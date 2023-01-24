This doesn't help WHY Healthcare is so expensive. Nor does it address WHY people can't or don't pay their bills? is the cost due to lifestyle? Who's paying for the bills of the drug addicts that isn't just overdoses but the battered people seeking care because they were attacked by an addict, the dental related cases, the skin issues and infections from scratching or injecting, the babies from addict mothers or after birth overdoses due to exposure to drugs....? The amount of Healthcare related to obesity. Or smoking. And what about the millions of federal and state funds over the crud that hospitals got AND they billed insurance and medicaid? The same government paid Pfizer and Moderna billions for a jab that AFYERWARD they admit doesn't fulfill their promises. How about make these companies pay back for these bills?
