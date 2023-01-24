ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WXII 12

Winston-Salem firefighters on scene of house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem fire department on the scene of a house fire in the 3500 block of Prospect Drive. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 News headlines. The call came in Thursday evening. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro mother of 3 arrested in deadly house fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Brandi Sturdivant has been taken into custody and charged after 3 of her children died in a fire back in December. Greensboro police said Sturdivant is being charged with felony child abuse for leaving her children alone in the home. Greensboro fire investigators said three children...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man dies in Greensboro Urban Loop crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: The road has since reopened. A man died in a wreck on the Greensboro Urban Loop Thursday. Police said the driver crashed just before noon on I-85 northbound near US-421 - that's part of the Urban Loop in the southeastern part of the city. Investigators...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead in Woodleigh Ct. shooting in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A person is dead after a shooting in Jamestown Wednesday. Deputies said they arrived at Woodleigh Ct. shortly before 5 a.m.to find a person with a gunshot wound. Crystal Constance Bennett was arrested and charged with first degree murder. Bond has been denied. This is an...
JAMESTOWN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee

RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. The video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
RURAL HALL, NC
WXII 12

One person dead in Greensboro crash, police said

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash on the Greensboro Urban Loop Thursday. Greensboro police said one vehicle was involved in the crash on Interstate 85 northbound near U.S. 421. Leon Velez, 68, was driving a dual-wheel pickup truck, loaded with multiple bags of sand on...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead after double shooting in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after he was shot in Lexington, police say. The shooting happened around 12:52 p.m. Sunday. Lexington police received a call about shots fired on Winston Road at U.S. 29-70. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire in the roadway. Then investigators...
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

House fire on Liberty Drive in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A single-story house on the 600 block of Liberty Drive was on fire early Thursday morning, according to Thomasville Fire Chief Jason Myers. The home had visible flames and smoke when fire crews arrived to the scene around 7:40 a.m. Multiple fire crews were called to help put out the fire.
THOMASVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem home dazzles at Christmas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There’s one home that’s just extra special around the Christmas holiday. That’s Midgie Evgenbright’s home on Katie’s Crossing Drive in Winston-Salem. The home is full of Christmas magic. The owner’s favorite pieces in her collection include the chocolate fudge factory, children's miniatures in the snow and any items that have what she calls, “personality” but that’s not all.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Leaf collection issues in Winston-Salem are frustrating homeowners

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some folks in Winston-Salem are frustrated that leaves are still sitting on curbs, waiting to be collected by the city months after they were put out. The city addressed the delay at its city council meeting last week, blaming weather and equipment issues. However, people are still wondering when their leaves will be collected.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
DogTime

North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations

Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

71-year-old man shot in drive-by shooting on N. Dunleith Ave. in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot multiple times during a drive-by in Winston-Salem Tuesday, police say. It happened around 3:58 p.m. on the 500 block of Dunleith Avenue. Investigators with Winston-Salem police said 71-year-old Phillip Degraffenreaidt was outside when an unknown burgundy color vehicle drove past him and opened fire in the area. Degraffenreaidt was hit once.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
