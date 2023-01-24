Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Swede HollowThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Amid coach’s reinstatement, North St. Paul cancels Friday basketball games with EPHS
In an email to players and families of the Eden Prairie boys basketball team Wednesday evening, Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) associate principal of student activities Russ Reetz shared news that the boys basketball games with North High School in North St. Paul, scheduled for Friday at EPHS, had been canceled. “North St. Paul high [...]
fox9.com
Holy Family hires Dan O'Brien as football coach; Dave Nelson, Jeff Ferguson to staff
MINNEAPOLIS - Holy Family Catholic High School made a big move in prep football circles Thursday, announcing it has hired Dave O’Brien as the school's next football coach. O’Brien was most recently the head coach at St. Thomas Academy, where he led the Cadets to a 49-5 record, five state tournaments and state title games. If the name sounds familiar, he’s the father of former Gophers’ holder and six-time cancer survivor Casey O’Brien.
Hamline faculty call for college president's resignation following Muhammad art flap
MINNEAPOLIS -- Faculty at Hamline University are calling for the college's president to step down. A majority of educators voted Tuesday for President Fayneese Miller to resign, according to Star Tribune, saying they've lost faith in her leadership. This comes on the heels of a debate at the school about academic freedom.An adjunct instructor showed 200-year-old artwork of Prophet Muhammad in class, related to the basis of the Qur'an. A Muslim student contacted the administration, saying this was offensive, as some of the faith believe images of the prophet aren't allowed.Hamline decided not to renew that teacher's contract.Other instructors and students sided with the professor, saying she'd adequately provided a warning. Language was used that does not reflect our sentiments on academic freedom.... our usage of the term 'Islamophobic' was therefore flawed," the Board of Trustees chair said in a statement.The professor is now suing Hamline for religious discrimination, defamation and breach of contract.On Monday, Miller told the Star Tribune the experience has been uncomfortable, but a learning opportunity. She's served as university president since 2015.
Reaction to DeShaun Hill Murder Verdict: "We're happy and grateful to the community"
Reaction outside the courtroom from family and city officials ranged from satisfied, to upset about the prevalence of gun violence in the Twin Cities. Hennepin County Attorney and Minneapolis Police Chief say the gun violence is unacceptable.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Looks To Erase Racist Language From Home Deeds
Brooklyn Park is joining more than a dozen other Minnesota cities who’ve begun the work of expunging racially restrictive covenants from property deeds. During the first half of the 20th century, it was a common practice for real estate developers to put “racially restrictive covenants” on the deeds of homes.
Jurors find Cody Fohrenkam guilty of murder in Deshaun Hill's killing
MINNEAPOLIS -- The jury has found a man guilty of two felony counts in the shooting death of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill, who was a standout student-athlete at North High.Jurors deliberated for all of about an hour before reaching their guilty verdicts for 30-year-old Cody Fohrenkam -- second-degree with intent but not premeditated, and second-degree murder while committing a felony.Hill was shot and killed on Feb. 9, 2022, when students were encouraged to leave school early and attend a demonstration following the police killing of Amir Locke. Hill had left school, and prosecutors say surveillance video shows Fohrenkam walk past him moments before gun...
U of M President Joan Gabel resigns from Securian Board of Directors after calls for investigation
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Board of Regents voted last month to approve a conflict of interest management plan allowing Gabel to serve as a Securian board member.The university's Board of Regents voted last month to approve a conflict of interest management plan allowing Gabel to serve as a Securian board member.However, Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and former Governor Arne Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel's position on Securian Financial's board is a conflict of interest.MORE: Demands made for investigation of U of M President Joan Gabel's role on financial boardGabel had agreed to recuse herself from any decisions on contracts between the university and Securian Financial and its affiliates."This distraction is unfortunate, as my appointment to the Board of Securian would only expand the University's important networks and outreach," said Gabel. "However, out of respect for the institution and to eliminate any further distraction of our work, with a heavy heart, I will be resigning my Securian Financial directorship effective immediately."
Developing: Major police response to reported armed suspect in White Bear Lake
UPDATE: An officer was shot three times during an attempted arrest in White Bear Lake and is in stable condition. A suspect in the incident was arrested early Wednesday morning. The following is a previous version of this story. A major law enforcement operation is underway in White Bear Lake,...
mnrepublic.com
MnDOT clears out homeless encampment connected to shooting near the Carlson School of Management
One of the largest homeless encampments in Minneapolis was cleared last week by MnDOT after a scathing statement from Minneapolis City Council member Jamal Osman. The encampment was connected with a deadly shooting that took the life of 27-year-old Adnan Mohamed Ali, who was located at the encampment with fatal wounds. In Osman’s statement, he vehemently called for immediate action, saying, “For months MnDOT has refused to meet with community members whose quality of life they directly impact. For months MnDOT has refused to lead in ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of nearly 100 Minnesota residents. This morning there was a fatal shooting at the encampment…I call on MnDOT to work with the City of Minneapolis to close this encampment as soon as possible.
Children's Theatre Company actors lose belongings in damaging house fire
An effort has been launched to help two Children's Theatre Company actors and their family recover after a fire at their Stillwater home destroyed all their belongings. On Tuesday morning, a fire broke out in the Stillwater home of Reed Sigmund and Autumn Ness, who are both actors with the Minneapolis theatre.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Burnsville High School student killed in crash involving 15-year-old driver
Tire tracks and footprints in the snow mark the scene of a fatal crash in the median on E. Burnsville Parkway near Portland Avenue. Submitted photo. A teenager was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville shortly after midnight Wednesday, authorities have confirmed. Police Capt. Matt Smith...
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state's casinos.Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching TikTok, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. No one has been charged so far.A search warrant affidavit alleged the Edina man used cash apps to collect an initial $5.99 subscription fee as well as $25 for...
White Bear Lake police ask public to avoid area due to 'active situation'
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — White Bear Lake police are asking people to stay away from the area of the 3100 block of Karth Road due to an "active situation" Tuesday night. KARE 11's Danny Spewak was at the scene just after 10:30 p.m. and reported "major police activity," including an armored police vehicle, near County Road D and McKnight Road.
Officer shot in White Bear Lake; 33-year-old man taken into custody
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- An officer was shot overnight, and people in the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated from their homes.Officers responded to the Lakewood Hills Apartments on Karth Road at around 10 p.m. They say that the suspect shot the officer three times in the midsection. He was taken to the hospital. The officer was not named but was described as a "veteran officer from the White Bear Lake Police Department."Police were eventually able to arrest the suspect, but only after several hours of attempts to get him to leave the apartment. He was described as a 33-year-old man...
fox9.com
Fairview Southdale Hospital bans visitors for patient, investigation pending
Michael Puff, 71, has been at Fairview Hospital for 8 months with complex medical needs. On January 10, his family received a letter from M Health Fairview, informing them they would no longer be allowed to visit him unless they were taking him from the hospital.
These Two HUGE Minnesota Events Are This Weekend
As one Minnesota sports season has concluded, one continues, and yet another is on the horizon, fans will come together this weekend in the State of Hockey and Twins Territory. Beginning Friday, January 27 TwinsFest 2023 featuring over 60 current, former, and future Minnesota Twins players and coaches will gather...
This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance
Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
Charges: Teen hid inside vehicle trunk after shooting man at compost site
A Moorhead teenager is accused of critically injuring a 44-year-old man in a shooting at Montissippi Park in Monticello earlier this month. Prosecutors in Wright County charged Dillon L. Tilbury, 18, with 2nd-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault in connection with Jan. 16 shooting at the entrance of the park's compost site.
Chefs from 5 Twin Cities restaurants among James Beard Awards semifinalists
Five Twin Cities chefs are among the semifinalists for this year's James Beard Foundation Awards. The list of semifinalists was released on Tuesday, and includes two first-time nominees and three repeat nominees. Shawn McKenzie, of Minneapolis' Café Cerés, is up for the national award for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker....
