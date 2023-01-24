ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okemos, MI

Michigan: The State of Girls Wrestling

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - In 1990, there were only 112 female wrestlers across the country. Now, that number has increased to over 31,000. At the high school level, wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports. That’s thanks to girls. Girls wrestling was recognized this year as a sanctioned...
Pistons Provide Unique Opportunity for MI High School Basketball Teams

Every NBA season the Detroit Pistons play 41 home games and 41 away games to make up their 82-game regular season, and as an opening act they have Michigan High School basketball at Little Caesar's Arena (LCA). Earlier this week, Loy Norrix from Kalamazoo got to participate in this action as they got a clean Varsity sweep over the Potterville Vikings.
Michigan RB Blake Corum's Camaro stolen in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum reported his car stolen earlier this month in Ann Arbor. Corum's camouflage wrapped 2017 Camaro adorned with his BC2 logo was stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16, according to Ann Arbor Police Department records.
Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
A Lansing Diner Was Voted Best In Michigan

You want breakfast all day? You got it. You want some of the best burgers or pancakes around? You got it! All you have to do is go to a diner. Diners are a classic part of Americana, and in Michigan, you'll find no shortage of them. Small towns have...
Mid-Michigan school closings start coming in for Thursday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students around Mid-Michigan will get to sleep in again on Thursday. School districts are canceling classes for a second consecutive day after snowfall blanketed the region. Schools in the Thumb region were among the first to call of Thursday's classes. Snowfall totals on Wednesday ranged...
The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA

We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Michigan

Traveling out of Michigan can be a bit of a culture shock for some Michiganders that rarely leave the state. I lived in the Chicago area when I was really young and spent most summers in the Chitown area and I have also lived in Southwest Missouri for a "spell", when I was 20-21 years old. Let me tell ya, Michigan is a much better place to live.
Southeast Michigan school closings: Check the list for Thursday, Jan. 26

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The snow piled onto Southeast Michigan causing widespread closures of school districts in Metro Detroit Wednesday - and many have canceled class for Thursday as well. Check the school closings list here. Most areas will get 4-7 inches, with flurries expected overnight. Many side streets are...
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Michigan Goodwill Doesn’t Want You to Donate These 19 Items

If you're like many this time of year, you've probably started to think about spring cleaning, I know I have. Besides the fact that I'm trying to make room in my house for a new baby, I know that I have items around my house that I just don't use anymore. I could try to have a garage sale. But, I would rather get them all out of my house at once, and why not help a good cause while I'm doing it? If you feel the same, have you thought about donating items to Goodwill?
Ascension Michigan announces new leader

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Carol Schmidt has accepted the role of senior vice president, Ascension, and ministry market executive, Ascension. “In her 26 years with Ascension, Carol has demonstrated a commitment to collaboration, a focus on patient-centered care and the mindset of a. true servant leader,” said Craig...
