Hilo patrol officers evacuated a retail shopping center in the 100 block of East Puainako Street on Tuesday afternoon due to a bomb threat. A man, identified as 43-year-old Ebn Wandell of Hilo, had walked into a management office and stated he had a bomb in the bag he was carrying. Wandell left the bag in the office and ran away, according to Hawaiʻi Island police.

HILO, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO