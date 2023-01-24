ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 2

mcsbaby82
3d ago

This doesn't help WHY Healthcare is so expensive. Nor does it address WHY people can't or don't pay their bills? is the cost due to lifestyle? Who's paying for the bills of the drug addicts that isn't just overdoses but the battered people seeking care because they were attacked by an addict, the dental related cases, the skin issues and infections from scratching or injecting, the babies from addict mothers or after birth overdoses due to exposure to drugs....? The amount of Healthcare related to obesity. Or smoking. And what about the millions of federal and state funds over the crud that hospitals got AND they billed insurance and medicaid? The same government paid Pfizer and Moderna billions for a jab that AFYERWARD they admit doesn't fulfill their promises. How about make these companies pay back for these bills?

2
CBS Pittsburgh

State Senator Wayne Fontana introduces proposal to raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - There's another push to raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania. Democratic State Senator Wayne Fontana of Brookline proposed raising the minimum wage to $15/hour. RELATED STORIES:Pennsylvania Stands Still As Neighbors Hike Minimum Wage, But Some Lawmakers See Action In 2022Leaders renew push for increase in state's minimum wageIt's been 13 years since the U.S. raised the minimum wagePennsylvania's minimum wage to stay $7.25 while neighboring states see increases in JanuaryIt has been at $7.25/hour since 2009. Fontana's proposal would make the boost mandatory in 202. He also wants to have the minimum wage adjusted annually for inflation. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Health care staffing at 'crisis' level, Pennsylvania lawmakers told

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Doctors, nurses, EMS chiefs and others in western Pennsylvania spoke with a panel of state lawmakers Thursday about what some are calling a health care staffing crisis. The lawmakers heard testimony that the health care staffing isn't getting enough new people to fill the hemorrhaging of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thevalleyledger.com

PASBO RESPONDS TO AUDITOR GENERAL’S REPORT ON SCHOOL DISTRICT FUND BALANCES

HARRISBURG (1/25/2023)—The PA Association of School Business Officials (PASBO) has concerns about the recommendations in the report released this afternoon by the Auditor General’s office, which highlighted school district fund balances in twelve of Pennsylvania’s 500 school districts. PASBO recommends additional analysis and a better understanding of...
bctv.org

Shapiro Signs Executive Order Creating Office of Transformation and Opportunity

Office To Spur Economic Growth, Create Jobs, and Foster Innovation in Pennsylvania. Shapiro signs executive order creating Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity and Economic Development Strategy Group to Lead Efforts to Recruit & Retain Businesses and Workers. HARRISBURG, PA – Tuesday, Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order establishing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania takes steps to ease volunteer firefighter crisis

(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania’s volunteer firefighters dwindle, lawmakers hope to reverse the trend. States nationwide struggle to recruit and retain volunteers, while simultaneously investing time and money into training required to keep up with stringent regulations. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, volunteers account for 96.8% of firefighters in Pennsylvania – the third highest percentage in the country. The national average is 70.2%. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day

HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Auditor: 12 Pennsylvania school districts hid $400 million to pass tax increases

(The Center Square) – A dozen school districts in Pennsylvania exploited a legal loophole to raise millions of dollars in new taxes on the public without putting it to a referendum. In the process, they’ve hidden hundreds of millions of dollars in reserve funds that could cover school costs without raising taxes. The state auditor has warned that there are potentially more school districts who have done the same. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Wage theft: $7.5 million was returned to workers in Pa. shortchanged by companies in 2022

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia has learned $7.5 million dollars was returned to workers in Pennsylvania who were shortchanged by their companies last year. Now, a Philadelphia woman is on a mission to help even more workers get the money that's owed to them.  Katherine Coker of Manayunk has built a fan base on TikTok, not for her dance moves, but for her dozens of videos about what's called wage theft.Wage theft means workers not getting money they earned.Coker says she faced her own issues while working at a Philadelphia restaurant."It was definitely frustrating," Coker said. "Your bills don't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Proposal Could Still Stem Booze Prices in PA

(Harrisburg, PA) -- A Republican state senator from the Cumberland and York areas has called for the state liquor board to not raise its prices. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board had previously announced it would increase prices at state-run alcohol stores by four percent. State Senator Mike Regan has said he believes decisions on price changes for 2023 should instead be set by the governor's office and the state legislature. It's not known whether he'll re-introduce the idea after the Senate reconvenes in February.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania dog laws, license prices

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is asking fellow legislators to consider legislation to modernize Pennsylvania’s dog laws. In a memo released on Wednesday, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D-Luzerne) and State Senator Elder Vogel Jr. (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) say they plan to introduce companion legislation that will revise annual and lifetime dog licenses and reasonably increase fees.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

How Pennsylvania Homeowners Can Apply for Mortgage and Utility Assistance

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pennsylvania received $350 million from the federal government to help homeowners who fell behind on their mortgages during the pandemic. Getting...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

