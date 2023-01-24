District 4 residents call for funding for senior services, eradicating homelessness
Several people during a town hall meeting Monday called on the Frederick County government to improve senior services and expand housing options for people experiencing homelessness.
The resources that the Frederick County Senior Services Division offers and the various programs at senior centers available to older people in the county — including dance and exercise classes, day trips and various other gatherings — helped Frederick resident Mary Anne Williams find a new community after retiring.
