fox29.com
Son of top Philadelphia police union official charged with possessing a stolen gun
The son of a top official with the Fraternal Order of Police in Philadelphia has been charged with carrying a firearm without a license. Authorities say the firearm had been stolen out of Georgia.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Convicted of Killing Ex-Wife During Custody Exchange Inside Wawa Store
A man was convicted of shooting and killing his ex-wife during a scheduled custody exchange inside a Delaware County Wawa store nearly four years ago. Brian Kennedy, 37, was found guilty of first-degree murder following 30 minutes of jury deliberations on Thursday. A spokesperson for the Delaware County District Attorney's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man shot in the face in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting in Allentown Thursday. Police say a man was shot in the face in the 600 block of Park Street Thursday morning. There is no threat to the public, police said. No word on the man's condition. Police said they are not releasing...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 5:00 - Northampton County DA launches new major crimes taskforce to combat violence
From murders to gang activity, Northampton County authorities are launching a new initiative to combat violence throughout the county. Local police departments are joining forces with Pennsylvania State Police for the initiative. Learn more about the Northampton County Major Crimes Task Force in a full report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Former Bucks County Assistant District Attorney Brings Law Firm Back to Doylestown Borough
A Bucks County law firm has recently moved their offices back to one of the area’s most historic boroughs. Klein Burdett & Associates recently moved their offices back into Doylestown Borough. Operated by former Bucks County Assistant District Attorney Ellis Klein, the firm continues to offer legal support for cases involving DUI, Criminal Defense, Traffic Ticket Defense, and other general practice matters.
Police release image of car involved in Mayfair hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have released a picture of a dark-colored SUV involved in a hit-and-run that critically injured a man in Mayfair. The incident happened on the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.Police say the 53-year-old victim was getting items out of his parked vehicle when he was struck.If you have any information about the hit-and-run, call police.
11 juveniles, 2 adults accused of stealing nearly 100 guns in Philly area burglaries
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eleven juveniles and two adults are accused of stealing 93 guns in three gun store burglaries in Bucks and Montgomery Counties, the Montogomery County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.Prosecutors say the 11 are part of a juvenile street gang and added the suspects are from Philadelphia.Investigators recovered more than 30 guns but 60 remain unaccounted for.The burglaries happened between September and November 2022.
Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men
PHILADELPHIA – A female food delivery driver making a delivery in the area of North 15th Street was carjacked at knifepoint last Thursday. The Philadelphia Police Department released a video of the suspects yesterday. Now detectives with the department’s Central Division are asking the public to assist in identifying the three men wanted for the carjacking. According to police, on January 19, at approximately 7:45 pm, the victim, a 33-year-old female, was delivering food on the 1600 block of North 15th Street when she was approached by three unknown black males. Detectives said one of the suspects pulled a knife The post Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men appeared first on Shore News Network.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man wanted for killing in Jersey City caught in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man wanted for a deadly shooting Tuesday morning in New Jersey has been caught in Bethlehem. Police say Lucas Cooper shot and killed a woman in Jersey City. Cooper faces murder, child endangerment, and other charges. Multiple reports say the woman he's accused of shooting, Temara...
fox29.com
As number of Philly car-thefts grow, police say they recover at least half as they look for solutions
PHILADELPHIA - More than 1,200 cars stolen in Philadelphia in only the first 22 days of 2023 and there are a lot of questions being asked regarding why it's happening. Robert Seltner says the 2014 Chrysler van they had just paid off was a lifeline for getting his daughter and five grandchildren around. But, two weeks ago, while leaving it running in Fishtown for minutes, someone jumped in and drove off.
New details on arrest of man accused of killing 4 people in Philadelphia
Police say they marked more than 50 bullet casings on the ground. After the victims were hit, some of them were run over by the shooters.
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer Twp. Police investigate after pair of banks targeted
EASTON, Pa. - Authorities in Palmer Township, Northampton County say thieves targeted a pair of banks at the same time, less than two miles apart. One of the suspects has been caught thanks to a Good Samaritan who helped track him down. Police were called to the TD Bank on...
13 people, mostly teens, arrested for gun store burglaries in suburban Pa.
All the crimes happened in the overnight hours, with the thieves allegedly getting away with several firearms from each store.
Main Line Media News
Pottstown woman sent to prison for providing alcohol to teens involved in fatal crash
NORRISTOWN — Saying she failed to protect the students she was entrusted to keep safe, a judge sent a Pottstown woman to prison for providing alcohol to four underage males at her residence shortly before the males, who she knew through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School, were involved in a fatal crash in North Coventry.
3 suspects charged with murder in killing at Philadelphia gas station
Police say three masked men entered the gas station's mini-mart and broke into the employee side of the counter.
Parents of Philadelphia hit-and-run victim calling for driver to come forward
Jim McGrath received a call from his daughter's cell phone. A man's voice was on the other end of the line. "A stranger got on and told us she had been run over by a car and was in really bad shape."
Main Line Media News
Abington woman accused of killing, dismembering parents to get competency evaluation
NORRISTOWN — The Abington Township woman accused of fatally shooting her elderly parents and using a chainsaw to dismember them will undergo a mental health competency evaluation before she has her initial court hearing on homicide charges. Verity A. Beck will be admitted to Norristown State Hospital for up...
NBC Philadelphia
3 Men Charged in Murder of Philly Gas Station Clerk
Three men have been charged in the murder of a well-known store clerk at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station. Chihean aka Chiheam Jones, 38, of Philadelphia, Robert Miller-Crafter, 25, of Chester, Pennsylvania, and Keyon Vincent, 21, of Philadelphia, were all arrested and charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence and other related offenses.
Parents express safety concerns after several school brawls in Delaware County
Four teens who just transferred to the school on Monday from Philadelphia reportedly jumped a student while staff scrambled to break it up.
WFMZ-TV Online
APD supports teen preparing for surgery for rare brain condition
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It started when she was around 2 years old. Bella Figueroa of Allentown was experiencing frequent head and body pains that didn't seem quite right. "I started getting really bad nosebleeds," Figueroa said. "Then it turned into bad headaches." Her mom started to get concerned. Countless years...
