Journal Inquirer

Hawkins' hard luck continues

Jordan Hawkins has had a string of bad luck lately for the UConn men’s basketball team. The sophomore guard recently set a career-high with 31 points against St. John’s and had a second half for the ages against Xavier Wednesday night. Each time though, the Huskies suffered a...
STORRS, CT
Journal Inquirer

UConn football adds eight transfers

As he enters his second season as the offensive coordinator for the UConn football team, Nick Charlton will have a newly acquired weapon at his disposal. And it’s a weapon he’s very familiar with. Joseph Fagnano, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound quarterback that played three seasons under Charlton at the...
STORRS, CT
Journal Inquirer

UConn men signee Castle named McDonald's All-American

STORRS — Stephon Castle hasn’t even started his tenure with the UConn men’s basketball team yet he’s already entered himself into Huskies lore. The Huskies’ high school Class of 2023 signee was named a McDonald’s All-American Tuesday, becoming just the 12th McDonald’s All-American in program history and first since 2016.
STORRS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Uconn, police investigate student ‘untimely death’

STORRS — A University of Connecticut student died Thursday afternoon from what school officials say may have been a medical emergency. The student’s identity was not released this morning, and university officials said they are not able to provide additional information about the investigation at this time. UConn...
STORRS, CT
Journal Inquirer

CT launches fund to prevent evictions

State officials on Wednesday announced the start of a rental assistance fund that aims to prevent evictions as Connecticut grapples with an ongoing housing crisis that’s grown more acute since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The UniteCT Eviction Prevention Fund and rent bank, a combined $12.5 million from...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Lamont would toughen Sandy Hook gun law

With his second round of gun-safety proposals in four days, Gov. Ned Lamont would update Connecticut’s 1993 ban on military-style weapons, strengthen its post-Sandy Hook law and generally test the desire of the public and General Assembly for further gun controls. Lamont on Thursday outlined legislation that would ban...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Democrats to Lamont: Ease fiscal restraints for CT schools’ sake

Leaders of the Democratic legislative majorities, intent on seeking greater education aid for municipalities, are urging Gov. Ned Lamont to relax some of the fiscal restraints that contributed to the state’s huge surpluses and the governor’s overwhelming reelection in 2022. Lamont and Democratic leaders, who opened talks Wednesday,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

CT lawmakers unite behind State Police raises, not accountability law

Bipartisan support for a Connecticut State Police contract aimed at improving recruiting did not hide a partisan divide Wednesday over the degree to which a police accountability law passed in 2020 contributes to the struggles in filling trooper trainee classes. Republican lawmakers, who overwhelmingly opposed a State Police raise four...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

CT essential worker relief payments will be issued starting Feb. 1

The state will begin issuing pandemic bonus payments starting Feb. 1 to more than 150,000 essential workers in the private sector, state Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday. Roughly 120,000 of those payments will be deposited directly into workers’ bank accounts. And about 35,000 workers — whose electronic account information the...
CONNECTICUT STATE

