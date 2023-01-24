Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Blessing for long-awaited tiny home village to help homeless on Big Island
The overcast weather Thursday morning didnʻt dampen the excitement surrounding the groundbreaking of Kukuiola, the long-waited tiny home village and assessment center to help the homeless on the west side of the Big Island. “This is a very awesome day,” Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth told the crowd. “This...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community’s support in courtroom
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of abducting a 15-year-old girl and holding her captive inside a bus on his Hilo property in September will be back in court this week. Duncan Mahi is facing nearly a dozen charges, including kidnapping, robbery and terroristic threatening. The 52-year-old remains in jail...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hearing on motion to vacate conviction in Dana Ireland murder underway
Hearing on motion to vacate conviction in Dana Ireland murder underway
hawaiinewsnow.com
A decade in the making: Hawaii County breaks ground on tiny homes ‘kauhale’ village
A decade in the making: Hawaii County breaks ground on tiny homes 'kauhale' village
bigislandnow.com
Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival back Feb. 4 on Big Island
The 30th anniversary of the Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival is set for Feb. 4 with a full lineup of free, multi-cultural performing arts, hands-on demonstrations, crafters and food booths. The festival marks the blooming of the historic cherry trees at Church Row Park and celebrates the age-old Japanese tradition...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Luke Shepardson clinches ‘Eddie’ win in front of 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay
Luke Shepardson clinches 'Eddie' win in front of 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay
WAIMEA BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Bay called the day as huge sets rolled in for The Eddie, after a fairly quiet day on Sunday. “The buoys are rocking right now. We’re definitely going to see, at minimum, 20-foot Waimea sets and potentially even 50+ foot faces,” said Ocean Safety lifeguard and Eddie alternate, Joey […]
23 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Jan. 16 through Jan. 22.
Judge frees man convicted of Dana Ireland’s 1991 murder
Albert Ian Schweitzer's case was taken up by the Innocence Project. They believed based on evidence that he had been wrongfully convicted. Today, Jan. 24, a judge agreed with them.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After 23 years in prison, man convicted in Dana Ireland’s murder is exonerated and set free
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a years-long effort, a Hawaii Island judge vacated the conviction Tuesday of the lone man who was still in prison for the 1991 murder of Dana Ireland ― eliciting tears and cries of joy from the man’s family in a Hilo courtroom. Albert Ian...
bigislandnow.com
43-year-old’s bomb threat causes evacuation of Hilo shopping center
Hilo patrol officers evacuated a retail shopping center in the 100 block of East Puainako Street on Tuesday afternoon due to a bomb threat. A man, identified as 43-year-old Ebn Wandell of Hilo, had walked into a management office and stated he had a bomb in the bag he was carrying. Wandell left the bag in the office and ran away, according to Hawaiʻi Island police.
bigislandnow.com
UPDATE: Highway 11 in Kealakekua is now open
Updated 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 26: Highway 11 in Kealakekua is now open after being closed due to a vehicle crash. Original Post: The Hawai’i Police Department advises motorists to avoid Highway 11 in Kealakekua due to a traffic crash. The accident occurred near Kona Historical Society (Old Kona...
Teen spectator in serious condition after fall in Waimea
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a teen is in serious condition after falling off a tree in Waimea.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former HPD major sworn in as Hawaii County police chief
Former HPD major sworn in as Hawaii County police chief
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man charged in connection to assault of 2 Hawaii County police officers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been charged on Thursday in connection to an assault of two Hawaii County police officers, officials said. Samuel Imaizumi, 47, of Mountain View is charged with first-degree assault. Authorities were arresting Imaizumi in Mountain View for an outstanding warrant on Monday when he allegedly...
Baby washed under home after big wave hits property, cars
Baby washed under home after big wave hits property, cars
bigislandnow.com
Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Hilo to pay $132,000 for illegal large capacity cesspools
EAN Holdings, operator of Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Hilo, will pay $132,000 to resolve the U.S. Environmental Protect Agencyʻs claim that the facility’s two large capacity cesspools violated the Safe Drinking Water Act. The consent agreement and final order of Jan. 23, 2023 was announced by the EPA. Since...
KITV.com
Police describe grandson's brutal double-murder of the owners of Big Island Delights
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A community is in shock after a double murder of a grandmother and grandfather on the Big Island. Family and friends are mourning the tragic deaths of the longtime small business operators of a popular cookie store in Hilo.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi Correctional Officers Sentenced For Abusing Inmate, Cover-Up
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The inmate was reportedly held down, and punched and kicked in the head, before the officers orchestrated a conspiracy to cover it up, federal prosecutors say. (BIVN) – Four ex-correctional officers at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo were recently sentenced in connection with the...
Charred body found inside banyan tree identified
Hawaii Island police have revealed that a badly burned body discovered within a large banyan tree was a Hilo resident.
