10 a.m., Saint Anthony’s School. Cards: 1:30 p.m., Saint Anthony’s School. Business Roundtable: 8 a.m., 109 N. Front Street. SilverSneakers Classic: 10 a.m., Saint Anthony’s School. Hand and Foot Canasta: 1:30 p.m., Saint Anthony’s School. Under the Umbrella LCC Meal: 5 p.m., Prince of...
Plan for Pawnee byway focuses on raising awareness
The Pawnee Pioneer Trails Scenic and Historic Byway is getting an update to its Corridor Management Plan, and a meeting to discuss progress on the project was held Wednesday in Fort Morgan. Downtown Colorado Inc. (DCI), which is spearheading the update under a contract with Colorado Department of Transportation, facilitated...
Superintendent addresses Sterling Middle School sports frustrations
Sterling Middle School athletics continues to be a topic of discussion for the RE-1 Valley School Board. At Monday’s meeting, Joel McCracken shared that he’s had quite a few parents contact him with frustration about the way things are going. This comes two weeks after Makayla Chartier shared concerns she had heard from parents and students. McCracken was hopeful that with new leadership coming to the school next year following the retirement of SMS Principal Bob Hall, maybe it can be better addressed.
Logan County Sheriff’s Deputies make arrests for flight to avoid, driving under the influence
The following are reports from local law enforcement agencies. All defendants are presumed innocent until found guilty. At 3:03 a.m. deputies were dispatched to mile marker 118 on Interstate 76 for a vehicle crash with injuries. At 7:03 a.m. deputies were dispatched to mile marker 7 on Highway 138 for...
