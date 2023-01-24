ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MLive

See Mid-Michigan school closings for Thursday, Jan. 26

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Several Mid-Michigan schools have announced they are closed tomorrow, some for the second day in a row, after a winter storm left several inches of snow across the region. Lapeer Community Schools, Imlay City Schools, Dryden Schools, all in Lapeer County, have already announced closings for...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
CBS Boston

Bill would make school lunch permanently free in Massachusetts

BOSTON -  A new push is underway to keep meals served at Massachusetts public schools free permanently. The State House News Service reports that a show of support is planned on Beacon Hill Thursday for legislation that "would allow every Massachusetts student to receive free breakfast or lunch in school without providing income or other eligibility information."Last July, former Gov. Charlie Baker and the Legislature extended the free school meals provision for another year amid the COVID pandemic. Supporters of the move say Massachusetts is one of just five states that still offers the benefit even though federal waivers for free...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KHBS

Some schools closing early Tuesday due to snow

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a snowstorm approaches Arkansas, some schools have announced they will dismiss students early Tuesday.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Rogers Public Schools canceled after-school activities Tuesday. This includes after-school care. It will be closed to in-person instruction altogether Wednesday, which...
MOUNTAINBURG, AR
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023

Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts

We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Who has the most? Snow totals for January 23, 2023

BOSTON - Several towns in Massachusetts had plowable snow from Monday's storm. Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.   Ashburnham 7.5 inches Plainfield 7.0 Peabody 6.5 Ashby 6.3 Fitchburg 6.1 Rowe 6.0 Lynn 6.0 Gloucester 6.0 Pepperell 5.6 Lexington 5.2 Athol 5.0 Newburyport 5.0 Salem 4.5 Reading 4.5 Worcester 4.0 Chicopee 3.1 Franklin 3.0
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Jake Wells

Up to $50,000 per household available to eligible homeowners and renters

Did you know that up to $50,000 per household is available to qualified applicants in Massachusetts through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This program is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to help prevent COVID-related housing instability. The program is federally funded, but each state administers the provided funds by criteria specific to that state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
AOL Corp

SNAP Schedule: When Massachusetts Food Stamps Are Sent in February 2023

SNAP, which stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts. SNAP helps low-income households supplement their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT card. Payments go out according to the same monthly schedule. Massachusetts SNAP recipients can expect their February payments over the first 14 days of the month, based on the last digit of their Social Security number.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
