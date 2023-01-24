ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

A look at housing developments, business expansions coming to Lehigh Valley in 2023

If 2022 was any indication, 2023 will be another busy year in the Greater Lehigh Valley, which has managed to hold its ground despite global economic uncertainty. "We didn't know where things were going coming out of the pandemic, but it turned out a lot of areas, the industrial and manufacturing sectors, the pandemic led to more demand, more growth,” said Don Cunningham, President and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation.
ALLENTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Locals earn awards in Pennsylvania outdoor photo contests

Two area residents have claimed their first outdoor photography awards for shots taken in Pennsylvania parks. Amanda Wydra, a Danville resident, had been after a photo of an elk crossing a creek for some time. Last year, her patience and resolve paid off when she captured a scene well worth the wait. The photograph won her the People’s Choice Award in the Water is Life category of the Pennsylvania Parks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Treasurer Announces Intent to Seek Re-Election

On Thursday, Schuylkill County Treasurer, Linda L. Yeich, announced her candidacy for a third term as County Treasurer. Yeich states, “There is still more work that can be done as County Treasurer, but I am proud of these accomplishments:. Continuing to bring Hotel and other properties into compliance with...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton council backs new 6-story building for Northampton Street

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council granted a certificate of appropriateness for a proposed six-story apartment building Wednesday night at city hall. The project, offered by developer Little Clove Realty LLC, is slated for 533-535 Northampton St. The new building would be next to and attached partially to an existing five-story building located at 527-529 Northampton St., which is owned also by the same company.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PHOTOS: Snowfall in Berks County

69 News staff and viewers are sharing their photos of the first snowfall of 2023. You can upload your photos at wfmz.com/upload.
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk lays out goals, looks back on 2022 in State of the City address

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk says the city is ready to kick off "season 2." Laying out his goals Thursday at the Allentown State of the City, hosted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of a Commerce at the Renaissance Hotel in Allentown, the mayor hit on a number of priorities, centering his remarks on crime, cleanliness, and community engagement.
ALLENTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Royal Farms interested in Shamokin Dam site

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Royal Farms, a convenience store chain based in Maryland, is looking to open a location along Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. The company submitted plans to potentially open at the former Phillips Motel, which closed in 2015 after 52 years. Ed Hovenstine, Shamokin Dam borough manager, said officials from Royal Farms have also submitted plans to PennDOT and are waiting for approval. "One of the final...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Artists prep for West Reading Ice 'N Spice Festival

WEST READING, Pa. – Artists kicked off the sixth annual West Reading Ice 'N Spice Festival Friday. Artists create and showcase their ice sculptures all weekend, between the 400 and 700 blocks of Penn Avenue in West Reading. According to the festival website, this year's featured sculptor is nationally-known...
WEST READING, PA

