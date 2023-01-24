Read full article on original website
Hawkins' hard luck continues
Jordan Hawkins has had a string of bad luck lately for the UConn men’s basketball team. The sophomore guard recently set a career-high with 31 points against St. John’s and had a second half for the ages against Xavier Wednesday night. Each time though, the Huskies suffered a...
Betz: Huskies' play is frightful, delightful as comeback falls short
STORRS — The lede to this column had pretty much written itself during the first 20 minutes of the UConn men’s basketball team’s game against Xavier Wednesday night. “The weather outside was frightful, and so was the performance of the Huskies.”. As it turned out, the weather...
UConn football adds eight transfers
As he enters his second season as the offensive coordinator for the UConn football team, Nick Charlton will have a newly acquired weapon at his disposal. And it’s a weapon he’s very familiar with. Joseph Fagnano, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound quarterback that played three seasons under Charlton at the...
Future Huskies Arnold, Shade selected for McDonald's Girls All-America Game
KK Arnold and Ashlynn Shade will be on the same side for four years with the UConn women’s basketball team when they arrive in Storrs in May. But first the pair of Class of 2023 recruits will be on opposite sides. Arnold and Shade, who signed with the Huskies...
UConn men signee Castle named McDonald's All-American
STORRS — Stephon Castle hasn’t even started his tenure with the UConn men’s basketball team yet he’s already entered himself into Huskies lore. The Huskies’ high school Class of 2023 signee was named a McDonald’s All-American Tuesday, becoming just the 12th McDonald’s All-American in program history and first since 2016.
Journal Inquirer
Uconn, police investigate student ‘untimely death’
STORRS — A University of Connecticut student died Thursday afternoon from what school officials say may have been a medical emergency. The student’s identity was not released this morning, and university officials said they are not able to provide additional information about the investigation at this time. UConn...
Journal Inquirer
CT launches fund to prevent evictions
State officials on Wednesday announced the start of a rental assistance fund that aims to prevent evictions as Connecticut grapples with an ongoing housing crisis that’s grown more acute since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The UniteCT Eviction Prevention Fund and rent bank, a combined $12.5 million from...
Journal Inquirer
Lamont would toughen Sandy Hook gun law
With his second round of gun-safety proposals in four days, Gov. Ned Lamont would update Connecticut’s 1993 ban on military-style weapons, strengthen its post-Sandy Hook law and generally test the desire of the public and General Assembly for further gun controls. Lamont on Thursday outlined legislation that would ban...
Journal Inquirer
Energy and environment legislative priorities include garbage, power and bears (Oh my!)
In any given Connecticut legislative session, the Energy and Technology and Environment Committees wrestle with some of the most intractable, complex and downright hard-to-understand problems on, well, the planet. You know — climate change, energy, environmental justice — things like that. This year, add one more item to...
Journal Inquirer
Democrats to Lamont: Ease fiscal restraints for CT schools’ sake
Leaders of the Democratic legislative majorities, intent on seeking greater education aid for municipalities, are urging Gov. Ned Lamont to relax some of the fiscal restraints that contributed to the state’s huge surpluses and the governor’s overwhelming reelection in 2022. Lamont and Democratic leaders, who opened talks Wednesday,...
Journal Inquirer
CT lawmakers unite behind State Police raises, not accountability law
Bipartisan support for a Connecticut State Police contract aimed at improving recruiting did not hide a partisan divide Wednesday over the degree to which a police accountability law passed in 2020 contributes to the struggles in filling trooper trainee classes. Republican lawmakers, who overwhelmingly opposed a State Police raise four...
Journal Inquirer
CT essential worker relief payments will be issued starting Feb. 1
The state will begin issuing pandemic bonus payments starting Feb. 1 to more than 150,000 essential workers in the private sector, state Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday. Roughly 120,000 of those payments will be deposited directly into workers’ bank accounts. And about 35,000 workers — whose electronic account information the...
Journal Inquirer
CT tax cuts are likely, but fierce debate expected over who benefits
When it comes to taxes, the question state officials are trying to answer this year isn’t whether to cut them. For Gov. Ned Lamont and the General Assembly, the larger issues are how deep to cut — and who should benefit. Even as the national economy flirts with...
