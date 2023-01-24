ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield dojo gives a gift to a teen fighting cancer

By Marco Torrez
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPBQJ_0kOvnikZ00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield Ridgeview High School teen, Noah Caceres, has been fighting for his life against cancer since the beginning of 2021.

He beat the cancer for some time but around Easter of 2022, it came back and more aggressive.

A local group has been working on a gift for Caceres and the rest of his family.

The gift for Caceres and the rest of his family comes from a Japanese symbolic tradition. It’s called senbazuru, a thousand gifted cranes to represent a wish of hope and healing towards its recipient.

BPD identifies officers involved in South Vineland Road fatal crash

Cranes in Japanese are called ‘Tsuru’. It’s said in Japanese belief that they live for a thousand years. They symbolize honor, good fortune, loyalty and longevity. It’s custom to fold 1,000 origami cranes as gift for weddings or for those who are very sick.

“This is a way that our community at Way of Japan wants to show Noah that we are thinking of him and want fight for everything he’s fighting form,” Crystal Walk a black belt at Way of Japan Karate said. “Any small way we can help, moral support this is one way to do this.”

Noah Caceres is 16 years old and is in the middle of challenging times. Since our last story in mid-December, the cancer has spread to tumors in his groin as well as his lungs making it difficult and painful to breathe.

“Obviously this is a very difficult time. You don’t want to see your young one sick.. in pain.. in tears but that’s what’s going on.. and I’m trying my best to keep him smiling,” Noah Caceres’ Father Aris Caceres said.

Noah is a brown belt at his local dojo Way Of Japan Karate where he and his father, who’s also a black belt, have trained for years. The dojo made more than 1,200 origami cranes for Caceres.

The family said they were overjoyed by the sweet symbolic gesture and ask the community to pray for Noah’s recovery.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

“We’re hoping for this chemo drug to work and shrink the tumors. We’re hoping for a miracle.. Prayers.. Please.. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers,” Yadira and Aris Caceres said.

The family does have a GoFundMe page to help with costs as Noah continues his ongoing battle against Cancer.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

“Sometimes they need protection from their own parents” KHSD teacher told New York Times

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — LGBTQ+ concerns in Kern County schools is getting renewed attention after the New York Times reported a Kern High School District teacher helped students socially transition at school without their parent’s knowledge. The report notes teachers and staff at schools in California are not required to disclose information about a student’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Light a Candle for Loved One at The Park at River Walk

Be Finally Free spokespeople Debbie Ormonde and Vanessa Hooker joined 17 news to preview the Light a Candle for a Love One event happening Thursday. Light a Candle for a Loved One event provides an opportunity for addicts, their families and anyone who has lost a loved one to addiction or addiction-related crime to learn about community resources, hear personal stories of how addiction has impacted families and receive encouragement and support.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted Jan. 26

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee at large and wanted for sex offender violations. According to the U.S. Marshals, Christopher Cruz, 35, has a criminal history that includes burglary and drug offenses. Cruz is transient and frequents the southwest Bakersfield area, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Volunteers help count on the county homeless population

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s the annual survey of the unsheltered in Kern County. Hundreds of people who are living without a permanent place to call home have been filling out surveys across the county to give service providers a snapshot of our homeless population. The Point-In-Time census is a crucial source of data that […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

24-year anniversary since Bakersfield snowfall

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Today, Jan. 25, 2023, marks the 24th anniversary of the last measurable snowfall in Bakersfield. The south valley received 4-6 inches of snow on this date in 1999. It created a rare winter wonderland in Bakersfield. Do you have photos from that snow day? Share...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Chinese Women’s Club offers mental health resources amid fears of recent violence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Recent mass shootings and hate crimes against Asian communities have instilled fear in Asian Pacific Islander communities across the country and here in Bakersfield. According to Elder of Ying On Association Patrick Leung, Asian hate crimes increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and have put the local Asian community on edge. He […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

New Hulu Docuseries exposes alleged corruption at BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former NFL superstar Colin Kaepernick is releasing a new docuseries on Hulu and the series hits close to home. It’s called Killing County and focuses on how a deadly hotel shooting that killed Jorge Ramirez Jr. and changed a family and community in Kern County. Ramirez Jr. was shot and killed by Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the Week: Jan. 26th

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Billie from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Billie or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100. If you are interested in learning...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Police investigating apparent home invasion in SW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating an apparent home invasion Thursday night in southwest Bakersfield. Officers were called to a home on Limoges Way near Haggin Oaks Park at around 8 p.m. A 17 News photojournalist saw about a dozen law enforcement officials outside the home. Officers were seen entering and exiting the home. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2nd claim filed in deadly apartment explosion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second person has filed a claim against Kern County in connection with the June 30 explosion that killed a man at a Bakersfield apartment complex. A Ventura-based attorney filed a claim Monday on behalf of Patricia Allen, who lived at Park 20th Apartments and alleges she suffered “dizziness, nausea, headaches, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Gunmen executed infant, teen-mom, 4 others in gang-style slayings in California

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of active shooting at a home in Goshen, California on Monday, Jan. 16. Upon arriving at the scene, they found six victims, including a 10-month-old infant and the child’s 16-year-old mother. Upon investigating the incident further, authorities believe that the six...
GOSHEN, CA
KGET

K.C. Human Trafficking Task Force hosts inaugural 5K Race

Deputy District Attorney Tyson McCoy joined 17 news to talk about the Light Up the Night Event happening Wednesday and the 5K Race Against Trafficking happening Saturday at the Park at River Walk. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and community members are invited to participate in events to raise awareness of the issue. Wednesday, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Arvin Navigation Center hosts community outreach event with free services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Arvin Navigation Center hosted a community outreach event Tuesday to highlight services offered for some of the county’s most vulnerable populations. Flood Ministries and Clinica Sierra Vista invited those experiencing homeless to the event. Groups offered free flu and COVID-19 shots, dental services, haircuts, food, snacks and other services. The […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

School officials discuss wages and working conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Teachers at the Bakersfield City School District are asked for better pay, with some threatening to go to other districts for better compensation. At Tuesday night’s board meeting, teachers called on the district to reappropriate their budget before teachers abandon their positions. Tabitha Mills, the Chief Communications Officer for BCSD told […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for at-risk 15-teen-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Ray Zacharie Villa, 15. The police department said Villa was last seen on Bank Street Monday. Villa is considered at risk because he has no prior history of running away. Villa is described as 5 feet, 6 inches […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy