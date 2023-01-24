Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Related
WXII 12
Winston-Salem firefighters on scene of house fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem fire department on the scene of a house fire in the 3500 block of Prospect Drive. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 News headlines. The call came in Thursday evening. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
Greensboro mother of 3 arrested in deadly house fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Brandi Sturdivant has been taken into custody and charged after 3 of her children died in a fire back in December. Greensboro police said Sturdivant is being charged with felony child abuse for leaving her children alone in the home. Greensboro fire investigators said three children...
Man dies in Greensboro Urban Loop crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: The road has since reopened. A man died in a wreck on the Greensboro Urban Loop Thursday. Police said the driver crashed just before noon on I-85 northbound near US-421 - that's part of the Urban Loop in the southeastern part of the city. Investigators...
1 dead in Woodleigh Ct. shooting in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A person is dead after a shooting in Jamestown Wednesday. Deputies said they arrived at Woodleigh Ct. shortly before 5 a.m.to find a person with a gunshot wound. Crystal Constance Bennett was arrested and charged with first degree murder. Bond has been denied. This is an...
Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee
RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. The video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
WXII 12
One person dead in Greensboro crash, police said
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash on the Greensboro Urban Loop Thursday. Greensboro police said one vehicle was involved in the crash on Interstate 85 northbound near U.S. 421. Leon Velez, 68, was driving a dual-wheel pickup truck, loaded with multiple bags of sand on...
1 dead after double shooting in Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after he was shot in Lexington, police say. The shooting happened around 12:52 p.m. Sunday. Lexington police received a call about shots fired on Winston Road at U.S. 29-70. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire in the roadway. Then investigators...
Shots fired into home, Rockingham deputies looking for suspect
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Rockingham County Sherriff's Office is looking for information regarding a suspect that fired multiple shots into a home on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11:00 p.m. The house was located on 141 Davidson Drive in Reidsville, NC. The suspect fired multiple shots into the home with a...
House fire on Liberty Drive in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A single-story house on the 600 block of Liberty Drive was on fire early Thursday morning, according to Thomasville Fire Chief Jason Myers. The home had visible flames and smoke when fire crews arrived to the scene around 7:40 a.m. Multiple fire crews were called to help put out the fire.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem home dazzles at Christmas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There’s one home that’s just extra special around the Christmas holiday. That’s Midgie Evgenbright’s home on Katie’s Crossing Drive in Winston-Salem. The home is full of Christmas magic. The owner’s favorite pieces in her collection include the chocolate fudge factory, children's miniatures in the snow and any items that have what she calls, “personality” but that’s not all.
Woman Charged After Throwing Hot Soup At North Carolina Restaurant Employee
The restaurant's co-owner said she has never experienced anything like this in her 40-year career.
New life for beloved Beef Burger: Timmy's Hot Chicken coming to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro institution is getting new life. Timmy’s hot chicken will be taking over the space on West Gate City Boulevard. WFMY News 2'S Jaelen Gilkey gives us a closer look at the plan for the historic spot. You may remember in May 2021 Greensboro's...
Man stabbed to death at home on North Cameron Avenue in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a stabbing on North Cameron Avenue in Winston-Salem, according to police. At 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 800 block of North Cameron Avenue to help Forsyth County EMS. At the scene, officers found 63-year-old Archie Nash dead. Police say that Nash and an acquaintance […]
8-year-old shot sleeping in Greensboro home in critical condition
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 8-year-old girl was shot while sleeping in her bed early Wednesday morning, according to Greensboro police. The shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. Police said someone shot into the home at the corner of Autumn Drive and Ryan Street, hitting the little girl who was...
1 dead, 2 injured on Hughes Mill Road in Caswell Co.; man in custody
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in custody after shooting and killing a person while injuring two others in Caswell County Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say they are still searching for a second suspect. Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a home...
Paisley/Lowrance Middle School SRO uses pepper spray on students
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A school resource officer used pepper spray on students at a middle school in Winston-Salem Thursday. School officials said a fight broke out between two students at Paisley/Lowrance Middle School and a school resource officer used pepper spray to break up the fight. According to an...
WXII 12
Leaf collection issues in Winston-Salem are frustrating homeowners
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some folks in Winston-Salem are frustrated that leaves are still sitting on curbs, waiting to be collected by the city months after they were put out. The city addressed the delay at its city council meeting last week, blaming weather and equipment issues. However, people are still wondering when their leaves will be collected.
North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations
Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
71-year-old man shot in drive-by shooting on N. Dunleith Ave. in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot multiple times during a drive-by in Winston-Salem Tuesday, police say. It happened around 3:58 p.m. on the 500 block of Dunleith Avenue. Investigators with Winston-Salem police said 71-year-old Phillip Degraffenreaidt was outside when an unknown burgundy color vehicle drove past him and opened fire in the area. Degraffenreaidt was hit once.
20-year-old shot in front of his home in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was sitting outside his home on Stockton Street in Winston-Salem when he was shot Wednesday night, police say. Officers received a call about shots being fired just after 11:30 p.m. They couldn't find a victim in the area. Later, they were told that family...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
45K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0