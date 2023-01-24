ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hearing on motion to vacate conviction in Dana Ireland murder underway

Live Nation’s President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold apologized to fans and to Swift on Tuesday, and said the company knows it must do better. Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community’s support in courtroom. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The man accused of abducting...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival back Feb. 4 on Big Island

The 30th anniversary of the Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival is set for Feb. 4 with a full lineup of free, multi-cultural performing arts, hands-on demonstrations, crafters and food booths. The festival marks the blooming of the historic cherry trees at Church Row Park and celebrates the age-old Japanese tradition...
WAIMEA, HI
KHON2

PHOTOS: The Eddie draws thousands of spectators

WAIMEA BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Bay called the day as huge sets rolled in for The Eddie, after a fairly quiet day on Sunday. “The buoys are rocking right now. We’re definitely going to see, at minimum, 20-foot Waimea sets and potentially even 50+ foot faces,” said Ocean Safety lifeguard and Eddie alternate, Joey […]
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandnow.com

43-year-old’s bomb threat causes evacuation of Hilo shopping center

Hilo patrol officers evacuated a retail shopping center in the 100 block of East Puainako Street on Tuesday afternoon due to a bomb threat. A man, identified as 43-year-old Ebn Wandell of Hilo, had walked into a management office and stated he had a bomb in the bag he was carrying. Wandell left the bag in the office and ran away, according to Hawaiʻi Island police.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

UPDATE: Highway 11 in Kealakekua is now open

Updated 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 26: Highway 11 in Kealakekua is now open after being closed due to a vehicle crash. Original Post: The Hawai’i Police Department advises motorists to avoid Highway 11 in Kealakekua due to a traffic crash. The accident occurred near Kona Historical Society (Old Kona...
KEALAKEKUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Former HPD major sworn in as Hawaii County police chief

Lynn Kawano details moments in court following exoneration of man wrongfully imprisoned for murder. HNN's Chief Investigative Reporter was in the Hilo courtroom when the judge set Albert Ian Schweitzer free. 'Operation Keiki Shield' nets 13 arrests of suspects accused of sexual exploitation of minors. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man charged in connection to assault of 2 Hawaii County police officers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been charged on Thursday in connection to an assault of two Hawaii County police officers, officials said. Samuel Imaizumi, 47, of Mountain View is charged with first-degree assault. Authorities were arresting Imaizumi in Mountain View for an outstanding warrant on Monday when he allegedly...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi Correctional Officers Sentenced For Abusing Inmate, Cover-Up

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The inmate was reportedly held down, and punched and kicked in the head, before the officers orchestrated a conspiracy to cover it up, federal prosecutors say. (BIVN) – Four ex-correctional officers at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo were recently sentenced in connection with the...
HILO, HI

