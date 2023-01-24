ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

ABC News

3 tips to save money on your energy bills this winter

Electricity bills are a fact of life for many Americans, but with energy prices expected to rise in many parts of the country, you may be looking for a way to keep those costs in check. The average American household spent $121 per month, or $1,452 per year, on energy...
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
9NEWS

SNAP recipients will see a big cut in benefits come March

DENVER — Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans will see a big cut to their food stamps in the next couple of months. The temporary boost to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) put in place during the pandemic is set to expire at the end of February due to a new federal law.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Ask a Stoner: What Happened to the Quality of Medical Marijuana?

Dear Stoner: Medical weed used to be the good stuff, but now I feel like it's on par with the recreational side, at best. Most of the time, the selection and quality are worse. What happened?. Brenda. Dear Brenda: Capitalism happened. Medical marijuana in Colorado isn't dead, but it almost...
COLORADO STATE
Kendra M.

An Excess of Weed Has Caused Prices to Plummet Across the Nation and Leaving Businesses Struggling

With more and more states legalizing marijuana, the cannabis industry has seen a surge in growth. While the increased demand for products has been a great for many businesses, it can be argued that the current market is oversaturated with product (source). This article looks at how legal weed industries across the US are experiencing too much product and plummeting prices, as well as what this could mean for businesses in these states.
The Longmont Leader

SNAP maximum allotments to end in March

Most Boulder County residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits will soon see a reduction in their monthly food assistance amounts. The U.S. Congress will be rolling back maximum allotments from the pandemic, reducing benefits by an average of $90 per month for each person enrolled in the program.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

SNAP benefits to be reduced starting in March

Thanks to inflation, groceries are already so expensive. Now some who rely on government assistance will be getting less money to put food on the table.Beginning in March, Americans who rely on SNAP benefits will be getting less money each month. "It is going to be very difficult and challenging time for many," said Karla Maraccini, director of food and energy assistance division at the Colorado Department of Human Services. "We're really looking at a $90 per person per household reduction per household of four. This means it's going to be a decrease of about $360 per month beginning in March,"...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents

For a few hundred members of Denver’s unhoused population, the Denver Basic Income Project has provided an opportunity for stability they haven’t been able to secure on their own. Mark Donovan, founder of the Denver Basic Income Project, said the project intends to explore the impact direct cash assistance can have on encouraging “a healthier […] The post No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
