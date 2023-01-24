ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Natrona School Board Approves Semi-Truck Bid for Diesel Classes

The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday awarded Peterbilt of Wyoming the bid for a diesel semi-truck and trailer for the Pathways Innovation Center. School district executive director Steve Ellbogen said Pathways Innovation Center students will use the truck and trailer for their diesel mechanics classes. The...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Natrona County divorce filings (1/16/23–1/23/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Jan. 16 through Jan. 23. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Another felon has escaped from Casper’s Re-Entry Center

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Anthony Ortega who is currently wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. Anthony Ortega is described as a 23-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 5’8” tall and 210 pounds, with brown eyes and...
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/26/23 – 1/27/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Search and Rescue Operation for Missing Person Temporarily Suspended

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Press Release. If you have any information contact (307) 235-9282. Natrona County Search and Rescue teams and officials covered more than 100 miles collectively over the ground and water in the Search and Rescue operation for missing person Bruce Wayne Campbell. Operations were conducted by Search and Rescue personnel on foot and on specialized equipment, K-9 Search and Rescue teams, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), ground-based cameras and night-vision devices, and the deployment of an airboat and underwater sonar equipment.
Casper man gets prison term for eluding police, destroying city planter and tree

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man has been sentenced to 2–4 years in state prison for fleeing law enforcement and causing thousands of dollars in property damage last year. Jesse James DeWitt, 26, was sentenced to three concurrent sentences Thursday in Natrona County District Court. He had pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated eluding and two counts of property destruction.
