Read full article on original website
Related
Buyers of mini cinnamon Fireball bottles thought they contained whisky — turns out they don't, lawsuit claims
The suit claims the 99-cent bottles, sold at gas stations and convenience stores, created the "overall misleading impression" it contains whisky."
foodgressing.com
Cascades new eco-friendly packaging for fresh produce
Cascades is proud to announce the launch of a new closed basket made of recycled and recyclable corrugated cardboard for the produce sector. An alternative to food packaging that is difficult to recycle, this new product is the latest addition to Cascades’ line of eco-friendly packaging. Designed using recognized...
foodgressing.com
TacoTime Fish Taco Returns for Limited Time
TacoTime known for serving freshly prepared, home-style Mexican fare, is ringing in the new year by bringing back its beloved Fish Taco which will be available for a limited time in stores until April 25. The Fish Taco features Crispy White Fish, Shredded Cheddar, Cabbage, and Salsa Fresca and is...
Amazon Is Have a Secret Sale on Its Best-Selling Snow Boots Today
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Choosing the best winter boots for women can be a job in itself. There are hundreds of styles at your feet, from designer brands to Amazon favorites. But if you are looking for a tried-and-true option, you need to check out Amazon’s Dream Pairs Mid-Calf Waterproof Winter Snow Boots that are on sale. Today, shoppers can snag these best-selling snow boots with more than 11,000 five-star reviews for up to 45% off. These perfect everyday winter shoes feature durable water...
foodgressing.com
Danish Creamery New Contemporary Look for Premium Butter
Danish Creamery, a 127-year-old farmer-owned U.S.-based creamery, and its parent company, Challenge Dairy Products Inc, have reinvigorated the packaging of its line of slow-churned, small-batch artisanal butter with a new contemporary aesthetic hitting shelves now. The updated look portrays the premium qualities of Danish Creamery butter in a fun, current,...
foodgressing.com
Bouchon Bakery Las Vegas at The Venetian
I was visiting Napa Valley a few years back and wanted to try Chef Thomas Keller‘s Bouchon Bakery there but unfortunately it was closed on the day of my visit. Fast forward to last month when I finally got to try out Bouchon Bakery located inside The Venetian in Las Vegas.
foodgressing.com
Heinz Limited-Edition Bottles of “LVII Meanz 57” Ketchup
Roman numerals are ancient history. However, while they’ve been obsolete since the 13th century, year after year, they are a Big Game constant that never fails to confuse and bewilder fans. Ahead of this year’s LVII (a-hem 57th) game, HEINZ sets the record straight and provides clarity amidst the...
foodgressing.com
Cheers to Love this Valentine’s Day with Kenefick Ranch
Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to cheer to love and enjoy a bottle of wine. The Calistoga-based, award-winning vineyard and winery Kenefick Ranch provides a great collection of wines to gift, or enjoy, on Valentine’s Day. 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Chris’s Cuvée ($65) With aromatics-filled flavors of raspberry...
foodgressing.com
Holololly Launches Edible Holographic Lollipops
Holololly announced the candy company’s official launch with a line of edible, holographic lollipops that are as dazzling to look at as they are delicious to eat. Created with safe, cutting-edge laser etching technology, the holographic candies are the creation of holography expert, Robson Bowman, and are guaranteed to dazzle and delight.
foodgressing.com
Foodstiks World’s First Wood Cutlery Dispenser
Foodstiks,Inc., the forward-thinking eco-friendly brand known for its premium line of 100% natural, 100% renewable, and 100% compostable birch wood cutlery, is about to launch its sleek, stylish, and convenient new cutlery dispenser. The attractive dispenser distributes one unit at a time, reducing contamination and usage. It has a capacity...
foodgressing.com
RXBAR Unveils RXBAR-Quets For Valentine’s Day
RXBAR is offering up a fueling “RXBAR-quet” for the gym obsessed – the ultimate gift for your #gymcouple other half (3.3B+ mentions on TikTok) or, better yet, that #gymcrush (3.7B+ mentions on TikTok) who’s been motivating you for months. Go ahead, the bar is in your court.
foodgressing.com
GODIVA Valentine’s Day Gifts 2023 & Diamond Necklace Giveaway
When it comes to Valentine’s Day, chocolate and diamonds are the quintessential gifts of love. GODIVA is bringing them both to consumers in a thoughtful, yet accessible way with the launch of its limited-edition 2023 Valentine’s Day Collection. Win a Chocolate Diamonds Necklace. From now through February 15th,...
foodgressing.com
Lady M Confections Valentine’s Day 2023: Bon Bon Gift Set
Lady M Confections, creator of the world-famous Mille Crêpes, announced its first-ever Valentine’s Day Bon Bon Gift Set. The You Are Loved Gift Set is packaged in a classic heart-shaped gift box and inside, nestled among beautiful foil details and floral illustrations, are three new Lady Bon Bon flavors that are sure to become instant favorites.
foodgressing.com
Super Bowl snacking DEALS on pizza, wings c/o Home Chef & Kroger
As we approach the big game next month, Home Chef is rushing in to make snacking while spectating as convenient as possible, whether from the comfort of your couch or in the stadium. Home Chef has plenty of in-store discounts on essential eats for cheering on your team. Available now...
Comments / 0