Thursday Night Faceoff Week 6: Sandelin Nets 1st goal, Superior boys upset Hibbing, Hermantown earns shutout while Rock Ridge silences Denfeld
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In week 6 of Thursday Night Faceoff there were four High School Hockey matchups including one that aired on the My9 Sports Network. (2) Hermantown 7 Proctor (0) Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
North St. Paul basketball team cancels game after opposing coach who reportedly used racial slur is reinstated
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A high school boys basketball game has been canceled Friday because of the controversy surrounding a coach.Players on North St. Paul decided unanimously not to play their game against Eden Prairie."I feel like it's very brave of our boys to take a stand," said Dream McLaughlin, the mother of one of the players.Eden Prairie's coach, David Flom, was reinstated to the job this week after being suspended reportedly for reading a racial slur aloud during a lesson to his team on social media use.North St. Paul Coach Cornelius Gilleylen says it was his players who...
