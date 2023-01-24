Read full article on original website
Major utility company warns customers face 100% energy bill hike this month – see if you’re one of the millions affected
MILLIONS of Americans can expect energy costs to increase by more than 100 percent for January. Utility firm San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) issued a warning this week that the cost per unit of natural gas has shot up to $5.11 this month compared with $2.36 a year ago.
ABC News
3 tips to save money on your energy bills this winter
Electricity bills are a fact of life for many Americans, but with energy prices expected to rise in many parts of the country, you may be looking for a way to keep those costs in check. The average American household spent $121 per month, or $1,452 per year, on energy...
Utilities use customer dollars to pay for their lobbying. Here’s how lawmakers can stop it.
Electric and gas utilities have used money collected from customers to lobby lawmakers, butter up regulators, and slow the shift to clean energy. Beyond being occasionally illegal, the practice has stuck consumers with higher bills and led to higher carbon dioxide emissions, industry watchdogs say. In one particularly egregious example,...
CNET
Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
6 Appliances To Turn Off This Winter To Avoid Higher Bills
Electricity prices have jumped in recent months as inflation endures. Though we always see a spike in costs during the winter due to increased usage of select appliances, this winter could usher in...
SNAP recipients will see a big cut in benefits come March
DENVER — Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans will see a big cut to their food stamps in the next couple of months. The temporary boost to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) put in place during the pandemic is set to expire at the end of February due to a new federal law.
Stimulus update 2023: These states are handing out checks in coming months
With no federal movement towards another round of stimulus payments, several states are preparing to send out direct payments to residents in an effort to provide inflation relief. The stimulus checks – one worth as much as $1,500 – are meant to help Americans struggling to pay for the rising...
A cowboy who won the lottery just sold a sprawling 50,000-acre South Dakota ranch for over $37 million
Buying the Bismarck Trail Ranch in 2009 was a dream come true for Neal Wanless. Now, he's offloaded the property for a record-breaking $37.5 million.
Stimulus update: Direct payments worth up to $1,500 to be sent out in 10 days to Colorado taxpayers
Colorado residents who filed their 2021 taxes will receive a tax rebate of up to $1,500 in 10 days.
msn.com
With gas stove ban, the Biden administration proposed regulation over innovation
In a confusing interview with Bloomberg, a U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner suggested the agency was considering a ban on natural gas stoves, a claim later backtracked by the chairman of the agency after an immediate outcry on social media. The one thing people seem to agree on is they won’t let go of their gas stoves so easily.
Emergency SNAP Update: 25 States Extending Additional Food Stamps Money for Final Time in February 2023
Emergency allotments were authorized to help give SNAP households a temporary financial boost during the pandemic. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP...
Westword
Ask a Stoner: What Happened to the Quality of Medical Marijuana?
Dear Stoner: Medical weed used to be the good stuff, but now I feel like it's on par with the recreational side, at best. Most of the time, the selection and quality are worse. What happened?. Brenda. Dear Brenda: Capitalism happened. Medical marijuana in Colorado isn't dead, but it almost...
An Excess of Weed Has Caused Prices to Plummet Across the Nation and Leaving Businesses Struggling
With more and more states legalizing marijuana, the cannabis industry has seen a surge in growth. While the increased demand for products has been a great for many businesses, it can be argued that the current market is oversaturated with product (source). This article looks at how legal weed industries across the US are experiencing too much product and plummeting prices, as well as what this could mean for businesses in these states.
SNAP maximum allotments to end in March
Most Boulder County residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits will soon see a reduction in their monthly food assistance amounts. The U.S. Congress will be rolling back maximum allotments from the pandemic, reducing benefits by an average of $90 per month for each person enrolled in the program.
Egg prices so high in Colorado. Would you consider getting Chickens?
You've probably noticed--there's an egg supply problem right now. Is it time to set up chickens at home?. Some people are responding to the egg price rises with humor. But if the prices stay high, keeping your own chickens becomes more attractive.
Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States
Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more. The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.
Update on Stimulus Check 2023: Which States Have Them and How to Get Money
The Internal Revenue Service announced late in 2022 that many taxpayers might still get stimulus payments in 2023 or at the very least a rebate on prior years' tax returns. This includes around 25 million Californians who may be eligible. People in six other states may also be eligible.
SNAP benefits to be reduced starting in March
Thanks to inflation, groceries are already so expensive. Now some who rely on government assistance will be getting less money to put food on the table.Beginning in March, Americans who rely on SNAP benefits will be getting less money each month. "It is going to be very difficult and challenging time for many," said Karla Maraccini, director of food and energy assistance division at the Colorado Department of Human Services. "We're really looking at a $90 per person per household reduction per household of four. This means it's going to be a decrease of about $360 per month beginning in March,"...
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents
For a few hundred members of Denver’s unhoused population, the Denver Basic Income Project has provided an opportunity for stability they haven’t been able to secure on their own. Mark Donovan, founder of the Denver Basic Income Project, said the project intends to explore the impact direct cash assistance can have on encouraging “a healthier […] The post No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
