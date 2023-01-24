Read full article on original website
Former Chester County golf course to be converted into public park
The site of the decades-old Loch Nairn Golf Club in Chester County will reopen next year as a 106-acre public park. New Garden Township purchased the property last summer from its longtime owners, who sought to conserve the land instead of selling it to developers. The golf course, which was...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
A look at housing developments, business expansions coming to Lehigh Valley in 2023
If 2022 was any indication, 2023 will be another busy year in the Greater Lehigh Valley, which has managed to hold its ground despite global economic uncertainty. "We didn't know where things were going coming out of the pandemic, but it turned out a lot of areas, the industrial and manufacturing sectors, the pandemic led to more demand, more growth,” said Don Cunningham, President and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation.
Locals earn awards in Pennsylvania outdoor photo contests
Two area residents have claimed their first outdoor photography awards for shots taken in Pennsylvania parks. Amanda Wydra, a Danville resident, had been after a photo of an elk crossing a creek for some time. Last year, her patience and resolve paid off when she captured a scene well worth the wait. The photograph won her the People’s Choice Award in the Water is Life category of the Pennsylvania Parks...
Schuylkill County Treasurer Announces Intent to Seek Re-Election
On Thursday, Schuylkill County Treasurer, Linda L. Yeich, announced her candidacy for a third term as County Treasurer. Yeich states, “There is still more work that can be done as County Treasurer, but I am proud of these accomplishments:. Continuing to bring Hotel and other properties into compliance with...
Emergency closes Route 441 in Lancaster County: PennDOT
PennDOT announced today that an emergency closure has been implemented on Route 441 (Water Street) just south of Columbia Borough in Manor Township, Lancaster County, due to a retaining wall that is a hazard to the roadway. A detour is in place using Route 999, Route 741 and Route 30.
Easton council backs new 6-story building for Northampton Street
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council granted a certificate of appropriateness for a proposed six-story apartment building Wednesday night at city hall. The project, offered by developer Little Clove Realty LLC, is slated for 533-535 Northampton St. The new building would be next to and attached partially to an existing five-story building located at 527-529 Northampton St., which is owned also by the same company.
PHOTOS: Snowfall in Berks County
69 News staff and viewers are sharing their photos of the first snowfall of 2023. You can upload your photos at wfmz.com/upload.
SUV abandoned seconds before it’s struck by freight train in eastern Berks
With almost no time to spare, a Lancaster County driver and his passenger bailed from an SUV after it became stuck on the railroad tracks Wednesday night beside an Amity Township level crossing. Running for their lives as a 35-car freight train bore down, the men made it to safety...
Point-in-Time Count happening in Lehigh Valley assesses needs for most vulnerable in communities
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Every year, homeless shelters across the country do what's called a PIT count. The "point-in-time" count tries to best find out how many people are experiencing homelessness, in and out of shelters, for funding purposes. Shelter staff and volunteers say they want each and every person counted,...
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk lays out goals, looks back on 2022 in State of the City address
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk says the city is ready to kick off "season 2." Laying out his goals Thursday at the Allentown State of the City, hosted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of a Commerce at the Renaissance Hotel in Allentown, the mayor hit on a number of priorities, centering his remarks on crime, cleanliness, and community engagement.
Royal Farms interested in Shamokin Dam site
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Royal Farms, a convenience store chain based in Maryland, is looking to open a location along Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. The company submitted plans to potentially open at the former Phillips Motel, which closed in 2015 after 52 years. Ed Hovenstine, Shamokin Dam borough manager, said officials from Royal Farms have also submitted plans to PennDOT and are waiting for approval. "One of the final...
North Cornwall planners unanimously approve Sheetz land development plan
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. The North Cornwall Planning Commission on Wednesday, Jan. 25, unanimously conditionally approved a preliminary/final land development plan for a new Sheetz location at 2150 W. Cumberland St. The decision was conditional on written approval by...
Bethlehem, Northampton superintendents push back against state audit, say data does not support tax insinuations
Pennsylvania's auditor general threw some jabs at two Lehigh Valley school districts and others on Wednesday, with a report claiming financial maneuvers and routine use of a tactic that allows districts to raise taxes above a state limit. Pa. auditor general: School districts shifted funds around in bid to raise...
Artists prep for West Reading Ice 'N Spice Festival
WEST READING, Pa. – Artists kicked off the sixth annual West Reading Ice 'N Spice Festival Friday. Artists create and showcase their ice sculptures all weekend, between the 400 and 700 blocks of Penn Avenue in West Reading. According to the festival website, this year's featured sculptor is nationally-known...
Pa. auditor general: School districts shifted funds around in bid to raise taxes; 2 local superintendents dispute report
Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor said Wednesday that some school districts across Pennsylvania have shifted funds around in a bid to raise taxes. He also said districts have sought waivers from limits on tax increases as a regular budget tactic. The Bethlehem Area School District was one of 12 districts...
Over 800 PPL customers in Luzerne County without power
Nearly 900 customers around Luzerne County were without power at one point Wednesday evening, according to the PPL Electric website.
Jimmy's Quick Lunch earns recognition from state officials, customers
HAZLETON, Pa. — With a little bit of mustard, chili, and some onions, Jimmy's Quick Lunch in Hazelton has been keeping customers full for more than 85 years. "It saves us time and cooking, and it's even good, price-wise also, and then I don't have a clean-up, so it works for me," said Donna Baran, Hazleton.
