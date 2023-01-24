ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

Rules set for producing, selling cannabis oil in Georgia

ATLANTA — The state commission in charge of Georgia’s medical marijuana program has adopted rules for the manufacture and sale of low-THC cannabis oil to patients suffering from a variety of diseases. “We’re all proud to have some rules in place,” Sid Johnson, chairman of the Georgia Access...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Virginia schools superintendent denies effort to 'withhold recognition' amid National Merit Scholarship investigation

The Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent denied any "division-wide effort to withhold recognition," as multiple schools in her district in Virginia are under investigation for allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, before many students submitted college applications. Dr. Michelle Reid told CNN...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

