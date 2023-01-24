Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Is Last To See Missing Mother And Refuses To Cooperate With Police. Where Is Chenell Gilbert?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Colts Reportedly Interviewing 1 Candidate For Second Time
The Indianapolis Colts have already conducted interviews with a dozen candidates for their head coaching position. Now, the team is reportedly preparing to move forward to the second round of its search, and interim head coach Jeff Saturday remains in the mix. Saturday will interview with the ...
C.J. Stroud is the answer at quarterback for the Colts | Locked On Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s no secret the Indianapolis Colts are in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. The trio of Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles combined to throw 17 touchdowns and 20 interceptions last year, leading Indianapolis to a 4-12-1 record and continuing the team’s struggles under center since the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck.
Shan, RJ and Bobby discuss why Jerry and Stephen Jones may have canceled their interviews with 105.3 The Fan
After Dallas lost to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday, both Cowboys executives canceled their interviews with us on Monday and Tuesday.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Jim Irsay's No. 1 Candidate
Jim Irsay is sticking with interim head coach Jeff Saturday as his No. 1 pick to retain the full-time position, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Irsay's preference reportedly comes despite disagreement from other executives within the Colts' front office. "Saturday, I’m told, presented his staff ...
We Say The Texans Are Dysfunctional, The Colts Say "Hold My Beer"
We Say The Texans Are Dysfunctional, The Colts Say "Hold My Beer"
Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn Makes Decision On Coaching Future
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has informed interested NFL teams with head coaching vacancies of his intention to stay with the Cowboys, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Thursday (January 26). Quinn was reportedly a top candidate for the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching...
Top prospect says playing for the Bears would be a dream
The Chicago Bears will spend the next couple of months sorting through every possible scenario as it holds the No. overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The most likely option for Chicago is to move back in the draft and acquire more draft capital in exchange for the top selection. One player who the Bears could target after trading down a few picks is Northwestern LT Peter Skoronski.
Colts fans launch online petition to keep Jeff Saturday from becoming head coach
Jeff Saturday is one of four reported finalists so far for the Colts head coaching job. It's a growing list, one that could reach at least seven candidates and features former head coaches, Super Bowl-winning assistants and current coordinators. They are coaches with experience and reputations in the coaching profession, which Saturday is...
