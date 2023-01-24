ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gwinnettprepsports.com

Peachtree Ridge's Brody Schroeder commits to Southern Wesleyan

Peachtree Ridge senior Brody Schroeder has committed to the Southern Wesleyan University men’s soccer program. Schroeder, a forward, is a captain for the Lions who has helped the team to the Sweet Sixteen the past two seasons. He has played for Atlanta Fire United’s U-17 team that made the National Playoffs in 2022, and now plays for the U-19 AFU team.
SUWANEE, GA
No. 6 Norcross defeats No. 4 Peachtree Ridge in 7-AAAAAAA girls basketball showdown

NORCROSS — Norcross, ranked sixth in Class AAAAAAA, rolled to a 49-26 win over No. 4-ranked Peachtree Ridge in Region 7-AAAAAAA girls basketball on Wednesday. The defending state champion Blue Devils (19-2), who stayed perfect in region play and took over the 7-AAAAAAA lead, were led by 18 points from Jania Akins and 15 points from Veronaye Charlton. Kayla Lindsey added eight points.
NORCROSS, GA
Buford's Adriana Martinez commits to Boston College

Buford junior Adriana Martinez committed Tuesday to the Boston College fastpitch softball program. Martinez, a first baseman, is a career .375 hitter and her 17 home runs are fifth in school history. She helped the Wolves to the Class AAAAAAA state title last season, earning first-team all-state, all-region and all-county honors.
BUFORD, GA
Red and Black

Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas

On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
ATHENS, GA
Jodian Marie

Gentrification In Westside Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

State rep collapses at Gold Dome

UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: CORRECTS recognition date of Dr. Indrakrishnan. A state representative from Richmond County passed out during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol Wednesday. Rep. Karlton Howard (D-129) fainted on the House steps and was immediately rendered aid by Rep. Dr. Michelle Au (D-50), an anaesthesiologist who...
GEORGIA STATE

