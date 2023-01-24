ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtmj.com

7 murder counts expected in Half Moon Bay farm killings

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms will be charged with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder, a prosecutor said Wednesday. The charges will be filed before Chunli Zhao, 66, makes...
HALF MOON BAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy