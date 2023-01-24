ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

District 4 residents call for funding for senior services, eradicating homelessness

By Jack Hogan jhogan@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rxxtn_0kOvo12U00

Several people during a town hall meeting Monday called on the Frederick County government to improve senior services and expand housing options for people experiencing homelessness.

The resources that the Frederick County Senior Services Division offers and the various programs at senior centers available to older people in the county — including dance and exercise classes, day trips and various other gatherings — helped Frederick resident Mary Anne Williams find a new community after retiring.

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
