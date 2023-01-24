Read full article on original website
TENNIS ROUNDUP: Greater Atlanta Christian tops Decatur in season opener
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian’s boys tennis team swept the singles matches Thursday in a season-opening, 4-1 win over Decatur. Jason Kim (No. 1), Martin Ticona (No. 2) and Atlas Covey (No. 3) all won in straight sets.
Peachtree Ridge's Brody Schroeder commits to Southern Wesleyan
Peachtree Ridge senior Brody Schroeder has committed to the Southern Wesleyan University men’s soccer program. Schroeder, a forward, is a captain for the Lions who has helped the team to the Sweet Sixteen the past two seasons. He has played for Atlanta Fire United’s U-17 team that made the National Playoffs in 2022, and now plays for the U-19 AFU team.
Mill Creek's Bryce Bothwell commits to Marist College
Mill Creek senior Bryce Bothwell committed Thursday to the Marist College (N.Y.) football program. The 6-foot-2, 285-pound defensive lineman helped Mill Creek to the Class AAAAAAA state championship last season.
Speedy 4-star RB Target To Visit Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs This Weekend
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are looking to finish strong in the 2023 class next week during the February Signing Period, and then all eyes will focus on next year’s 2024 class. Smart and his staff are off to a terrific start in the 2024 class,...
No. 6 Norcross defeats No. 4 Peachtree Ridge in 7-AAAAAAA girls basketball showdown
NORCROSS — Norcross, ranked sixth in Class AAAAAAA, rolled to a 49-26 win over No. 4-ranked Peachtree Ridge in Region 7-AAAAAAA girls basketball on Wednesday. The defending state champion Blue Devils (19-2), who stayed perfect in region play and took over the 7-AAAAAAA lead, were led by 18 points from Jania Akins and 15 points from Veronaye Charlton. Kayla Lindsey added eight points.
Buford's Adriana Martinez commits to Boston College
Buford junior Adriana Martinez committed Tuesday to the Boston College fastpitch softball program. Martinez, a first baseman, is a career .375 hitter and her 17 home runs are fifth in school history. She helped the Wolves to the Class AAAAAAA state title last season, earning first-team all-state, all-region and all-county honors.
Clayton Schools to dedicate gym for former Falcon, Golden State Warrior
Clayton County Schools will on Friday dedicate the gym of Jonesboro High School for professional athlete brothers Toney ...
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Justin Redmond fuels South Gwinnett's upset of No. 6 Archer
LAWRENCEVILLE — Justin Redmond scored 21 of his 24 points in the second half as South Gwinnett upset Archer, ranked sixth in Class AAAAAAA, 54-52 in overtime of Tuesday’s Region 4-AAAAAAA boys basketball clash. Redmond also forced overtime with a clutch basket at the end of regulation.
Villa Rica High School boys’ basketball coach let go after investigation
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Villa Rica High School in Carroll County has fired boys’ basketball coach Derick Mitchell after a “thorough investigation” into reported misconduct. A release by Carroll County Schools did not specify the allegations against Mitchell or the findings, but stated “we can...
UGA issues new statement on crash that killed football player, team staffer
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia on Tuesday issued a new statement on the crash that killed a football player and team staffer, saying that the victims were "not engaged in Athletic Department duties" at the time the wreck occurred. It had been an open question as to...
Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas
On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
Georgia Peanut Commission and Popular Peanut Car Back with Gilliland
Making peanuts good luck, the Georgia Peanut Commission and its Georgia Peanuts brand will return to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) to once again partner with Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 team at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in July and at the Talladega Superspeedway in October. The 2023 season will...
‘70s Southern rocker, Atlanta Rhythm Section hitmaker Dean Daughtry has died
Atlanta Rhythm Section keyboardist Dean Daughtry, who cowrote two of the Southern band’s best known ‘70s rock hits, “So Into You” and “Imaginary Lover,” has died. Daughtry was 76. As of publishing, a cause of death has not been released. The band announced Daughtry’s...
New Whataburger location in metro Atlanta opens this week
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The popular burger chain Whataburger will open its second metro Atlanta location this week. The new restaurant off Highway 92 in Woodstock will start serving customers at 11 a.m. Thursday. The service will be drive-thru only with dining room set to open in a few weeks.
Georgia Today: Violent protests, Fulton County's investigation into Donald Trump, fentanyl testing
On the Monday Jan. 23 edition of Georgia Today: Violent protests erupt in Atlanta, portions of Fulton County's investigation into Donald Trump may by made public, and strips of fentanyl testing will be available. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, January...
Gentrification In Westside Atlanta
Georgia leaders condemning violent protests in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — Some of Georgia’s most prominent leaders are condemning fiery protests in the streets of downtown Atlanta over the weekend. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke exclusively with Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr on Monday. Carr says that, under Georgia law, his office will prosecute the protesters...
Drivers frustrated over soaring gas prices in Georgia
ATLANTA — Reneta Allen is just trying to make ends meet. She works two jobs and faces an hour's worth of driving everyday. Just in the last few weeks, filling up at the pump is testing her budget. "These prices are too high," Allen said. "It makes me feel...
State rep collapses at Gold Dome
UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: CORRECTS recognition date of Dr. Indrakrishnan. A state representative from Richmond County passed out during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol Wednesday. Rep. Karlton Howard (D-129) fainted on the House steps and was immediately rendered aid by Rep. Dr. Michelle Au (D-50), an anaesthesiologist who...
Georgia’s top public defender flips, admits her agency cannot hire enough lawyers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The head of the agency in charge of finding legal counsel for people accused of crimes is struggling to hire public defenders across Georgia. “The issue is not funding. The issue is we still cannot find attorneys,” said Omotayo Alli, executive director of the...
