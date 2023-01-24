ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Holy Family hires Dan O'Brien as football coach; Dave Nelson, Jeff Ferguson to staff

MINNEAPOLIS - Holy Family Catholic High School made a big move in prep football circles Thursday, announcing it has hired Dave O’Brien as the school's next football coach. O’Brien was most recently the head coach at St. Thomas Academy, where he led the Cadets to a 49-5 record, five state tournaments and state title games. If the name sounds familiar, he’s the father of former Gophers’ holder and six-time cancer survivor Casey O’Brien.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hamline faculty call for college president's resignation following Muhammad art flap

MINNEAPOLIS -- Faculty at Hamline University are calling for the college's president to step down. A majority of educators voted Tuesday for President Fayneese Miller to resign, according to Star Tribune, saying they've lost faith in her leadership. This comes on the heels of a debate at the school about academic freedom.An adjunct instructor showed 200-year-old artwork of Prophet Muhammad in class, related to the basis of the Qur'an. A Muslim student contacted the administration, saying this was offensive, as some of the faith believe images of the prophet aren't allowed.Hamline decided not to renew that teacher's contract.Other instructors and students sided with the professor, saying she'd adequately provided a warning. Language was used that does not reflect our sentiments on academic freedom.... our usage of the term 'Islamophobic' was therefore flawed," the Board of Trustees chair said in a statement.The professor is now suing Hamline for religious discrimination, defamation and breach of contract.On Monday, Miller told the Star Tribune the experience has been uncomfortable, but a learning opportunity. She's served as university president since 2015.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Looks To Erase Racist Language From Home Deeds

Brooklyn Park is joining more than a dozen other Minnesota cities who’ve begun the work of expunging racially restrictive covenants from property deeds. During the first half of the 20th century, it was a common practice for real estate developers to put “racially restrictive covenants” on the deeds of homes.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jurors find Cody Fohrenkam guilty of murder in Deshaun Hill's killing

MINNEAPOLIS -- The jury has found a man guilty of two felony counts in the shooting death of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill, who was a standout student-athlete at North High.Jurors deliberated for all of about an hour before reaching their guilty verdicts for 30-year-old Cody Fohrenkam -- second-degree with intent but not premeditated, and second-degree murder while committing a felony.Hill was shot and killed on Feb. 9, 2022, when students were encouraged to leave school early and attend a demonstration following the police killing of Amir Locke. Hill had left school, and prosecutors say surveillance video shows Fohrenkam walk past him moments before gun...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

U of M President Joan Gabel resigns from Securian Board of Directors after calls for investigation

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Board of Regents voted last month to approve a conflict of interest management plan allowing Gabel to serve as a Securian board member.The university's Board of Regents voted last month to approve a conflict of interest management plan allowing Gabel to serve as a Securian board member.However, Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and former Governor Arne Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel's position on Securian Financial's board is a conflict of interest.MORE: Demands made for investigation of U of M President Joan Gabel's role on financial boardGabel had agreed to recuse herself from any decisions on contracts between the university and Securian Financial and its affiliates."This distraction is unfortunate, as my appointment to the Board of Securian would only expand the University's important networks and outreach," said Gabel. "However, out of respect for the institution and to eliminate any further distraction of our work, with a heavy heart, I will be resigning my Securian Financial directorship effective immediately."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mnrepublic.com

MnDOT clears out homeless encampment connected to shooting near the Carlson School of Management

One of the largest homeless encampments in Minneapolis was cleared last week by MnDOT after a scathing statement from Minneapolis City Council member Jamal Osman. The encampment was connected with a deadly shooting that took the life of 27-year-old Adnan Mohamed Ali, who was located at the encampment with fatal wounds. In Osman’s statement, he vehemently called for immediate action, saying, “For months MnDOT has refused to meet with community members whose quality of life they directly impact. For months MnDOT has refused to lead in ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of nearly 100 Minnesota residents. This morning there was a fatal shooting at the encampment…I call on MnDOT to work with the City of Minneapolis to close this encampment as soon as possible.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI

SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SANBORN, IA
CBS Minnesota

2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme

MINNEAPOLIS — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state's casinos.Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching TikTok, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. No one has been charged so far.A search warrant affidavit alleged the Edina man used cash apps to collect an initial $5.99 subscription fee as well as $25 for...
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Officer shot in White Bear Lake; 33-year-old man taken into custody

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- An officer was shot overnight, and people in the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated from their homes.Officers responded to the Lakewood Hills Apartments on Karth Road at around 10 p.m. They say that the suspect shot the officer three times in the midsection. He was taken to the hospital. The officer was not named but was described as a "veteran officer from the White Bear Lake Police Department."Police were eventually able to arrest the suspect, but only after several hours of attempts to get him to leave the apartment. He was described as a 33-year-old man...
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
B102.7

These Two HUGE Minnesota Events Are This Weekend

As one Minnesota sports season has concluded, one continues, and yet another is on the horizon, fans will come together this weekend in the State of Hockey and Twins Territory. Beginning Friday, January 27 TwinsFest 2023 featuring over 60 current, former, and future Minnesota Twins players and coaches will gather...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance

Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy