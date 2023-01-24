ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
WTHR

C.J. Stroud is the answer at quarterback for the Colts | Locked On Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s no secret the Indianapolis Colts are in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. The trio of Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles combined to throw 17 touchdowns and 20 interceptions last year, leading Indianapolis to a 4-12-1 record and continuing the team’s struggles under center since the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Jim Irsay's No. 1 Candidate

Jim Irsay is sticking with interim head coach Jeff Saturday as his No. 1 pick to retain the full-time position, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Irsay's preference reportedly comes despite disagreement from other executives within the Colts' front office. "Saturday, I’m told, presented his staff ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
iheart.com

Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn Makes Decision On Coaching Future

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has informed interested NFL teams with head coaching vacancies of his intention to stay with the Cowboys, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Thursday (January 26). Quinn was reportedly a top candidate for the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Top prospect says playing for the Bears would be a dream

The Chicago Bears will spend the next couple of months sorting through every possible scenario as it holds the No. overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The most likely option for Chicago is to move back in the draft and acquire more draft capital in exchange for the top selection. One player who the Bears could target after trading down a few picks is Northwestern LT Peter Skoronski.
CHICAGO, IL

